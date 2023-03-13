2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscar winners were announced on March 12 and genre films won many of the 23 awards presented during the primetime broadcast.

Everything Everywhere All at Once received seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won Best Costume Design.

Avatar: The Way of Water won Best Visual Effects.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named the Best Animated Film.

The complete list of winners follows.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Best Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Lead Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Lead Actress

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor