2023 Sir Julius Vogel Awards

Sir Julius Vogel Award

The 2023 Sir Julius Vogel Award winners have been announced. The awards recognize excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents.

The Sir Julius Vogel Awards are administered by SFFANZ, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand Inc.

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS SECTION

Best Novel – Adult

A Rake of His Own by A.J. Lancaster (Camberion Press)

Best Novel – Youth

The Rarkyn’s Familiar by Nikky Lee (Parliament House Press)

Best Novella

How to Get a Girlfriend (When You’re a Terrifying Monster) by Marie Cardno (Paper Road Press)

Best Novelette

How to Marry a Winged King by A.J. Lancaster (FaRoFeb)

Best Short Story

“My Nascent Garden” by Melanie Harding-Shaw (Analog July/August)

Best Collected Work

Year’s Best Aotearoa New Zealand Science Fiction and Fantasy, Vol 4 edited by Emily Brill-Holland (Paper Road Press)

Best Artwork

Rebecca Hawkes – Cover of Year’s Best Aotearoa New Zealand Science Fiction and Fantasy, Vol 4 (Paper Road Press)

Best Production/Publication

The Black Archive #61 – Paradise Towers by John Toon

FAN AWARDS SECTION

Best Fan Writing

Conservation, Red in Tooth and Claw by Rem Wigmore (Climate Fiction Writers League)

Best Fan Artwork

Jinx by Leadambeck

Best Fan Publication

Phoenixine by John and Jo Toon

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best New Talent

Tehnuka

Services to Fandom

Matthew Pavletich