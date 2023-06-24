2023 Phoenix and Rebel Awards

Rebel Award, left. Phoenix Award, right. By Leia Powell.

Winners of two traditional DeepSouthCon awards were announced in Chattanooga, TN on June 23 during LibertyCon / DeepSouthCon 61.

The Phoenix Award is given to the professional (writer, editor or artist) who has done the most for Southern Fandom. This year’s honoree is author John Hartness.

The Rebel Award is awarded to the fan who has done the most for Southern Fandom. The 2023 winner is Bill Ritch.

The awards are glass art designed and created by Leia Powell.

Bill Ritch with Brandy Bolgeo Hendren.

[Photos by Randy Boyd Cleary used by permission.]