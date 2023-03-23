2023 Imadjinn Awards Finalists

The Imaginarium Convention released the 2022 Imadjinn Awards finalists on March 23.

The winners selected by the jury will be announced during an awards ceremony on July 15 at the Imaginarium 2023 Convention in Louisville, KY.

The 2023 Imadjinn Award Finalists in each category are:

Best Anthology

Classic Monsters Unleashed, Editor- James Aquilone

It Came From the Trailer Park: Volume 2, Editors- William Joseph Roberts & Jenny Wren

You Pay, We Slay, Editor- William Alan Webb

Best Audiobook Narration

Rimworld – The Rift, Narrated by Walt Allen / Written by JLCurtis

Smuggler’s Run, Narrated by Michael Le Blanc / Written by William Joseph Roberts & Christopher Woods

Wildcat: Foreclosure of a Dream, Narrated by Mark Boyett / Written by William Joseph Roberts

Best Children’s Book

The Clackity by Lora Senf

Shivers, Scares, and Goosebumps by Vonnie Winslow Crist

Dewey the Drone Takes Flight! By Gregory W. Brock

Best Fantasy Novel

Sovereign Fourth by Saph Dodd

Killer of Giants by Steven L. Shrewsbury

The Raven and The Crow: The Gray Throne by Michael K. Falciani

The Fate Of The Realm by Rose Marie Machario

Best Faith-based Novel

The Road to Darkness by Kenyon T. Henry

The Christmas Cabin by J. Patrick Lemarr

Honor Bound by Hallee Bridgeman

Best Historical Fiction Novel

Sigrid and Elyn: A Tale from Norvegr by Edale Lane

Two-Gun Witch by Bishop O’Connell

High Hopes by John M. Olsen

Best Horror Novel

The Warrior Retreat by John Lynch

Clickers Never Die by Stephen Kozeniewski & Wile E. Young

You’re Mine by Somer Canon

Best Mystery Novel

Edisto Heat by C. Hope Clark

Mosquito Beach: A Folly Beach Mystery by Bill Noel

Daring Duplicity: The Wellington Mysteries, Vol. 1 by Edale Lane

Best Non-Fiction Book

Forever is Shorter Than It Used To Be by Alma Alexander

The Art of Rest – How Shabbat Can Change Your Life by Rabbi Jeff Friedlander

The History of Professional Wrestling in Evansville, IN: 1960 by Sean Dulaney

Best Paranormal Romance Novel

Gift of Fire by C.L. Carhart

The Nighthawkers by Amy L Bernstein

Sons of Ymre: Erik by Lilith Saintcrow

Antonio by D. B. Reynolds

Best Poetry Collection (single author)

Requiem For Dead Flowers by Shannon McRoberts

Maiden Mother Crone by Amba Elieff

Poems of Fact, Form, and Fantasy by Sandy Lender

Best Romance Novel

Duty by Lilith Saintcrow

The Unforgettable Summer by Nikki Lamers

The Passion of 3 by Ariella Talix

Best Science Fiction Novel

Omitted Pieces by Stephanie Hansen

Rimworld – Diplomatic Immunity by Jim Curtis

Sunrise Over Shippo by Melissa Olthoff

Consequences by Nick Steverson

Best Steampunk Novel

The Dwarves of Rahm: Omens of War by Michael K. Falciani

This Strange Engine by Philip Ligon

Best Short Story

The Room by L. Marie Wood

Angel Wings and Demon Bones by Melissa Olthoff

Goat Shopping by Melissa Olthoff

My Chopping List by Stephen Kozeniewski

Best Short Story Collection (single author)

Paranormal City by Stephen Oliver

Chronicles from the World of Guilt by Chris Durston

They Mostly Come At Night: Collected Short Fiction by Wesley Southard

The Gods Must Clearly Smile by Aaron Christopher Drown

Best Thriller Novel

Hell’s Hip Pocket by John Babb & William Alan Webb

Until Dead by Donnell Ann Bell

Task Force Zombie: Not Enough Bullets by William Alan Webb

Best Urban Fantasy Novel

Love, Lies, and Hocus Pocus: Cat Mischief by Lydia Sherrer

Scatter of Light by Diana Pharaoh Francis

Chaos Song by L. R. Braden

Best Young Adult Novel

Into the Real, Co-authored by Lydia Sherrer & John Ringo

Sword and Sorcery: Frostfire by Ethan Avery

The Hostage in Hiding by Henry Vogel

Deadly Setup by Lynn Slaughter

Best Game Module/Rule Book

Goblonia by Robert Turk

Best Graphic Novel/Comic Book

Kolchak: The Night Stalker – 50th Anniversary by James Aquilone, editor

Bouncy Ball Man by Caleb York

Best Song Lyrics

Waterfalls by Lina & Amy Leigh McCorkle

Breathe in the Fire by Jayson William Allen