2024 Sir Julius Vogel Finalists

The 2024 Sir Julius Vogel Award finalists were announced April 17. The awards recognize excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents.

The Sir Julius Vogel Awards are administered by SFFANZ, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand Inc.

BEST NOVEL

Turncoat by Tīhema Baker (Lawrence & Gibson)

by Tīhema Baker (Lawrence & Gibson) A New Eden Menilik by Henry Dyer (Podium)

by Henry Dyer (Podium) A Wolf in the Garden by Allegra Hall (self-published)

by Allegra Hall (self-published) Decimus and the Wary Widow by Emily Larkin (self-published)

by Emily Larkin (self-published) Ghosts of the Catacombs by Janna Ruth (self-published)

BEST YOUTH NOVEL

New Dawning by A.M. Dixon (Monarch Educational Services)

by A.M. Dixon (Monarch Educational Services) Corporeal by Mike Gwyther (Qualia House)

by Mike Gwyther (Qualia House) Odd Wolf Out by Juliette MacIver (Scholastic NZ)

by Juliette MacIver (Scholastic NZ) A Spring of Magic by Janna Ruth (self-published)

by Janna Ruth (self-published) Maggie and the Mountain of Light by Mark Snoad (Monarch Educational Services)

by Mark Snoad (Monarch Educational Services) The Song of the Swan by Karah Sutton (Penguin Random House)

BEST NOVELLA

How to Get a Date With the Evil Queen by Marie Cardno (Paper Road)

by Marie Cardno (Paper Road) Once We Flew by Nikky Lee (Caelestis)

by Nikky Lee (Caelestis) The Tablet by S.R. Manssen (Upsidedown)

by S.R. Manssen (Upsidedown) The Butterflies of Meadow Hill Manor by Stefanie Parks (The Book Guild)

by Stefanie Parks (The Book Guild) Hamlet, Prince of Robots by M. Darusha Wehm (In Potentia)

BEST NOVELETTE

“Luke’s Lesson” by Michael Botur (Bloodalcohol)

“Starving” by Michael Botur (Bloodalcohol)

“Ernestine” by Octavia Cade (Asimov’s 3-4/ 23)

“Happiness” by Octavia Cade (Clarkesworld 4/23)

Lightrunner’s Gambit by Rem Wigmore (Queen of Swords)

BEST SHORT STORY

“Fires of Fate” by Jacqui Greaves (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)

“Please Sign the Waiver” by Jacqui Greaves (Letters from Elsewhere)

“What Bones These Tides Bring” by Nikky Lee (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)

“The Watchman” by Kirsten McKenzie (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)

“An Obituary to Birdsong” by Tehnuka (If There’s Anyone Left)

“Why We Bury Our Dead at Sea” by Tehnuka (Reckoning 7)

BEST COLLECTED WORK

Letters from Elsewhere by Jacqui Greaves (self-published)

by Jacqui Greaves (self-published) You Are My Sunshine and Other Stories by Octavia Cade (Stelliform)

by Octavia Cade (Stelliform) 20,000 Bloody Words by Denver Grenell (Beware The Moon)

by Denver Grenell (Beware The Moon) Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa by Lee Murray, ed. (Clan Destine)

by Lee Murray, ed. (Clan Destine) Bloodalcohol by Michael Botur (Next Chapter)

BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTWORK

Cover art of Tarquin the Honest; Occian’s Elven by Bex Blackwood (Bateman)

by Bex Blackwood (Bateman) Cover art of Bloodalcohol by Michael Botur (Next Chapter)

BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION

Sidetrack by Andi C. Buchanan

BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION

Creamerie, Season 2

BEST FAN PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION

Phoenixine

BEST FAN WRITING

“SITREP” by Alex Lindsay (Phoenixine)

“Pass the Rules” by Jo Toon (Phoenixine)

SPECIAL AWARDS

NEW TALENT

Katharine J. Adams

Menilik Henry Dyer

Allegra Hall

Mark Snoad

