2023 Romantic Novel Awards Shortlists

The Romantic Novelists Association has released the shortlists for the 2023 Romantic Novel Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms, and this year includes a new category, the Christmas / Festive Holiday Romantic Novel Award. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on March 6.

The nominees of genre interest follow. The complete list is here.

The Fantasy Romantic Novel Award

Hidden in the Mists, Christina Courtenay, Headline Review

I Let You Fall, Sara Downing, Quilla Books (TCK Publishing)

Skip to the End, Molly James, Quercus

Impossible, Sarah Lotz, HarperCollins

Ocean’s Echo, Everina Maxwell, Orbit UK