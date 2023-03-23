2023 Imadjinn Awards Finalists

The Imaginarium Convention released the 2022 Imadjinn Awards finalists on March 23.
The winners selected by the jury will be announced during an awards ceremony on July 15 at the Imaginarium 2023 Convention in Louisville, KY.
The 2023 Imadjinn Award Finalists in each category are:
Best Anthology
- Classic Monsters Unleashed, Editor- James Aquilone
- It Came From the Trailer Park: Volume 2, Editors- William Joseph Roberts & Jenny Wren
- You Pay, We Slay, Editor- William Alan Webb
Best Audiobook Narration
- Rimworld – The Rift, Narrated by Walt Allen / Written by JLCurtis
- Smuggler’s Run, Narrated by Michael Le Blanc / Written by William Joseph Roberts & Christopher Woods
- Wildcat: Foreclosure of a Dream, Narrated by Mark Boyett / Written by William Joseph Roberts
Best Children’s Book
- The Clackity by Lora Senf
- Shivers, Scares, and Goosebumps by Vonnie Winslow Crist
- Dewey the Drone Takes Flight! By Gregory W. Brock
Best Fantasy Novel
- Sovereign Fourth by Saph Dodd
- Killer of Giants by Steven L. Shrewsbury
- The Raven and The Crow: The Gray Throne by Michael K. Falciani
- The Fate Of The Realm by Rose Marie Machario
Best Faith-based Novel
- The Road to Darkness by Kenyon T. Henry
- The Christmas Cabin by J. Patrick Lemarr
- Honor Bound by Hallee Bridgeman
Best Historical Fiction Novel
- Sigrid and Elyn: A Tale from Norvegr by Edale Lane
- Two-Gun Witch by Bishop O’Connell
- High Hopes by John M. Olsen
Best Horror Novel
- The Warrior Retreat by John Lynch
- Clickers Never Die by Stephen Kozeniewski & Wile E. Young
- You’re Mine by Somer Canon
Best Mystery Novel
- Edisto Heat by C. Hope Clark
- Mosquito Beach: A Folly Beach Mystery by Bill Noel
- Daring Duplicity: The Wellington Mysteries, Vol. 1 by Edale Lane
Best Non-Fiction Book
- Forever is Shorter Than It Used To Be by Alma Alexander
- The Art of Rest – How Shabbat Can Change Your Life by Rabbi Jeff Friedlander
- The History of Professional Wrestling in Evansville, IN: 1960 by Sean Dulaney
Best Paranormal Romance Novel
- Gift of Fire by C.L. Carhart
- The Nighthawkers by Amy L Bernstein
- Sons of Ymre: Erik by Lilith Saintcrow
- Antonio by D. B. Reynolds
Best Poetry Collection (single author)
- Requiem For Dead Flowers by Shannon McRoberts
- Maiden Mother Crone by Amba Elieff
- Poems of Fact, Form, and Fantasy by Sandy Lender
Best Romance Novel
- Duty by Lilith Saintcrow
- The Unforgettable Summer by Nikki Lamers
- The Passion of 3 by Ariella Talix
Best Science Fiction Novel
- Omitted Pieces by Stephanie Hansen
- Rimworld – Diplomatic Immunity by Jim Curtis
- Sunrise Over Shippo by Melissa Olthoff
- Consequences by Nick Steverson
Best Steampunk Novel
- The Dwarves of Rahm: Omens of War by Michael K. Falciani
- This Strange Engine by Philip Ligon
Best Short Story
- The Room by L. Marie Wood
- Angel Wings and Demon Bones by Melissa Olthoff
- Goat Shopping by Melissa Olthoff
- My Chopping List by Stephen Kozeniewski
Best Short Story Collection (single author)
- Paranormal City by Stephen Oliver
- Chronicles from the World of Guilt by Chris Durston
- They Mostly Come At Night: Collected Short Fiction by Wesley Southard
- The Gods Must Clearly Smile by Aaron Christopher Drown
Best Thriller Novel
- Hell’s Hip Pocket by John Babb & William Alan Webb
- Until Dead by Donnell Ann Bell
- Task Force Zombie: Not Enough Bullets by William Alan Webb
Best Urban Fantasy Novel
- Love, Lies, and Hocus Pocus: Cat Mischief by Lydia Sherrer
- Scatter of Light by Diana Pharaoh Francis
- Chaos Song by L. R. Braden
Best Young Adult Novel
- Into the Real, Co-authored by Lydia Sherrer & John Ringo
- Sword and Sorcery: Frostfire by Ethan Avery
- The Hostage in Hiding by Henry Vogel
- Deadly Setup by Lynn Slaughter
Best Game Module/Rule Book
- Goblonia by Robert Turk
Best Graphic Novel/Comic Book
- Kolchak: The Night Stalker – 50th Anniversary by James Aquilone, editor
- Bouncy Ball Man by Caleb York
Best Song Lyrics
- Waterfalls by Lina & Amy Leigh McCorkle
- Breathe in the Fire by Jayson William Allen