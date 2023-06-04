2023 Sir Julius Vogel Awards

The 2023 Sir Julius Vogel Award winners have been announced. The awards recognize excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents.
The Sir Julius Vogel Awards are administered by SFFANZ, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand Inc.
PROFESSIONAL AWARDS SECTION
Best Novel – Adult
- A Rake of His Own by A.J. Lancaster (Camberion Press)
Best Novel – Youth
- The Rarkyn’s Familiar by Nikky Lee (Parliament House Press)
Best Novella
- How to Get a Girlfriend (When You’re a Terrifying Monster) by Marie Cardno (Paper Road Press)
Best Novelette
- How to Marry a Winged King by A.J. Lancaster (FaRoFeb)
Best Short Story
- “My Nascent Garden” by Melanie Harding-Shaw (Analog July/August)
Best Collected Work
- Year’s Best Aotearoa New Zealand Science Fiction and Fantasy, Vol 4 edited by Emily Brill-Holland (Paper Road Press)
Best Artwork
- Rebecca Hawkes – Cover of Year’s Best Aotearoa New Zealand Science Fiction and Fantasy, Vol 4 (Paper Road Press)
Best Production/Publication
- The Black Archive #61 – Paradise Towers by John Toon
FAN AWARDS SECTION
Best Fan Writing
- Conservation, Red in Tooth and Claw by Rem Wigmore (Climate Fiction Writers League)
Best Fan Artwork
- Jinx by Leadambeck
Best Fan Publication
- Phoenixine by John and Jo Toon
SPECIAL AWARDS
Best New Talent
- Tehnuka
Services to Fandom
- Matthew Pavletich
Congrats to all the winners.
