2023 Writers Guild Awards: Television Writing Nominations Announced

The Writers Guild announced nominations for the 2023 Writers Guild Awards on January 11. The awards for outstanding achievement in television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2022 will be presented on March 5.

Andor and Severance are both Drama Series and New Series finalists.

The complete list of nominees follows the jump.

DRAMA SERIES

Andor, Written by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon ; Disney+

; Disney+ Better Call Saul, Written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock ; AMC

; AMC The Crown, Written by Peter Morgan ; Netflix

; Netflix Severance, Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton ; Apple TV+

; Apple TV+ Yellowjackets, Written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner ; ABC

; ABC Barry, Written by Emma Barrie, Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Nicky Hirschhorn, Jason Kim, Liz Sarnoff ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max The Bear, Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer ; FX Networks

; FX Networks Hacks, Written by Lucia Aniello, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max Only Murders in the Building, Written by Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Valentina Garza, Madeleine George, Joshua Allen Griffith, John Hoffman, Noah Levine, Stephen Markley, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

NEW SERIES

Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner ; ABC

; ABC Andor, Written by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Stephen Schiff, Beau Willimon ; Disney+

; Disney+ Bad Sisters, Written by Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan ; Apple TV+

; Apple TV+ The Bear, Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer ; FX Networks

; FX Networks Severance, Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton; Apple TV+

LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout, Written by Hilary Bettis, Liz Hannah, Liz Heldens, Dan LeFranc, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Matt Lutsky, Elizabeth Meriwether, Wei-Ning Yu ; Hulu

; Hulu Fleishman Is In Trouble, Written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Cindy Chupack, Allison P. Davis, Mike Goldbach, Boo Killebrew ; Hulu

; Hulu Pam & Tommy, Written by Brooke Baker, Matthew Bass, Theodore Bressman, D.V. DeVincentis, Sarah Gubbins, Robert Siegel ; Hulu

; Hulu The Staircase, Written by Aisha Bhoori, Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn, Aja Gabel, Emily Kaczmarek, Craig Shilowich, Sebastian Silva ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max The White Lotus, Written by Mike White; HBO/HBO Max

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

Heart of the Matter, Written by Karen Struck ; Hallmark Channel

; Hallmark Channel Honor Society, Written by David A. Goodman ; Paramount +

; Paramount + Ray Donovan: The Movie, Written by David Hollander & Liev Schreiber ; Showtime

; Showtime Torn Hearts, Written by Rachel Koller Croft ; Epix

; Epix Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel; The Roku Channel

ANIMATION

“Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” (The Simpsons), Written by Jeff Westbrook ; Fox

; Fox “The Pain Garden” (Tuca & Bertie), Written by Lisa Hanawalt ; Adult Swim

; Adult Swim “Pixelated and Afraid” (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink , Fox

, Fox “Rectify” (Undone), Written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf ; Prime Video

; Prime Video “The Sound of Bleeding Gums” (The Simpsons), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

Fox “To Bob, or Not To Bob” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux; Fox

EPISODIC DRAMA

“A Hard Way to Go” (Ozark), Written by Chris Mundy ; Netflix

; Netflix “The End of Everything” (The Good Fight), Written by Robert King & Michelle King ; Paramount+

; Paramount+ “Plan and Execution” (Better Call Saul), Written by Thomas Schnauz ; AMC

; AMC “The Prick” (Bad Sisters), Teleplay by Sharon Horgan and Dave Finkel & Brett Baer ; Apple TV+

and ; Apple TV+ “Rock and Hard Place” (Better Call Saul), Written by Gordon Smith ; AMC

; AMC “The We We Are” (Severance), Written by Dan Erickson; Apple TV+

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The Beginning” (Grace and Frankie), Written by Marta Kauffman & Howard J. Morris ; Netflix

; Netflix “Braciole” (The Bear), Written by Joanna Calo & Christopher Storer ; FX Networks

; FX Networks “Foie Gras” (Julia), Written by Daniel Goldfarb & Chris Keyser ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max “Private School” (What We Do in the Shadows), Written by Ayo Edebiri & Shana Gohd ; FX Networks

; FX Networks “The One, The Only” (Hacks), Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max “Wide Net” (Reservation Dogs), Written by Tazbah Rose Chavez; FX Networks

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Head Writers Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Supervising Writers Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi, Alison Zeidman Writers Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Alexander Crespo, Miles Kahn, Michael Rhoa, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker ; TBS

Supervising Writers Writers ; TBS Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, Writers Cynia Barnwell, Josh Lieb, Charles McBee, Dan McCoy, Lenard McKelvey, Andre D. Thompson ; Comedy Central

; Comedy Central Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Head Writers Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker Writers Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Greg Martin, Jesse McLaren, Keaton Patti, Louis Virtel, Troy Walker ; ABC

Writers ; ABC Late Night with Seth Meyers, Head Writer Alex Baze Supervising Writers Seth Reiss, Mike Scollins Closer Look Supervising Writer Sal Gentile Writers Jermaine Affonso, Karen Chee, Bryan Donaldson, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovsky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Shoemaker, Ben Warheit, Jeff Wright ; NBC

Supervising Writers Closer Look Supervising Writer Writers ; NBC Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max The Problem with Jon Stewart, Head Writer Kristen Acimovic Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Maria Randazzo, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson ; Apple TV+

Writers ; Apple TV+ Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, Head Writers Mike Leech, Zach Smilovitz Supervising Writers Addison Anderson, Bob Powers Writers Sarah Caldwell, Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, Julie Greiner, Ron Metellus, Libby Schreiner, Hannah Wright; Comedy Central

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Inside Amy Schumer, Writers Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Amy Schumer, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner ; Paramount+

; Paramount+ PAUSE with Sam Jay, Writers Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Megan Gailey, Sam Jay, Joyelle Johnson, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Teresa Lo, Lucy Ortiz, Lorena Russi ; HBO/HBO Max

; HBO/HBO Max Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Michael Che, Alison Gates, Colin Jost, Streeter Seidell, Kent Sublette Senior Writer Bryan Tucker Writers James Anderson, Rosebud Baker, Dan Bulla, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, James Downey, Alex English, Jimmy Fowlie, Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Vannessa Jackson, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Ben Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Jake Nordwind, Clare O’Kane, Ceara O’Sullivan, Simon Rich, Ben Silva, John Solomon, Will Stephen, Nicole Sun, Auguste White, Celeste Yim Weekend Update Head Writer Pete Schultz Weekend Update Writers Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, KC Shornima; Mark Steinbach; NBC

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

The National Memorial Day Concert 2022, Written by Kirk Ellis, Jon Macks Special Material Written by Rita Brent ; PBS

Special Material Written by ; PBS Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, Head Writers Matt Roberts, Beth Sherman Writers Rita Brent, Page Hurwitz, Carey O’Donnell Special Material Written by Guy Branum, Chris Sartinsky, Louis Virtel ; Netflix

Writers Special Material Written by ; Netflix The Problem with Jon Stewart: Election Wrap-Up Special, Head Writer Kristen Acimovic Writers Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Maria Randazzo, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson ; Apple TV+

Writers ; Apple TV+ Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Written by Jerrod Carmichael; HBO/HBO Max

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Baking It, Writers Neil Casey, Chad Carter, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino ; Peacock

; Peacock Capital One College Bowl, Head Writer Harry Friedman Writers Jason Antoniewicz, Alan Bailey, Eli Bauman, Patricia A. Cotter, Riham El-Ounsi, Joyce Ikemi, Joey Ortega, Chris Sturgeon ; NBC

Writers ; NBC Jeopardy!, Head Writers Michele Loud, Billy Wisse Writers Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine ; ABC

Writers ; ABC Weakest Link, Head Writer Ann Slichter Writers Chip Dornell, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Meggie McFadden, Ryan O’Dowd, Veronica Penn-Turner, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor; NBC

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives, Head Writer Ron Carlivati Writers Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock; NBC

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“A Perilous Journey” (The Mysterious Benedict Society), Written by Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi ; Disney+

; Disney+ “Thursday” (Life by Ella), Written by Vincent Brown ; Apple TV+

; Apple TV+ “Pilot” (Amber Brown), Written by Bonnie Hunt ; Apple TV+

; Apple TV+ “Prison or Palace” (Life by Ella), Written by Hernan Barangan ; Apple TV+

; Apple TV+ “Test Subject Thirteen” (Circuit Breakers), Written by Melody Fox; Apple TV+

SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

Breakwater, Written by Zach Craley ; Snapchat

; Snapchat Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Head Writer David Young Writer Casey Stewart ; Apple TV+

Writer ; Apple TV+ Three Busy Debras, Written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite; Adult Swim

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Episode Two: Resilience” (Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness), Written by David Blistein ; PBS

; PBS “Inside the Alleged Sexual Assault Cover Up in Charlotte Schools” (Vice News Tonight), Written by Arlissa Norman, Carter Sherman, Gilad Thaler ; Vice.com

; Vice.com “Lies, Politics and Democracy” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790)” (Benjamin Franklin), Written by Dayton Duncan ; PBS

