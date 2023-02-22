2023 Philip K. Dick Award Judges

The names of the five Philip K. Dick Award judges for the 2023 award year have been announced. The award is given for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original format in the United States. The judges are:

Nicky Drayden: PO Box 200833 Austin TX 78720-0833; print books preferred .mobi files to [email protected]

Gordon Eklund: 4420 176th St SW Apt C3 Lynnwood WA 98037-3486; digital files to [email protected]

Christopher Rowe: 439 N Upper St Lexington KY 40508-1450; digital files to [email protected]

Kali Wallace: 19363 Willamette Dr Box 243 West Linn OR 97068-2010; digital files to [email protected]

Lisa Yaszek: School of Literature, Media, and Communication Georgia Tech 686 Cherry St. NW Atlanta, GA 30332–0165; digital files to [email protected]

Publishers who issue eligible titles during the calendar year 2023 are encouraged to provide copies to each of the judges as the books are published during the year. (All works of science fiction published originally in the United States as paperbacks during the year 2023 are eligible.) The nominees will be announced in January 2024.

The Philip K. Dick Award is presented annually with the support of the Philip K. Dick Trust for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States. The award is sponsored by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the award ceremony is sponsored by Norwescon. The 2022 award for work published in 2021 was given to Dead Space by Kali Wallace (Berkley) with a special citation to The Escapement by Lavie Tidhar (Tachyon). The 2023 awards will be announced on April 7, 2023 at Norwescon 45.

For more information, contact the award administration:

Gordon Van Gelder (201) 876-2551

John Silbersack (347) 787-7445

Pat LoBrutto (845) 516-4412

[Based on a press release.]