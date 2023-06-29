2024 NASFiC Site Selection Opens

Pemmi-Con, this year’s NASFiC in Winnipeg, has posted the 2024 Site Selection ballot at their Site Selection page.

The only filed bid for the 2024 NASFiC is for Buffalo, NY. Their proposed dates are July 18-21, 2024. Details of their bid, including their organizing document and their facilities agreement with the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, can be found on the NASFiC Bids website or their bid webpage.

Other groups may file as write-in bids up until the close of at-convention voting, currently scheduled for Friday, July 21, 2023, 6 PM Central. To file a bid in advance of the convention, send it by email to [email protected].

Kevin Standlee provided the following explanation:

The 2024 NASFiC Site Selection ballot is posted with instructions on how to vote at the Pemmi-Con Site Selection page

Only members of Pemmi-Con can vote, although you can buy a membership before voting or by including a separate membership payment with a site selection ballot.

Ways to vote:

1. In person at Pemmi-Con, the 2023 NASFiC in Winnipeg. Voting will be open on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, 2023, and closes at 6 PM on July 21. Payment in person of the Advance Supporting Membership (voting) fee of CAD 40 / USD 30 can be in cash, cheque/check/money order, or by credit card. Credit card payments are processed in CAD.

2. Download and print the 2024 NASFiC Site Selection ballot from the Site Selection page and send a completed ballot by postal mail to one of the addresses on the ballot. Postal ballots must be received by July 11. (Payment can be by CAD or USD checque/check/money order or by paying of a Voting Token online through the Pemmi-Con registration site.)

3. Download and print the 2024 NASFiC Site Selection ballot, purchase a Voting Token through the Pemmi-Con registration site, complete the ballot, scan/photograph it, and send the ballot to the Site Selection administration. Email ballots must be received by 4 PM on Friday, July 21.

4. Send a completed ballot with someone else to deliver to Site Selection in person in Winnipeg.