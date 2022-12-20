2023 Vintage Paperback Collectors Show & Sale on 3/19

Peter S. Beagle will be among the many authors signing at the 2023 Vintage Paperback Collectors Show. The event takes place Sunday, March 19 at the Glendale Civic Auditorium (1401 Verdugo Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10. Mark your calendar!

Dozens of authors and artists will be there — see the poster below to find out who.

There will be over 80 dealer tables. Dealers at the show have been spending the year looking in other places for inventory and are bringing their finds to this show to offer them to you.

Each year there are great finds reported by folks who attend the show. This year, you could be the person telling the story.

The poster shows who’s expected, and the bookmark below has the tentative schedule.