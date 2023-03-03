The 2023 Pulp Factory Awards finalists have been announced. These works received the most nominating votes from members of the Pulp Factory, a professional association of pulp writers, artists, editors and publishers.
The awards will be handed out at a ceremony held at the Windy City Pulp and Paperback Convention in Chicago, IL, April 21-23.
BEST PULP NOVEL
- Cape Noire: A Beest & Beauty Tale – Ron Fortier – Airship 27
- The Cowboy & the Conqueror – Teel James Glenn – Pro Se Press
- Validus V – Van Allen Plexico – White Rocket Books
BEST PULP SHORT STORY
- Radio Rita & the Pearl of Shanghai – Teel James Glenn – Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27
- Wind, Reel & Print – Clyde Hall – Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press
BEST PULP ANTHOLOGY
- The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27
- Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press
- Zorro: Zorro’s Exploits – Bold Venture Press
BEST PULP INTERIOR ILLUSTRATIONS
- Rob Davis – The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27
- Donald Simpson – Yokai – Airship 27
BEST PULP COVER
- Ted Hammond – The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27
- Jeffrey Hayes – Major Marjorie – Stormgate Press
- Francisco Silva – Zorro: Zorro’s Exploits – Bold Venture Press