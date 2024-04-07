The 2024 Pulp Factory Awards were announced during a ceremony held at the Windy City Pulp and Paperback Convention in Lombard, IL on April 5.

BEST PULP NOVEL

Evolution Man Year Two by Charles F. Millhouse (Stormgate Press)

BEST PULP SHORT STORY

“The Exile of Avalon” by Jaime Ramos – Mystery Men (& Women) Vol. 9 (Airship 27)

BEST PULP ANTHOLOGY

Mystery Men (& Women) Vol. 9 (Airship 27)

BEST PULP INTERIOR ILLUSTRATIONS

Rob Davis – Mystery Men (& Women) Vol 9 (Airship 27)

BEST PULP COVER

Jeffrey Hayes – The Terrors (Rising Tide Publications)

