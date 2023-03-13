2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscar winners were announced on March 12 and genre films won many of the 23 awards presented during the primetime broadcast.
Everything Everywhere All at Once received seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won Best Costume Design.
Avatar: The Way of Water won Best Visual Effects.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named the Best Animated Film.
The complete list of winners follows.
Best Picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
Best Director
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Lead Actor
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Best Lead Actress
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actor
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Best Film Editing
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Best Original Song
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
Best Costume Design
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter
Best Live Action Short
- An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Best Sound
- Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
I had to double-and-triple-check this (I might still be wrong): EEAAO is the first sci-fi film to win Best Picture? Ever?
LOTR: Return of the King and The Shape of Water (and arguably Birdman) were all fantasy. A Clockwork Orange Lost to The French Connection, Star Wars lost to Annie Hall, E.T. to Gandhi, Apollo 13 to Braveheart, Her to 12 Years a Slave, Mad Max Fury Road to Spotlight, Dune to CODA. EEAAO is the first sci-fi throughout the award’s entire 95-year history to pass the hurdle.
That’s honestly incredible. As magnificent of a film as it is, the sheer magnitude of EEAAO’s success has felt unreal to me.
Post-script: My SO has pointed out that Shape of Water is a borderline case because of its status as a monster movie. Still, EEAAO seems clear-cut.
We watched Everything Everywhere All at Once instead of the Oscars tonight. Started out thinking “what the hell is this?”, ended up thinking “this is really, really good!”
Apollo 13 wasn’t SF, it was a historical drama.