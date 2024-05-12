2024 Sir Julius Vogel Finalists

The 2024 Sir Julius Vogel Award finalists were announced April 17. The awards recognize excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents.
The Sir Julius Vogel Awards are administered by SFFANZ, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Association of New Zealand Inc.
BEST NOVEL
- Turncoat by Tīhema Baker (Lawrence & Gibson)
- A New Eden Menilik by Henry Dyer (Podium)
- A Wolf in the Garden by Allegra Hall (self-published)
- Decimus and the Wary Widow by Emily Larkin (self-published)
- Ghosts of the Catacombs by Janna Ruth (self-published)
BEST YOUTH NOVEL
- New Dawning by A.M. Dixon (Monarch Educational Services)
- Corporeal by Mike Gwyther (Qualia House)
- Odd Wolf Out by Juliette MacIver (Scholastic NZ)
- A Spring of Magic by Janna Ruth (self-published)
- Maggie and the Mountain of Light by Mark Snoad (Monarch Educational Services)
- The Song of the Swan by Karah Sutton (Penguin Random House)
BEST NOVELLA
- How to Get a Date With the Evil Queen by Marie Cardno (Paper Road)
- Once We Flew by Nikky Lee (Caelestis)
- The Tablet by S.R. Manssen (Upsidedown)
- The Butterflies of Meadow Hill Manor by Stefanie Parks (The Book Guild)
- Hamlet, Prince of Robots by M. Darusha Wehm (In Potentia)
BEST NOVELETTE
- “Luke’s Lesson” by Michael Botur (Bloodalcohol)
- “Starving” by Michael Botur (Bloodalcohol)
- “Ernestine” by Octavia Cade (Asimov’s 3-4/ 23)
- “Happiness” by Octavia Cade (Clarkesworld 4/23)
- Lightrunner’s Gambit by Rem Wigmore (Queen of Swords)
BEST SHORT STORY
- “Fires of Fate” by Jacqui Greaves (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)
- “Please Sign the Waiver” by Jacqui Greaves (Letters from Elsewhere)
- “What Bones These Tides Bring” by Nikky Lee (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)
- “The Watchman” by Kirsten McKenzie (Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa)
- “An Obituary to Birdsong” by Tehnuka (If There’s Anyone Left)
- “Why We Bury Our Dead at Sea” by Tehnuka (Reckoning 7)
BEST COLLECTED WORK
- Letters from Elsewhere by Jacqui Greaves (self-published)
- You Are My Sunshine and Other Stories by Octavia Cade (Stelliform)
- 20,000 Bloody Words by Denver Grenell (Beware The Moon)
- Remains to Be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa by Lee Murray, ed. (Clan Destine)
- Bloodalcohol by Michael Botur (Next Chapter)
BEST PROFESSIONAL ARTWORK
- Cover art of Tarquin the Honest; Occian’s Elven by Bex Blackwood (Bateman)
- Cover art of Bloodalcohol by Michael Botur (Next Chapter)
BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION
- Sidetrack by Andi C. Buchanan
BEST DRAMATIC PRESENTATION
- Creamerie, Season 2
BEST FAN PRODUCTION/PUBLICATION
- Phoenixine
BEST FAN WRITING
- “SITREP” by Alex Lindsay (Phoenixine)
- “Pass the Rules” by Jo Toon (Phoenixine)
SPECIAL AWARDS
NEW TALENT
- Katharine J. Adams
- Menilik Henry Dyer
- Allegra Hall
- Mark Snoad
As always. Why do so few of these guys get published in the north?