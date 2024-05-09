2024 Locus Award Finalists

The Locus Science Fiction Foundation today announced the top ten finalists in each category of the 2024 Locus Awards, chosen by voting on an open public ballot.
The Locus Awards winners will be announced June 22, 2024, during the in-person Locus Awards Ceremony in Oakland, California with MC Henry Lien and special guest Connie Willis.
The top ten finalists in each category are:
SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL
- The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport, Samit Basu (Tordotcom)
- A Fire Born of Exile, Aliette de Bodard (Gollancz; JAB Books)
- Red Team Blues, Cory Doctorow (Tor; Ad Astra)
- Furious Heaven, Kate Elliott (Ad Astra; Tor)
- Translation State, Ann Leckie (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
- The Terraformers, Annalee Newitz (Tor; Orbit UK)
- Starter Villain, John Scalzi (Tor; Tor UK)
- Lords of Uncreation, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Orbit US; Tor UK)
- System Collapse, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)
- The Road to Roswell, Connie Willis (Del Rey)
FANTASY NOVEL
- To Shape a Dragon’s Breath, Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)
- The Keeper’s Six, Kate Elliott (Tordotcom)
- Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries, Heather Fawcett (Del Rey; Orbit UK)
- Dead Country, Max Gladstone (Tordotcom)
- The Water Outlaws, S.L. Huang (Tordotcom; Solaris UK)
- Paladin’s Faith, T. Kingfisher (Argyll)
- He Who Drowned the World, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor; Mantle)
- My Brother’s Keeper, Tim Powers (Baen; Ad Astra)
- City of Last Chances, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Ad Astra)
- Witch King, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)
HORROR NOVEL
- Vampires of El Norte, Isabel Cañas (Berkley)
- The Reformatory, Tananarive Due (Saga; Titan UK)
- A Haunting on the Hill, Elizabeth Hand (Mulholland; Sphere)
- Starling House, Alix E. Harrow (Tor; Tor UK)
- How to Sell a Haunted House, Grady Hendrix (Berkley; Titan UK)
- Don’t Fear the Reaper, Stephen Graham Jones (Saga; Titan UK)
- A House with Good Bones, T. Kingfisher (Nightfire; Titan UK)
- Lone Women, Victor LaValle (One World)
- Silver Nitrate, Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey; Jo Fletcher)
- Black River Orchard, Chuck Wendig (Del Rey; Del Rey UK)
YOUNG ADULT NOVEL
- Promises Stronger Than Darkness, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan UK)
- The Making of Yolanda la Bruja, Lorraine Avila (Levine Querido)
- Damned If You Do, Alex Brown (Page Street)
- A Song of Salvation, Alechia Dow (Inkyard)
- The Library of Broken Worlds, Alaya Dawn Johnson (Scholastic; Magpie UK)
- The Sinister Booksellers of Bath, Garth Nix (Tegen; Gollancz)
- Into the Light, Mark Oshiro (Tor Teen)
- Divine Rivals, Rebecca Ross (Wednesday; Magpie UK)
- The Siren, the Song, and the Spy, Maggie Tokuda-Hall (Candlewick)
- The Spirit Bares Its Teeth, Andrew Joseph White (Peachtree Teen)
FIRST NOVEL
- Chain-Gang All-Stars, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon)
- The Strange, Nathan Ballingrud (Saga; Titan UK)
- The Saint of Bright Doors, Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)
- Threads That Bind, Kika Hatzopoulou (Razorbill; Penguin UK)
- These Burning Stars, Bethany Jacobs (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
- Godkiller, Hannah Kaner (Harper Voyager UK; Harper Voyager US)
- The Marigold, Andrew F. Sullivan (ECW)
- Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon, Wole Talabi (DAW; Gollancz)
- Some Desperate Glory, Emily Tesh (Tordotcom; Orbit UK)
- Ink Blood Sister Scribe, Emma Törzs (Morrow; Century)
NOVELLA
- The Crane Husband, Kelly Barnhill (Tordotcom)
- The Last Dragoners of Bowbazar, Indra Das (Subterranean)
- “Linghun”, Ai Jiang (Linghun)
- The Salt Grows Heavy, Cassandra Khaw (Nightfire; Titan UK)
- Thornhedge, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)
- Rose/House, Arkady Martine (Subterranean)
- Lost in the Moment and Found, Seanan McGuire (Tor)
- The Mimicking of Known Successes, Malka Older (Tordotcom)
- The Lies of the Ajungo, Moses Ose Utomi (Tordotcom)
- Mammoths at the Gates, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)
NOVELETTE
- “What I Remember of Oresha Moon Dragon Devshrata”, P. Djèlí Clark (The Book of Witches)
- “John Hollowback and the Witch”, Amal El-Mohtar (The Book of Witches)
- I AM AI, Ai Jiang (Shortwave)
- “The Year Without Sunshine“, Naomi Kritzer (Uncanny 11-12/23)
- “Prince Hat Underground”, Kelly Link (White Cat, Black Dog)
- “At Every Door a Ghost”, Premee Mohamed (Communications Breakdown)
- “The Rainbow Bank“, Uchechukwu Nwaka (GigaNotoSaurus 8/23)
- “One Man’s Treasure“, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 1-2/23)
- “Six Versions of My Brother Found Under a Bridge“, Eugenia Triantafyllou (Uncanny 9-10/23)
