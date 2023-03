The Romantic Novelists Association presented the 2023 Romantic Novel Awards at a ceremony in London on March 6.

The awards celebrate excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms, and this year includes a new category, the Christmas / Festive Holiday Romantic Novel Award. The complete list is here.

The winner in the category of genre interest is:

The Fantasy Romantic Novel Award

I Let You Fall, Sara Downing, Quilla Books (TCK Publishing)