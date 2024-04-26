2024 Aurora Award Ballot

The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) today announced the ballot for the 2024 Aurora Awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror composed of eligible works done by Canadians in 2023.

The top five nominated works were selected. Additional works were included where there was a tie for fifth place. An online awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, with hosts Mark Leslie Lefebvre and Liz Anderson. Details at www.csffa.ca

Best Novel

Bad Cree , Jessica Johns, HarperCollins Canada

, Jessica Johns, HarperCollins Canada The Marigold , Andrew F. Sullivan, ECW Press

, Andrew F. Sullivan, ECW Press Moon of the Turning Leaves , Waubgeshig Rice, Random House Canada

, Waubgeshig Rice, Random House Canada Silver Nitrate , Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey The Valkyrie, Kate Heartfield, HarperVoyager

Best Young Adult Novel

The Crystal Key: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 2 , Douglas Smith, Spiral Path Books

, Douglas Smith, Spiral Path Books Flower and Thorn , Rati Mehrotra, Wednesday Books

, Rati Mehrotra, Wednesday Books Funeral Songs for Dying Girls , Cherie Dimaline, Tundra Books

, Cherie Dimaline, Tundra Books The Grimmer , Naben Ruthnum, ECW Press

, Naben Ruthnum, ECW Press The Stars of Mount Quixx, S.M. Beiko, ECW Press

Best Novelette/Novella

Green Fuse Burning , Tiffany Morris, Stelliform Press

, Tiffany Morris, Stelliform Press I AM AI , Ai Jiang, Shortwave Media

, Ai Jiang, Shortwave Media “The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of the World” , Nalo Hopkinson,

, Nalo Hopkinson, Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, Random House

Pluralities , Avi Silver, Atthis Arts

, Avi Silver, Atthis Arts Untethered Sky, Fonda Lee, Tordotcom

Best Short Story

“At Every Door A Ghost” , Premee Mohamed, Communications Breakdown, MIT Press

, Premee Mohamed, Communications Breakdown, MIT Press “The Dust Bowl Café” , Justin Dill, Augur Magazine, Issue 6.1

, Justin Dill, Augur Magazine, Issue 6.1 “If I Should Fall Behind” , Douglas Smith, The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, Sept/Oct Issue

, Douglas Smith, The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, Sept/Oct Issue “Once Upon a Time at The Oakmont” , P.A. Cornell, Fantasy Magazine, Issue 96

, P.A. Cornell, Fantasy Magazine, Issue 96 “Sink Your Sorrows to the Sea”, Chandra Fisher, Saltwater Sorrows, Tyche Books

Best Graphic Novel/Comic

Atana and the Firebird , Vivian Zhou, HarperCollins

, Vivian Zhou, HarperCollins A Call to Cthulhu , Norm Konyu, Titan Nova

, Norm Konyu, Titan Nova Carson of Venus , Ronn Sutton (artist), Martin Powell (writer), and Maggie Lopez (colourist), webcomic

, Ronn Sutton (artist), Martin Powell (writer), and Maggie Lopez (colourist), webcomic Cosmic Detective , Jeff Lemire and Matt Kindt, art by David Rubin, Image Comics

, Jeff Lemire and Matt Kindt, art by David Rubin, Image Comics It Never Rains , Kari Maaren, webcomic

, Kari Maaren, webcomic The Secret of the Ravens , written and illustrated by Joanna Cacao, with lettering by Kyla Aiko, Clarion Books

, written and illustrated by Joanna Cacao, with lettering by Kyla Aiko, Clarion Books Wychwood, Ally Rom Colthoff, webcomic

Best Poem/Song

“As a, I want to, so I can” , Kelley Tai, Heartlines Spec, Issue 2, Spring/Summer 2023

, Kelley Tai, Heartlines Spec, Issue 2, Spring/Summer 2023 “Awakening” , Tiffany Morris, Nightmare Magazine, Issue 134

, Tiffany Morris, Nightmare Magazine, Issue 134 “Lying Flat” , Lynne Sargent, Strange Horizons, Issue 9 October 2023

, Lynne Sargent, Strange Horizons, Issue 9 October 2023 “predictive text” , Dominik Parisien, Augur, Issue 6.1

, Dominik Parisien, Augur, Issue 6.1 “Scarecrow” , David Shultz, Polar Starlight, Issue 9

, David Shultz, Polar Starlight, Issue 9 “A Siren’s Call, A Banshee’s Wail, A Grandmother’s Dream”, Ai Jiang, Uncanny Magazine, Issue Fifty Four

Best Related Work

GAME ON! , Stephen Kotowych & Tony Pi, editors, Zombies Need Brains LLC

, Stephen Kotowych & Tony Pi, editors, Zombies Need Brains LLC No One Will Come Back for Us and Other Stories , Premee Mohamed, Undertow Publications

, Premee Mohamed, Undertow Publications On Spec Magazine , Diane L. Walton, Managing Editor, The Copper Pig Writers’ Society

, Diane L. Walton, Managing Editor, The Copper Pig Writers’ Society Skin Thief: Stories , Suzan Palumbo, Neon Hemlock Press

, Suzan Palumbo, Neon Hemlock Press Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume One, Stephen Kotowych, editor, Ansible Press

Best Cover Art/Interior Illustration

Augur Magazine, Issue 6.1 , cover art, Lorna Antoniazzi

, cover art, Lorna Antoniazzi Endless Library – Fantasy , interior art, Marco Marin,

, interior art, Marco Marin, Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume One, Ansible Press

Green Fuse Burning , cover art, Chief Lady Bird, Stelliform Press

, cover art, Chief Lady Bird, Stelliform Press The Machines That Make Us , cover art, Brent Nichols, Tyche Books

, cover art, Brent Nichols, Tyche Books The Passion of Ivan Rodriguez , cover art, Kayla Kowalyk, Tyche Books

, cover art, Kayla Kowalyk, Tyche Books Tales & Feathers Magazine, Issue 1, cover art, Jade Zhang

Best Fan Writing and Publication

Maria’s Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Short Fiction Roundup , Maria Haskins

, Maria Haskins Polar Borealis Magazine , Issues: 24, 25, 26, and 27, edited by R. Graeme Cameron

, Issues: 24, 25, 26, and 27, edited by R. Graeme Cameron Polar Starlight Magazine , Issues: 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, edited by Rhea E. Rose

, Issues: 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, edited by Rhea E. Rose The Travelling TARDIS , Jennifer Desmarais, JenEric Designs

, Jennifer Desmarais, JenEric Designs Young People Read Old SFF, edited by James Davis Nicoll, online

Best Fan Related Work

ephemera Reading Series , KT Bryski and Jen R. Albert, co-chairs, online

, KT Bryski and Jen R. Albert, co-chairs, online Scintillation 4 , Jo Walton and René Walling, co-chairs, Montreal

, Jo Walton and René Walling, co-chairs, Montreal Sip & Read / Sip & Social @ Librairie Saga Bookstore , Mathieu Lauzon-Dicso, bookstore owner

, Mathieu Lauzon-Dicso, bookstore owner When Words Collide , Randy McCharles, chair, Calgary

, Randy McCharles, chair, Calgary The Worldshapers Podcast, Edward Willett, online

