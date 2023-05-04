The 2023 Pulp Factory Awards were presented at the Windy City Pulp and Paperback Convention in Chicago on April 21.
These works received the most nominating votes from members of the Pulp Factory, a professional association of pulp writers, artists, editors and publishers.
BEST PULP NOVEL
- Validus V – Van Allen Plexico – White Rocket Books
BEST PULP SHORT STORY
- Wind, Reel & Print – Clyde Hall – Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press
BEST PULP ANTHOLOGY
- Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press
BEST PULP INTERIOR ILLUSTRATIONS
- Rob Davis – The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27
BEST PULP COVER
- Jeffrey Hayes – Major Marjorie – Stormgate Press