- “On the Fox Roads“, Nghi Vo (Tor.com 10/31/23)
SHORT STORY
- “A Soul in the World“, Charlie Jane Anders (Uncanny 3-4/23)
- “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub“, P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23)
- “The Mausoleum’s Children“, Aliette de Bodard (Uncanny 5-6/23)
- “Suppertime”, Tananarive Due (New Suns 2)
- “Window Boy“, Thomas Ha (Clarkesworld 8/23)
- “Reckless Eyeballing”, N.K. Jemisin (Out There Screaming)
- “The Sound of Children Screaming“, Rachel K. Jones (Nightmare 10/23)
- “Those Hitchhiking Kids“, Darcie Little Badger (The Sunday Morning Transport 4/2/23)
- “Stones“, Nnedi Okorafor (Clarkesworld 9/23)
- “There’s a Door to the Land of the Dead in the Land of the Dead“, Sarah Pinsker (The Deadlands 6/23)
ANTHOLOGY
- The Best Science Fiction of the Year: Volume 7, Neil Clarke, ed. (Night Shade)
- Christmas and Other Horrors, Ellen Datlow, ed. (Titan UK)
- The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction (2022), Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki & Eugen Bacon & Milton Davis, eds. (Caezic)
- Never Whistle at Night, Shane Hawk & Theodore C. Van Alst Jr., eds. (Vintage)
- The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023, R.F. Kuang & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Mariner)
- Out There Screaming, Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Random House; Picador)
- New Suns 2, Nisi Shawl, ed. (Solaris UK)
- The Book of Witches, Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)
- Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, Wole Talabi, ed. (Android)
- The Best of World SF: Volume 3, Lavie Tidhar, ed. (Ad Astra)
COLLECTION
- The Essential Peter S. Beagle, Volumes 1 & 2, Peter S. Beagle (Tachyon)
- Zen and the Art of Starship Maintenance and Other Stories, Tobias S. Buckell (Apex)
- The Wishing Pool and Other Stories, Tananarive Due (Akashic)
- White Cat, Black Dog, Kelly Link (Random House; Ad Astra)
- No One Will Come Back For Us, Premee Mohamed (Undertow)
- Jackal, Jackal, Tobi Ogundiran (Undertow)
- Skin Thief, Suzan Palumbo (Neon Hemlock)
- Lost Places, Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer)
- The Best of Michael Swanwick, Volume Two, Michael Swanwick (Subterranean)
- The Best of Catherynne M. Valente, Volume One, Catherynne M. Valente (Subterranean)
MAGAZINE
- Analog
- Asimov’s
- Beneath Ceaseless Skies
- Clarkesworld
- F&SF
- FIYAH
- khōréō
- Strange Horizons
- Tor.com
- Uncanny
PUBLISHER
- Angry Robot
- DAW
- Gollancz
- Neon Hemlock
- Orbit
- Small Beer
- Subterranean
- Tachyon
- Tor
- Tordotcom
EDITOR
- Neil Clarke
- Ellen Datlow
- Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki
- Arley Sorg & Christie Yant
- Jonathan Strahan
- Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas
- Sheree Renée Thomas
- E. Catherine Tobler
- Ann & Jeff VanderMeer
- Sheila Williams
ARTIST
- Brom
- Rovina Cai
- Kinuko Y. Craft
- Julie Dillon
- Bob Eggleton
- Abigail Larson
- John Picacio
- Charles Vess
- Michael Whelan
- Alyssa Winans
NON-FICTION
- The Fiction Writer’s Guide to Alternate History, Jack Dann (Bloomsbury Academic)
- 42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams, Kevin Jon Davies, ed. (Unbound UK)
- Wish I Was Here: An Anti-Memoir, M. John Harrison (Serpent’s Tail; Saga 2024)
- All These Worlds, Niall Harrison (Briardene)
- 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered, Sadie Hartmann (Page Street Publishing)
- Space Crone, Ursula K. Le Guin (Silver)
- Ex Marginalia: Essays on Writing Speculative Fiction by Persons of Color, Chinelo Onwualu, ed. (Hydra House Books)
- A Traveller in Time: The Critical Practice of Maureen Kincaid Speller, Maureen Kincaid Speller (Academia Lunare)
- Owning the Unknown: A Science Fiction Writer Explores Atheism, Agnosticism, and the Idea of God, Robert Charles Wilson (Pitchstone)
- Being Michael Swanwick, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro (Fairwood)
ILLUSTRATED AND ART BOOK
- The Culture: The Drawings, Iain M. Banks (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
- Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories, Ray Bradbury, adapted by Al Feldstein, art by Jack Davis, Frank Frazetta, Al Williamson, Wallace Wood, et al. (Fantagraphics)
- The Pen & Ink Drawings of Tony DiTerlizzi, Tony DiTerlizzi (self-published)
- Spectrum Fantastic Art Quarterly, Volume Three, Cathy Fenner & Arnie Fenner, eds. (Spectrum Fantastic Art)
- The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta, Dian Hanson, ed., art by Frank Frazetta (Taschen)
- The Last Count of Monte Cristo, Ayize Jama-Everett, art by Tristan Roach (Megascope)
- Voyaging, Volume One: The Plague Star, George R.R. Martin, art and adaptation by Raya Golden (Ten Speed Graphic)
- Thalamus, Volumes 1 & 2: The Art of Dave McKean, Dave McKean (Dark Horse)
- Worlds Beyond Time: Sci-Fi Art of the 1970s, Adam Rowe (Abrams)
- Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures, Kevin M. Strait & Kinshasha Holman Conwill, eds. (Smithsonian)
[Based on a press release.]
