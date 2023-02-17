2023 PEN America Literary Award Finalists

The 2023 PEN America Literary Awards finalists have been announced. The complete list of finalists is here. Works of genre interest include:
PEN/JEAN STEIN BOOK AWARD ($75,000)
To a book-length work of any genre for its originality, merit, and impact, which has broken new ground by reshaping the boundaries of its form and signaling strong potential for lasting influence.
- The White Mosque, Sofia Samatar (Catapult) – A nonfiction memoir by the author of a World Fantasy Award-winning novel.
PEN OPEN BOOK AWARD ($10,000)
To an exceptional book-length work of any literary genre by an author of color.
- Shutter, Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime)
PEN/ROBERT W. BINGHAM PRIZE FOR DEBUT SHORT STORY COLLECTION ($25,000)
To an author whose debut collection of short stories represents distinguished literary achievement and suggests great promise for future work.
- The Anchored World, Jasmine Sawers (Rose Metal Press)
PEN/HEMINGWAY AWARD FOR DEBUT NOVEL ($10,000)
To a debut novel of exceptional literary merit by an American author.
- Shutter, Ramona Emerson (Soho Crime)
PEN TRANSLATION PRIZE ($3,000)
For a book-length translation of prose from any language into English.
- The Tatami Galaxy, Tomihiko Morimi (HarperVia). Translated from Japanese by Emily Balistrieri
The winners will be announced on March 2.
[Based on a press release.]