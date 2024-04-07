2024 Pulp Factory Awards

The 2024 Pulp Factory Awards were announced during a ceremony held at the Windy City Pulp and Paperback Convention in Lombard, IL on April 5.

BEST PULP NOVEL

  • Evolution Man Year Two by Charles F. Millhouse (Stormgate Press)

BEST PULP SHORT STORY

  •  “The Exile of Avalon” by Jaime Ramos – Mystery Men (& Women) Vol. 9 (Airship 27)

BEST PULP ANTHOLOGY

  • Mystery Men (& Women) Vol. 9 (Airship 27)

BEST PULP INTERIOR ILLUSTRATIONS

  • Rob Davis – Mystery Men (& Women) Vol 9 (Airship 27)

BEST PULP COVER 

  • Jeffrey Hayes – The Terrors (Rising Tide Publications)

