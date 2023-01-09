2023 WSFA Small Press Award Taking Submissions

The Washington (DC) Science Fiction Association (WSFA) has opened the submission period for the 2023 WSFA Small Press Award. It will close on March 31, 2023.

The WSFA Small Press Award honors the efforts of small press publishers in providing a critical venue for short fiction in the area of speculative fiction. The award showcases the best original short fiction published by small presses in the previous year (2022). An unusual feature of the selection process is that all voting is done with the identity of the author (and publisher) hidden so that the final choice is based solely on the quality of the story.

The winner is chosen by the members of the Washington Science Fiction Association and presented at their annual convention, Capclave, held on September 29 – October 1, 2023 in Rockville, MD.

Submissions should be sent to [email protected]

See The Rules webpage for details.