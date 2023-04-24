2023 Seiun Awards Finalists

Nominees for the 54th Seiun Awards, the Japanese speculative fiction award honoring the best works of the previous calendar year, were announced April 13, alongside the opening of voting for attendees of Sci-con2023, the 61st Japan Science Fiction Convention, to be held in August at the Urawa Community Center in Saitama. The winners will be announced on August 5.

Thanks to N. for making the translations into English.

Best Japanese Long Work

Best Japanese Short Work

Best Translated Long Work

Best Translated Short Work

Best Media



Best Comic

Best Artist

Best Nonfiction

Free Nomination

[Thanks to N. for the story and the translations to English.]