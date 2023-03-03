The 2023 Pulp Factory Awards finalists have been announced. These works received the most nominating votes from members of the Pulp Factory, a professional association of pulp writers, artists, editors and publishers.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony held at the Windy City Pulp and Paperback Convention in Chicago, IL, April 21-23.

BEST PULP NOVEL

Cape Noire: A Beest & Beauty Tale – Ron Fortier – Airship 27

The Cowboy & the Conqueror – Teel James Glenn – Pro Se Press

Validus V – Van Allen Plexico – White Rocket Books

BEST PULP SHORT STORY

Radio Rita & the Pearl of Shanghai – Teel James Glenn – Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27

Wind, Reel & Print – Clyde Hall – Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press

BEST PULP ANTHOLOGY

The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27

Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press

Zorro: Zorro’s Exploits – Bold Venture Press

BEST PULP INTERIOR ILLUSTRATIONS

Rob Davis – The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27

Donald Simpson – Yokai – Airship 27

BEST PULP COVER

Ted Hammond – The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27

Jeffrey Hayes – Major Marjorie – Stormgate Press

Francisco Silva – Zorro: Zorro’s Exploits – Bold Venture Press