2023 Recommended SF/F List

This thread is for posts about 2023-published works, which people have read and recommend to other Filers.
There will be no tallying of recommendations done in this thread; its purpose is to provide a source of recommendations for people who want to find something to read which will be eligible for the Hugos or other awards (Nebula, Locus, Asimov’s, etc.) next year.
If you’re recommending for an award other than / in addition to the Hugo Awards which has different categories than the Hugos (such as Locus Awards’ First Novel), then be sure to specify the award and category.
You don’t have to stop recommending works in Pixel Scrolls, please don’t! But it would be nice if you also post here, to capture the information for other readers.
The Suggested Format for posts is:
- Title, Author, Published by / Published in (Anthology, Collection, Website, or Magazine + Issue)
- Hugo or other Award Category: (Novel, Novella, Novelette, Short Story, Related Work, Graphic Novel, Lodestar, Astounding, etc)
- link (if available to read/view online)
- optional “Brief, spoiler-free description of story premise:”
- “What I liked / didn’t like about it:”
- (Please rot-13 any spoilers.)
There is a permalink to this thread in the blog header.
[Based on a post by JJ.]
Novels
Eyes of the Void by Adrian Tchiakovsky, Orbit
The Justice of Kings by Richard Swan, Orbit
A Practical Guide to Conquering the World by K J Parker, Orbit
Flint and Mirror by John Crowley, Tor
Quantum of Nightmares by Charles Stross, Tor.com
The Art of Prophecy: The War Arts Saga, Book One by Wesley Chu, Del Rey
Sean Mead, I’m a bit confused — those all appear to be 2022-published works.
I read a lot of older stuff these days, but one 2023 book I think worth your time:
The World We Make, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit books. Novel. Sequel to 2020’s The City We Became — itself an expansion of 2016’s “The City Born Great” (https://www.tor.com/2016/09/28/the-city-born-great/) — this one takes the concept … I won’t say “as far as it can go,” but pretty darn far into the out-there, ending up conceptually in territory as much Stapeledon’s as Lovecraft’s, but mostly Jemisin’s own. I like Big Ideas stories, and the Big Idea here is as big as any BDO offered by Clarke, Bear, or Niven.
@kyra Reading and writing too late at night. They are 2022 works. I was thinking that said 2023 Hugos (i.e. published in 2022). I see now this post is tracking forward for the 2024 list.
The Scarab Mission, James Cambias, Baen Books (I know, I know). Novel.
A return to the Billion Worlds of the Godel Operation. In this one, a deep space salvage team visits a habitat known for the arts that had a catastrophic accident 16 years earlier. In 30 days, the habitat goes on a 50 year orbit to the outer system. In the mean time, the crew are free to salvage high value items.
Needless to say, things don’t go according to plan…
Liked: The setting and world building. Characters. Ratcheting tension. Details of salvaging the habitat.
Disliked: The opposition. And how one character suddenly grew a conscience.
The World We Make was also published in 2022. Maybe these could be moved to the 2022 thread somehow?
@ Sean Mead. That said, the eyes of the void trilogy will probably be on my series nomination for 2024.