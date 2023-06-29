Ray Harryhausen On Miklos Rozsa … Bernard Herrmann … And Max Steiner

Ray Harryhausen

By Steve Vertlieb: Ray Harryhausen remains one of the most revered figures in fantasy/sci-fi motion picture history. Born June 29, 1920, Ray was not only a childhood hero, but became a dear and cherished friend of nearly fifty years duration. June 29, 2020, commemorated his genius, as well as the joyous centennial of his birth with numerous remembrances, events, and exhibitions in celebration of his 100th birthday throughout the world.

His work in films inspired and influenced generations of film makers, and garnered him a special Academy Award, presented by Tom Hanks, for a lifetime of cinematic achievement. Steven Spielberg joyously proclaimed that his own inspiration for directing Jurassic Park was the pioneering special effects work of Harryhausen.

My loving remembrance of Ray was published by The Thunderchild shortly after his death on May 7, 2013, nominated by the annual Rondo Awards for Best Article of the Year, and published once more for what would have been his 100th birthday on June 29th, 2020, by the Hugo Award winning web magazine File 770.

It was my celebration and loving remembrance of the life and work of cinematic master, and special effects genius, Ray Harryhausen. It was also the tender story of a very special man, as well as an often remarkable personal friendship. I love you, Ray. You filled my dreams, my life, and my world with your wondrous creatures.

In sweet recollection of this wonderful soul, here is an affectionate tribute to my friend of forty-eight years, and boyhood hero of interminable recollection and duration, as well as a pioneering champion of original music written for the motion picture screen … the incomparable Stop Motion genius, and Oscar honored special effects pioneer, Ray Harryhausen.

Journey with me now to a “Land Beyond Beyond” where dreams were born, cyclopean creatures thundered across a primeval landscape, mythological dragons roared in awe struck wonder, and magical stallions ascended above the clouds in intimate personal correspondence … Once Upon A Time.

Ray and Diana Harryhausen with Steve Vertlieb