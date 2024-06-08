2023 Shirley Jackson Awards Nominees

The 2023 Shirley Jackson Award nominees have been released. The juried award is given for outstanding achievement in the literature of psychological suspense, horror, and the dark fantastic.

The 2023 Shirley Jackson Awards will be presented in-person on Saturday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. at Readercon 33, Conference on Imaginative Literature, in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The nominees for the 2023 Shirley Jackson Awards are:

NOVEL

Brainwyrms by Alison Rumfitt (Nightfire)

The Daughters of Block Island by Christa Carmen (Thomas & Mercer)

Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones (Saga Press/Simon and Schuster)

Every Version Ends in Death by Aliya Chaudhry (Haunt Publishing)

The Militia House by John Milas (Henry Holt & Company)

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due (Saga Press/Simon and Schuster)

NOVELLA

Broken Paradise by Eugen Bacon (Luna Press Publishing)

Getting by in Tligolian by Roppotucha Greenberg (Arachne Press)

Green Fuse Burning by Tiffany Morris (Stelliform Press)

The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw (Nightfire)

Sleep Alone by J.A.W. McCarthy (Off Limits Press LLC)

To the Woman in the Pink Hat by LaToya Jordan (Aqueduct Press)

NOVELETTE

The Lover by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Amazon Original Stories)

People Like Them by Minka Kent (Amazon Original Stories)

The Pram by Joe Hill (Amazon Original Stories)

“Six Versions of My Brother Found Under the Bridge” by Eugenia Triantafyllou (Uncanny Magazine)

“The Swan” by Lynn C. Pitts (Infinite Constellations)

“Vampire Fiction” by Michael Wehunt (The Inconsolables)

“What’s He Building in There” by Cat Powell (Fairy Tale Review: The Rainbow Issue)

SHORT FICTION

“The Dizzy Room” by Kristina Ten (Adamant Press / Nightmare Magazine)

“The First Mrs. Edward Rochester Would Like a Word” by Laura Blackwell (Aseptic and Faintly Sadistic)

“Invasion of the Baby Snatchers” by Lesley Nneka Arimah (Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror)

Kazti Girls by Sciascia DeKay (The Fabulist)

“Something is Rotten” by Jo Kaplan (Shakespeare Unleashed)

SINGLE-AUTHOR COLLECTION

Drinking from Graveyard Wells: Stories by Yvette Lisa Ndlovu (University Press of Kentucky)

Her Body Among Animals by Paola Ferrante (Book*hug Press)

Jackal, Jackal: Tales of the Dark and Fantastic by Tobi Ogundiran (Undertow Publications)

They Will Dream in the Garden by Gabriela Damián Miravete, translated by Adrian Demopulos (Rosarium Publishing)

White Trash & Recycled Nightmares by Rebecca Rowland (Dead Sky Publishing)

EDITED ANTHOLOGY

Aseptic and Faintly Sadistic, edited by Jolie Toomajan (Cosmic Horror Monthly)

Mooncalves, edited by John WM Thompson (NO Press)

Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology, edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Vintage Books)

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams

Shakespeare Unleashed, edited by James Aquilone (Monstrous Books)

