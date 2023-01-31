2023 Vintage Paperback Collectors Show Autograph Schedule

Many authors will be signing at the 2023 Vintage Paperback Collectors Show. Peter S. Beagle will be one of them. The event takes place Sunday, March 19 at the Glendale Civic Auditorium (1401 Verdugo Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10. Mark your calendar!

There will be over 80 dealer tables. Dealers at the show have been spending the year looking in other places for inventory and are bringing their finds to this show to offer them to you.

The poster shows who’s expected, below is the tentative schedule.