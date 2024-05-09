2024 Locus Award Finalists

The Locus Science Fiction Foundation today announced the top ten finalists in each category of the 2024 Locus Awards, chosen by voting on an open public ballot.

The Locus Awards winners will be announced June 22, 2024, during the in-person Locus Awards Ceremony in Oakland, California with MC Henry Lien and special guest Connie Willis.

The top ten finalists in each category are:

SCIENCE FICTION NOVEL

The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport , Samit Basu (Tordotcom)

, Samit Basu (Tordotcom) A Fire Born of Exile , Aliette de Bodard (Gollancz; JAB Books)

, Aliette de Bodard (Gollancz; JAB Books) Red Team Blues , Cory Doctorow (Tor; Ad Astra)

, Cory Doctorow (Tor; Ad Astra) Furious Heaven , Kate Elliott (Ad Astra; Tor)

, Kate Elliott (Ad Astra; Tor) Translation State , Ann Leckie (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

, Ann Leckie (Orbit US; Orbit UK) The Terraformers , Annalee Newitz (Tor; Orbit UK)

, Annalee Newitz (Tor; Orbit UK) Starter Villain , John Scalzi (Tor; Tor UK)

, John Scalzi (Tor; Tor UK) Lords of Uncreation , Adrian Tchaikovsky (Orbit US; Tor UK)

, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Orbit US; Tor UK) System Collapse , Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

, Martha Wells (Tordotcom) The Road to Roswell, Connie Willis (Del Rey)

FANTASY NOVEL

To Shape a Dragon’s Breath , Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)

, Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey) The Keeper’s Six , Kate Elliott (Tordotcom)

, Kate Elliott (Tordotcom) Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries , Heather Fawcett (Del Rey; Orbit UK)

, Heather Fawcett (Del Rey; Orbit UK) Dead Country , Max Gladstone (Tordotcom)

, Max Gladstone (Tordotcom) The Water Outlaws , S.L. Huang (Tordotcom; Solaris UK)

, S.L. Huang (Tordotcom; Solaris UK) Paladin’s Faith , T. Kingfisher (Argyll)

, T. Kingfisher (Argyll) He Who Drowned the World , Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor; Mantle)

, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor; Mantle) My Brother’s Keeper , Tim Powers (Baen; Ad Astra)

, Tim Powers (Baen; Ad Astra) City of Last Chances , Adrian Tchaikovsky (Ad Astra)

, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Ad Astra) Witch King, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)

HORROR NOVEL

Vampires of El Norte , Isabel Cañas (Berkley)

, Isabel Cañas (Berkley) The Reformatory , Tananarive Due (Saga; Titan UK)

, Tananarive Due (Saga; Titan UK) A Haunting on the Hill , Elizabeth Hand (Mulholland; Sphere)

, Elizabeth Hand (Mulholland; Sphere) Starling House , Alix E. Harrow (Tor; Tor UK)

, Alix E. Harrow (Tor; Tor UK) How to Sell a Haunted House , Grady Hendrix (Berkley; Titan UK)

, Grady Hendrix (Berkley; Titan UK) Don’t Fear the Reaper , Stephen Graham Jones (Saga; Titan UK)

, Stephen Graham Jones (Saga; Titan UK) A House with Good Bones , T. Kingfisher (Nightfire; Titan UK)

, T. Kingfisher (Nightfire; Titan UK) Lone Women , Victor LaValle (One World)

, Victor LaValle (One World) Silver Nitrate , Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey; Jo Fletcher)

, Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey; Jo Fletcher) Black River Orchard, Chuck Wendig (Del Rey; Del Rey UK)

YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Promises Stronger Than Darkness , Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan UK)

, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan UK) The Making of Yolanda la Bruja , Lorraine Avila (Levine Querido)

, Lorraine Avila (Levine Querido) Damned If You Do , Alex Brown (Page Street)

, Alex Brown (Page Street) A Song of Salvation , Alechia Dow (Inkyard)

, Alechia Dow (Inkyard) The Library of Broken Worlds , Alaya Dawn Johnson (Scholastic; Magpie UK)

, Alaya Dawn Johnson (Scholastic; Magpie UK) The Sinister Booksellers of Bath , Garth Nix (Tegen; Gollancz)

, Garth Nix (Tegen; Gollancz) Into the Light , Mark Oshiro (Tor Teen)

, Mark Oshiro (Tor Teen) Divine Rivals , Rebecca Ross (Wednesday; Magpie UK)

