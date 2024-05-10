2024 Anthony Award Nominees

Bouchercon, the world mystery convention, announced the finalists for the 2024 Anthony Awards on Facebook today. Winners will be revealed at the event, being held in Nashville from August 28 – September
BEST HARDCOVER NOVEL
- All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
- Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
- Time’s Undoing by Cheryl A. Head
- Face of Greed by James L’Etoile
- The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman
BEST PAPERBACK NOVEL
- No Home for Killers by E.A. Aymar
- Hide by Tracy Clark
- Because the Night by James D.F. Hannah
- The Taken Ones by Jess Lourey
- Magic City Blues by Bobby Matthews
- Lowdown Road by Scott Von Doviak
BEST FIRST NOVEL
- The Peacock and the Sparrow by I.S. Berry
- Play the Fool by Lina Chern
- Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy
- Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon
- City Under One Roof by Iris Yamashita
BEST CHILDREN’S/YA
- Finney and the Secret Tunnel by Jamie Lane Barber
- Myrtle, Means, and Opportunity by Elizabeth C. Bunch
- The Sasquatch of Hawthorne Elementary by K.B. Jackson
- The Mystery of the Radcliffe Riddle by Taryn Souders
- Enola Holmes and the Mark of the Mongoose by Nancy Springer
BEST CRITICAL/NONFICTION
- Finders: Justice, Faith, and Identity in Irish Crime Fiction by Anjili Babbar
- Spillane: King of Pulp Fiction by Max Allan Collins and James L. Traylor
- A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe by Mark Dawidziak
- A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan
- Fallen Angel: The Life of Edgar Allan Poe by Robert Morgan
- Agatha Christie, She Watched: One Woman’s Plot to Watch 201 Christie Adaptations Without Murdering the Director, Screenwriter, Cast, or Her Husband by Teresa Peschel
- Love Me Fierce In Danger – The Life of James Ellroy by Steven Powell
BEST ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION
- School of Hard Knox, edited by Donna Andrews, Greg Herren, and Art Taylor
- Here in the Dark: Stories by Meagan Luca
- Happiness Is a Warm Gun: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of The Beatles, edited by Josh Pachter
- The Adventure of the Castle Thief and Other Expeditions and Indiscretions by Art Taylor
- Killin’ Time in San Diego: Bouchercon Anthology 2023, edited by Holly West
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Real Courage” by Barb Goffman
- “Knock” by James D.F. Hannah
- “Green and California Bound” by Curtis Ippolito
- “Ticket to Ride” by Dru Ann Love and Kristopher Zgorski
- “Tell Me No Lies” by Holly West