; PBS “Episode One: The Golden Door (Beginnings – 1938)” (The U.S. and the Holocaust), Written by Geoffrey C. Ward ; PBS

; PBS Lucy and Desi, Written by Mark Monroe ; Prime Video

; Prime Video “Ocean Invaders” (Nova), Written by Jeff Boedeker ; PBS

; PBS “Pelosi’s Power” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser ; PBS

; PBS “Plague at the Golden Gate” (American Experience), Written by Susan Kim; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Massacre in Buffalo” (CBS Weekend News), Written by J. Craig Wilson & Claudine Cleophat ; CBS News

; CBS News “Shooting At Robb Elementary” (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by David Muir, Dave Bloch, Karen Mooney ; ABC News

; ABC News “Special Edition: From the Ukraine Border” (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, Dave Bloch ; ABC News

; ABC News “The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi” (CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell), Written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Battle for Ukraine” (20/20), Written by David Muir, Karen Mooney, Dave Bloch ; ABC News

; ABC News “City of Lions” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve ; CBS News

; CBS News “The Green Jacket – Golf’s Ultimate Prize” (CBS Saturday Morning), Written by Daniel Elias & Dana Jacobson ; CBS News

; CBS News “Harvest of War” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve ; CBS News

; CBS News “The Longest Running Oil Spill” (60 Minutes), Written by Jon Wertheim and Oriana Zill de Granados ; CBS News

and ; CBS News “Targeting Americans” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

“America’s Only LGBTQ Historic District Is Falling Apart,” Written by Leo Rocha ; Vice.com

; Vice.com “How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer,” Written by Jessica Schulberg ; HuffPost.com

; HuffPost.com “I Spent 72 Depraved Hours Searching for the Gnarliest Dive Bar in Las Vegas,” Written by Drew Schwartz ; Vice.com

; Vice.com “The Most Unexpected Consequence of the Texas Abortion Ban,” Written by Christina Cauterucci ; Slate.com

; Slate.com “The Pivot to Web3 Is Going to Get People Hurt,” Written by Maxwell Strachan ; Slate.com

; Slate.com “What’s so scary about a transgender child?,” Written by Emily St. James; Vox.com

RADIO/AUDIO NOMINEES

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“Dr. GIFT” (One Year: 1995), Written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate

“Like a Lion With No Teeth” (Crime Show), Written by Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht ; Gimlet Media

; Gimlet Media “Making Sense: How Sound Becomes Hearing” (Unexplainable), Written by Noam Hassenfeld ; Vox Media Podcast Network

; Vox Media Podcast Network “The Most Famous Poet No One Remembers” (Decoder Ring), Written by Dan Kois ; Slate

; Slate “No Peace” (Slow Burn: The L.A. Riots), Written by Joel Anderson ; Slate

; Slate “The Ultimate Field Trip” (One Year: 1986), Written by Evan Chung ; Slate

; Slate “The War in Jennifer Weiss” (Crime Show), Written by Emma Courtland; Gimlet Media

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“CBS World News Roundup,” Written by Paul Farry and Steve Kathan ; CBS Radio

and ; CBS Radio “Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference,” Written by Gail Lee ; CBS Radio

; CBS Radio “Newsline – 11am 9/9/22,” Written by Philip Pilato; 1010 WINS Radio “Remembering The Transistor Kid,” Written by Thomas Sabella ; CBS Radio

; CBS Radio “World News This Week – Week of September 9, 2022,” Written by Joy Piazza ; ABC News Radio

; ABC News Radio “World News This Year 2021,” Written by Robert Hawley; ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“2021 Law and Justice Year End Reports,” Written by Robert Hawley ; ABC News Radio

; ABC News Radio “Was the Women’s March Successful?” (The Waves), Written by Christina Cauterucci ; Slate

; Slate “WCBS Author Talks Summer Reads,” Written by Lisa Tschernkowitsch ; WCBS Radio

; WCBS Radio “What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF” (The Waves), Written by Cheyna Roth ; Slate

; Slate “You Will Be Found: The Impact of Dear Evan Hansen” (“Somalia Suffering From Starvation,” Perspective), Written by D.J. Moran; ABC Audio

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES

ON AIR PROMOTION

“Amazon Bessemer Campaign: This Time I’m Voting YES; Union Difference; Union YES,” Written by Desireena Almoradie, Angad Bhalla, Adrianna Hernandez-Stewart ; Facebook

; Facebook “CBS Celebrates Juneteenth,” Written by Justin DiLauro; CBS News