, Rebecca Ross (Wednesday; Magpie UK) The Siren, the Song, and the Spy , Maggie Tokuda-Hall (Candlewick)

, Maggie Tokuda-Hall (Candlewick) The Spirit Bares Its Teeth, Andrew Joseph White (Peachtree Teen)

FIRST NOVEL

Chain-Gang All-Stars , Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon)

, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon) The Strange , Nathan Ballingrud (Saga; Titan UK)

, Nathan Ballingrud (Saga; Titan UK) The Saint of Bright Doors , Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)

, Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom) Threads That Bind , Kika Hatzopoulou (Razorbill; Penguin UK)

, Kika Hatzopoulou (Razorbill; Penguin UK) These Burning Stars , Bethany Jacobs (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

, Bethany Jacobs (Orbit US; Orbit UK) Godkiller , Hannah Kaner (Harper Voyager UK; Harper Voyager US)

, Hannah Kaner (Harper Voyager UK; Harper Voyager US) The Marigold , Andrew F. Sullivan (ECW)

, Andrew F. Sullivan (ECW) Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon , Wole Talabi (DAW; Gollancz)

, Wole Talabi (DAW; Gollancz) Some Desperate Glory , Emily Tesh (Tordotcom; Orbit UK)

, Emily Tesh (Tordotcom; Orbit UK) Ink Blood Sister Scribe, Emma Törzs (Morrow; Century)

NOVELLA

The Crane Husband , Kelly Barnhill (Tordotcom)

, Kelly Barnhill (Tordotcom) The Last Dragoners of Bowbazar , Indra Das (Subterranean)

, Indra Das (Subterranean) “Linghun”, Ai Jiang ( Linghun )

) The Salt Grows Heavy , Cassandra Khaw (Nightfire; Titan UK)

, Cassandra Khaw (Nightfire; Titan UK) Thornhedge , T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK)

, T. Kingfisher (Tor; Titan UK) Rose/House , Arkady Martine (Subterranean)

, Arkady Martine (Subterranean) Lost in the Moment and Found , Seanan McGuire (Tor)

, Seanan McGuire (Tor) The Mimicking of Known Successes , Malka Older (Tordotcom)

, Malka Older (Tordotcom) The Lies of the Ajungo , Moses Ose Utomi (Tordotcom)

, Moses Ose Utomi (Tordotcom) Mammoths at the Gates, Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

NOVELETTE

SHORT STORY

ANTHOLOGY

The Best Science Fiction of the Year: Volume 7 , Neil Clarke, ed. (Night Shade)

, Neil Clarke, ed. (Night Shade) Christmas and Other Horrors , Ellen Datlow, ed. (Titan UK)

, Ellen Datlow, ed. (Titan UK) The Year’s Best African Speculative Fiction (2022) , Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki & Eugen Bacon & Milton Davis, eds. (Caezic)

, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki & Eugen Bacon & Milton Davis, eds. (Caezic) Never Whistle at Night , Shane Hawk & Theodore C. Van Alst Jr., eds. (Vintage)

, Shane Hawk & Theodore C. Van Alst Jr., eds. (Vintage) The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023 , R.F. Kuang & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Mariner)

, R.F. Kuang & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Mariner) Out There Screaming , Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Random House; Picador)

, Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams, eds. (Random House; Picador) New Suns 2 , Nisi Shawl, ed. (Solaris UK)

, Nisi Shawl, ed. (Solaris UK) The Book of Witches , Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK)

, Jonathan Strahan, ed. (Harper Voyager US; Harper Voyager UK) Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology , Wole Talabi, ed. (Android)

, Wole Talabi, ed. (Android) The Best of World SF: Volume 3, Lavie Tidhar, ed. (Ad Astra)

COLLECTION

The Essential Peter S. Beagle, Volumes 1 & 2 , Peter S. Beagle (Tachyon)

, Peter S. Beagle (Tachyon) Zen and the Art of Starship Maintenance and Other Stories , Tobias S. Buckell (Apex)

, Tobias S. Buckell (Apex) The Wishing Pool and Other Stories , Tananarive Due (Akashic)

, Tananarive Due (Akashic) White Cat, Black Dog , Kelly Link (Random House; Ad Astra)

, Kelly Link (Random House; Ad Astra) No One Will Come Back For Us , Premee Mohamed (Undertow)

, Premee Mohamed (Undertow) Jackal, Jackal , Tobi Ogundiran (Undertow)

, Tobi Ogundiran (Undertow) Skin Thief , Suzan Palumbo (Neon Hemlock)

, Suzan Palumbo (Neon Hemlock) Lost Places , Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer)

, Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer) The Best of Michael Swanwick, Volume Two , Michael Swanwick (Subterranean)

, Michael Swanwick (Subterranean) The Best of Catherynne M. Valente, Volume One, Catherynne M. Valente (Subterranean)

MAGAZINE

Analog

Asimov’s

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld

F&SF

FIYAH

khōréō

Strange Horizons

Tor.com

Uncanny

PUBLISHER

Angry Robot

DAW

Gollancz

Neon Hemlock

Orbit

Small Beer

Subterranean

Tachyon

Tor

Tordotcom

EDITOR

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

Arley Sorg & Christie Yant

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Sheree Renée Thomas

E. Catherine Tobler

Ann & Jeff VanderMeer

Sheila Williams

ARTIST

Brom

Rovina Cai

Kinuko Y. Craft

Julie Dillon

Bob Eggleton

Abigail Larson

John Picacio

Charles Vess

Michael Whelan

Alyssa Winans

NON-FICTION

The Fiction Writer’s Guide to Alternate History , Jack Dann (Bloomsbury Academic)

, Jack Dann (Bloomsbury Academic) 42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams , Kevin Jon Davies, ed. (Unbound UK)

, Kevin Jon Davies, ed. (Unbound UK) Wish I Was Here: An Anti-Memoir , M. John Harrison (Serpent’s Tail; Saga 2024)

, M. John Harrison (Serpent’s Tail; Saga 2024) All These Worlds , Niall Harrison (Briardene)

, Niall Harrison (Briardene) 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered , Sadie Hartmann (Page Street Publishing)

, Sadie Hartmann (Page Street Publishing) Space Crone , Ursula K. Le Guin (Silver)

, Ursula K. Le Guin (Silver) Ex Marginalia: Essays on Writing Speculative Fiction by Persons of Color , Chinelo Onwualu, ed. (Hydra House Books)

, Chinelo Onwualu, ed. (Hydra House Books) A Traveller in Time: The Critical Practice of Maureen Kincaid Speller , Maureen Kincaid Speller (Academia Lunare)

, Maureen Kincaid Speller (Academia Lunare) Owning the Unknown: A Science Fiction Writer Explores Atheism, Agnosticism, and the Idea of God , Robert Charles Wilson (Pitchstone)

, Robert Charles Wilson (Pitchstone) Being Michael Swanwick, Alvaro Zinos-Amaro (Fairwood)

ILLUSTRATED AND ART BOOK

The Culture: The Drawings , Iain M. Banks (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

, Iain M. Banks (Orbit US; Orbit UK) Home to Stay! The Complete Ray Bradbury EC Stories , Ray Bradbury, adapted by Al Feldstein, art by Jack Davis, Frank Frazetta, Al Williamson, Wallace Wood, et al. (Fantagraphics)

, Ray Bradbury, adapted by Al Feldstein, art by Jack Davis, Frank Frazetta, Al Williamson, Wallace Wood, et al. (Fantagraphics) The Pen & Ink Drawings of Tony DiTerlizzi , Tony DiTerlizzi (self-published)

, Tony DiTerlizzi (self-published) Spectrum Fantastic Art Quarterly, Volume Three , Cathy Fenner & Arnie Fenner, eds. (Spectrum Fantastic Art)

, Cathy Fenner & Arnie Fenner, eds. (Spectrum Fantastic Art) The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta , Dian Hanson, ed., art by Frank Frazetta (Taschen)

, Dian Hanson, ed., art by Frank Frazetta (Taschen) The Last Count of Monte Cristo , Ayize Jama-Everett, art by Tristan Roach (Megascope)

, Ayize Jama-Everett, art by Tristan Roach (Megascope) Voyaging, Volume One: The Plague Star , George R.R. Martin, art and adaptation by Raya Golden (Ten Speed Graphic)

, George R.R. Martin, art and adaptation by Raya Golden (Ten Speed Graphic) Thalamus, Volumes 1 & 2: The Art of Dave McKean , Dave McKean (Dark Horse)

, Dave McKean (Dark Horse) Worlds Beyond Time: Sci-Fi Art of the 1970s , Adam Rowe (Abrams)

, Adam Rowe (Abrams) Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures, Kevin M. Strait & Kinshasha Holman Conwill, eds. (Smithsonian)

[Based on a press release.]

