The 2024 Pulp Factory Awards were announced during a ceremony held at the Windy City Pulp and Paperback Convention in Lombard, IL on April 5.
BEST PULP NOVEL
- Evolution Man Year Two by Charles F. Millhouse (Stormgate Press)
BEST PULP SHORT STORY
- “The Exile of Avalon” by Jaime Ramos – Mystery Men (& Women) Vol. 9 (Airship 27)
BEST PULP ANTHOLOGY
- Mystery Men (& Women) Vol. 9 (Airship 27)
BEST PULP INTERIOR ILLUSTRATIONS
- Rob Davis – Mystery Men (& Women) Vol 9 (Airship 27)
BEST PULP COVER
- Jeffrey Hayes – The Terrors (Rising Tide Publications)
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.