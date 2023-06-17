2023 Shamus Awards Finalists

The Private Eye Writers of America announced the finalists for the 2023 Shamus Awards on June 13. The juried award is given for private eye novels and short stories first published in the United States in 2022.

BEST PI HARDCOVER

The Wheel of Doll by Jonathan Ames (Mulholland Books)

The Big Bundle by Max Allan Collins (Hard Case Crime)

The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide (Mulholland Books)

Holmes Coming by Kenneth Johnson (Blackstone Publishing)

The Blackmail by M. Ravenel (Chikara Press)

BEST ORIGINAL PI PAPERBACK

Quarry’s Blood by Max Allan Collins (Hard Case Crime)

DoubleBlind by Libby Fischer Hellmann (The Red Herrings Press)

Canary in a Coal Mine by Charles Salzberg (Down & Out Books)

Dead-Bang Fall by J.R. Sanders (Level Best Books)

Hush Hush by Gabriel Valjan (Historia/Level Best Books)

BEST FIRST PI NOVEL

Big Fat F@!k-up by Lawrence Allan (M.S. Wooten Press)

Pay Dirt Road by Samantha Jayne Allen (Minotaur Books)

Foote by Tom Bredehoft (West Virginia University Press)

What Meets the Eye by Alex Kenna (Crooked Lane Books)

The Goldenacre by Philip Miller (Soho Crime)

BEST PI SHORT STORY

“No Place for a Dame” by Lori Armstrong

(Edgar & Shamus Go Golden/Down & Out Books)

“Charlie’s Medicine” by Libby Cudmore

(Lawyers, Guns, and Money: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Music of Warren Zevon/Down & Out Books)

“A Jelly of Intrigue” by O’Neil De Noux

(Edgar & Shamus Go Golden/Down & Out Books)

“The Pearl of Antilles” by Caroline Garcia-Aguilera

(Edgar & Shamus Go Golden/Down & Out Books)

“Bad Actor” by Elliot Sweeney

(Nov/Dec 2022, Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine)