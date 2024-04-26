2024 Aurora Award Ballot

The Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Association (CSFFA) today announced the ballot for the 2024 Aurora Awards for Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror composed of eligible works done by Canadians in 2023.
The top five nominated works were selected. Additional works were included where there was a tie for fifth place. An online awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 11, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, with hosts Mark Leslie Lefebvre and Liz Anderson. Details at www.csffa.ca
Best Novel
- Bad Cree, Jessica Johns, HarperCollins Canada
- The Marigold, Andrew F. Sullivan, ECW Press
- Moon of the Turning Leaves, Waubgeshig Rice, Random House Canada
- Silver Nitrate, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
- The Valkyrie, Kate Heartfield, HarperVoyager
Best Young Adult Novel
- The Crystal Key: The Dream Rider Saga, Book 2, Douglas Smith, Spiral Path Books
- Flower and Thorn, Rati Mehrotra, Wednesday Books
- Funeral Songs for Dying Girls, Cherie Dimaline, Tundra Books
- The Grimmer, Naben Ruthnum, ECW Press
- The Stars of Mount Quixx, S.M. Beiko, ECW Press
Best Novelette/Novella
- Green Fuse Burning, Tiffany Morris, Stelliform Press
- I AM AI, Ai Jiang, Shortwave Media
- “The Most Strongest Obeah Woman of the World”, Nalo Hopkinson,
- Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror, Random House
- Pluralities, Avi Silver, Atthis Arts
- Untethered Sky, Fonda Lee, Tordotcom
Best Short Story
- “At Every Door A Ghost”, Premee Mohamed, Communications Breakdown, MIT Press
- “The Dust Bowl Café”, Justin Dill, Augur Magazine, Issue 6.1
- “If I Should Fall Behind”, Douglas Smith, The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, Sept/Oct Issue
- “Once Upon a Time at The Oakmont”, P.A. Cornell, Fantasy Magazine, Issue 96
- “Sink Your Sorrows to the Sea”, Chandra Fisher, Saltwater Sorrows, Tyche Books
Best Graphic Novel/Comic
- Atana and the Firebird, Vivian Zhou, HarperCollins
- A Call to Cthulhu, Norm Konyu, Titan Nova
- Carson of Venus, Ronn Sutton (artist), Martin Powell (writer), and Maggie Lopez (colourist), webcomic
- Cosmic Detective, Jeff Lemire and Matt Kindt, art by David Rubin, Image Comics
- It Never Rains, Kari Maaren, webcomic
- The Secret of the Ravens, written and illustrated by Joanna Cacao, with lettering by Kyla Aiko, Clarion Books
- Wychwood, Ally Rom Colthoff, webcomic
Best Poem/Song
- “As a, I want to, so I can”, Kelley Tai, Heartlines Spec, Issue 2, Spring/Summer 2023
- “Awakening”, Tiffany Morris, Nightmare Magazine, Issue 134
- “Lying Flat”, Lynne Sargent, Strange Horizons, Issue 9 October 2023
- “predictive text”, Dominik Parisien, Augur, Issue 6.1
- “Scarecrow”, David Shultz, Polar Starlight, Issue 9
- “A Siren’s Call, A Banshee’s Wail, A Grandmother’s Dream”, Ai Jiang, Uncanny Magazine, Issue Fifty Four
Best Related Work
- GAME ON!, Stephen Kotowych & Tony Pi, editors, Zombies Need Brains LLC
- No One Will Come Back for Us and Other Stories, Premee Mohamed, Undertow Publications
- On Spec Magazine, Diane L. Walton, Managing Editor, The Copper Pig Writers’ Society
- Skin Thief: Stories, Suzan Palumbo, Neon Hemlock Press
- Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume One, Stephen Kotowych, editor, Ansible Press
Best Cover Art/Interior Illustration
- Augur Magazine, Issue 6.1, cover art, Lorna Antoniazzi
- Endless Library – Fantasy, interior art, Marco Marin,
- Year’s Best Canadian Fantasy and Science Fiction: Volume One, Ansible Press
- Green Fuse Burning, cover art, Chief Lady Bird, Stelliform Press
- The Machines That Make Us, cover art, Brent Nichols, Tyche Books
- The Passion of Ivan Rodriguez, cover art, Kayla Kowalyk, Tyche Books
- Tales & Feathers Magazine, Issue 1, cover art, Jade Zhang
Best Fan Writing and Publication
- Maria’s Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Short Fiction Roundup, Maria Haskins
- Polar Borealis Magazine, Issues: 24, 25, 26, and 27, edited by R. Graeme Cameron
- Polar Starlight Magazine, Issues: 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, edited by Rhea E. Rose
- The Travelling TARDIS, Jennifer Desmarais, JenEric Designs
- Young People Read Old SFF, edited by James Davis Nicoll, online
Best Fan Related Work
- ephemera Reading Series, KT Bryski and Jen R. Albert, co-chairs, online
- Scintillation 4, Jo Walton and René Walling, co-chairs, Montreal
- Sip & Read / Sip & Social @ Librairie Saga Bookstore, Mathieu Lauzon-Dicso, bookstore owner
- When Words Collide, Randy McCharles, chair, Calgary
- The Worldshapers Podcast, Edward Willett, online
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.