2023 PEN America Literary Award Finalists

The 2023 PEN America Literary Awards finalists have been announced. The complete list of finalists is here. Works of genre interest include:

PEN/JEAN STEIN BOOK AWARD ($75,000)

To a book-length work of any genre for its originality, merit, and impact, which has broken new ground by reshaping the boundaries of its form and signaling strong potential for lasting influence.

The White Mosque, Sofia Samatar (Catapult) – A nonfiction memoir by the author of a World Fantasy Award-winning novel.

PEN OPEN BOOK AWARD ($10,000)

To an exceptional book-length work of any literary genre by an author of color.

Shutter, Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime)

PEN/ROBERT W. BINGHAM PRIZE FOR DEBUT SHORT STORY COLLECTION ($25,000)

To an author whose debut collection of short stories represents distinguished literary achievement and suggests great promise for future work.

The Anchored World, Jasmine Sawers (Rose Metal Press)

PEN/HEMINGWAY AWARD FOR DEBUT NOVEL ($10,000)

To a debut novel of exceptional literary merit by an American author.

Shutter, Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime)

PEN TRANSLATION PRIZE ($3,000)

For a book-length translation of prose from any language into English.

The Tatami Galaxy, Tomihiko Morimi (HarperVia). Translated from Japanese by Emily Balistrieri

The winners will be announced on March 2.

[Based on a press release.]