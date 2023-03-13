2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscar winners were announced on March 12 and genre films won many of the 23 awards presented during the primetime broadcast.

Everything Everywhere All at Once received seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won Best Costume Design.

Avatar: The Way of Water won Best Visual Effects.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named the Best Animated Film.

The complete list of winners follows.

Best Picture

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Best Director 

  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor

  • Brendan Fraser (The Whale

Best Lead Actress

  • Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Best Cinematography 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend

Best Documentary Feature Film 

  • Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film 

  • The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Film Editing

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Best International Feature Film 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) 

Best Original Song 

  • “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose  

Best Production Design 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Best Visual Effects

  • Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Best Animated Feature Film 

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best Animated Short Film

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Best Costume Design 

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter

Best Live Action Short

  • An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 

  • The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Best Sound

  • Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

4 thoughts on “2023 Oscars

  1. I had to double-and-triple-check this (I might still be wrong): EEAAO is the first sci-fi film to win Best Picture? Ever?

    LOTR: Return of the King and The Shape of Water (and arguably Birdman) were all fantasy. A Clockwork Orange Lost to The French Connection, Star Wars lost to Annie Hall, E.T. to Gandhi, Apollo 13 to Braveheart, Her to 12 Years a Slave, Mad Max Fury Road to Spotlight, Dune to CODA. EEAAO is the first sci-fi throughout the award’s entire 95-year history to pass the hurdle.

    That’s honestly incredible. As magnificent of a film as it is, the sheer magnitude of EEAAO’s success has felt unreal to me.

  2. Post-script: My SO has pointed out that Shape of Water is a borderline case because of its status as a monster movie. Still, EEAAO seems clear-cut.

  3. We watched Everything Everywhere All at Once instead of the Oscars tonight. Started out thinking “what the hell is this?”, ended up thinking “this is really, really good!”

