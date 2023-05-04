The 2023 Pulp Factory Awards were presented at the Windy City Pulp and Paperback Convention in Chicago on April 21.

These works received the most nominating votes from members of the Pulp Factory, a professional association of pulp writers, artists, editors and publishers.

BEST PULP NOVEL

Validus V – Van Allen Plexico – White Rocket Books

BEST PULP SHORT STORY

Wind, Reel & Print – Clyde Hall – Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press

BEST PULP ANTHOLOGY

Pulp Reality #4 – Stormgate Press

BEST PULP INTERIOR ILLUSTRATIONS

Rob Davis – The Adventures of Radio Rita – Airship 27

BEST PULP COVER

Jeffrey Hayes – Major Marjorie – Stormgate Press