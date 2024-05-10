2024 Anthony Award Nominees

Bouchercon, the world mystery convention, announced the finalists for the 2024 Anthony Awards on Facebook today. Winners will be revealed at the event, being held in Nashville from August 28 – September

BEST HARDCOVER NOVEL

All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

Time’s Undoing by Cheryl A. Head

Face of Greed by James L’Etoile

The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman

BEST PAPERBACK NOVEL

No Home for Killers by E.A. Aymar

Hide by Tracy Clark

Because the Night by James D.F. Hannah

The Taken Ones by Jess Lourey

Magic City Blues by Bobby Matthews

Lowdown Road by Scott Von Doviak

BEST FIRST NOVEL

The Peacock and the Sparrow by I.S. Berry

Play the Fool by Lina Chern

Scorched Grace by Margot Douaihy

Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon

City Under One Roof by Iris Yamashita

BEST CHILDREN’S/YA

Finney and the Secret Tunnel by Jamie Lane Barber

Myrtle, Means, and Opportunity by Elizabeth C. Bunch

The Sasquatch of Hawthorne Elementary by K.B. Jackson

The Mystery of the Radcliffe Riddle by Taryn Souders

Enola Holmes and the Mark of the Mongoose by Nancy Springer

BEST CRITICAL/NONFICTION

Finders: Justice, Faith, and Identity in Irish Crime Fiction by Anjili Babbar

Spillane: King of Pulp Fiction by Max Allan Collins and James L. Traylor

A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe by Mark Dawidziak

A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them by Timothy Egan

Fallen Angel: The Life of Edgar Allan Poe by Robert Morgan

Agatha Christie, She Watched: One Woman’s Plot to Watch 201 Christie Adaptations Without Murdering the Director, Screenwriter, Cast, or Her Husband by Teresa Peschel

Love Me Fierce In Danger – The Life of James Ellroy by Steven Powell

BEST ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTION

School of Hard Knox, edited by Donna Andrews, Greg Herren, and Art Taylor

Here in the Dark: Stories by Meagan Luca

Happiness Is a Warm Gun: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of The Beatles, edited by Josh Pachter

The Adventure of the Castle Thief and Other Expeditions and Indiscretions by Art Taylor

Killin’ Time in San Diego: Bouchercon Anthology 2023, edited by Holly West

BEST SHORT STORY

“Real Courage” by Barb Goffman

“Knock” by James D.F. Hannah

“Green and California Bound” by Curtis Ippolito

“Ticket to Ride” by Dru Ann Love and Kristopher Zgorski

“Tell Me No Lies” by Holly West

Share this: Facebook

X

