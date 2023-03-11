43rd Razzie® Awards

Marvel’s vampire movie Morbius claimed two Razzies when the 43rd annual Razzie Award winners were revealed on March 11, with title character Jared Leto named Worst Actor and Adria Arjona Worst Supporting Actress.

Disney’s Pinocchio was branded Worst Remake. Despite that, Tom Hanks did not win for his performance as Gepetto, although he take the Razzies in two other categories for his non-genre work in Elvis.

Indirectly of genre interest was the first-ever Razzie given to the Razzies themselves, for originally having included The King’s Daughter actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, age 12, among the Worst Actress nominees. (The film is based on Vonda McIntyre’s novel.) The press release explains, “After their blunder of nominating someone who should not have been considered, the organization was put through the cyberworld blender. They publicly apologized to the actress, changed the rules for anyone under 18, rescinded the nomination and put themselves in her place on the ballot – which won by a landslide.”

43rd Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Winners

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

WORST ACTOR

Jared Leto / Morbius

WORST ACTRESS

Awarded to The RAZZIES for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks / Elvis

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS

WORST DIRECTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik. Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates