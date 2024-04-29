2024 BAFTA Television Craft Awards 

Science fiction and fantasy series were well-represented when the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 were announced on April 28 at a ceremony in London.

The winners of genre interest are listed below. The complete list of winners is in The Hollywood Reporter.

The BAFTA TV Awards will be held on Sunday, May 12 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

BAFTA TELEVISION CRAFT AWARDS

DIRECTOR: FICTION

PETER HOAR The Last of Us – Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, HBO / Sky Atlantic

ORIGINAL MUSIC: FICTION

ATLI ÖRVARSSON Silo – AMC Studios / Apple TV+

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

STEPHAN PEHRSSON Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Broke & Bones / Netflix

PRODUCTION DESIGN

GAVIN BOCQUET, AMANDA BERNSTEIN Silo – AMC Studios / Apple TV+

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

TIM CROSBIE, CAIMIN BOURNE, JET OMOSHEBI, DAN WEIR, CINESITE, DAVID STEPHENS The Witcher – Netflix Original Series / Netflix

WRITER: DRAMA

CHARLIE BROOKER, BISHA K ALI Demon 79 (Black Mirror) – Broke & Bones / Netflix

