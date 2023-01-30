ALA Announces 2023 Youth Media Award Winners

The American Library Association (ALA) today announced the 2023 Youth Media Award winners — the top books, digital media, video and audio books for children and young adults – including the Caldecott, Coretta Scott King, Newbery and Printz awards – during LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience in New Orleans.

Award-winning genre books included:

Schneider Family Book Award, middle grade:

Hummingbird, written by Natalie Lloyd

The Schneider Family Book Awards “honor an author or illustrator for a book that embodies an artistic expression of the disability experience for child and adolescent audiences.”

Alex Awards

Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution, by R. F. Kuang

Daughter of the Moon Goddess, by Sue Lynn Tan

The Kaiju Preservation Society, by John Scalzi

The Alex Awards are adult books w/appeal for teen readers.

Also of genre interest are runners-up to the medalists, designated honor books.

Newbery Honor: The Last Mapmaker, written by Christina Soontornvat

Printz Honor: Scout’s Honor, written by Lily Anderson

Printz Honor, Stonewall and Sydney Taylor Award: When the Angels Left the Old Country, written by Sacha Lamb

Coretta Scott King Author Honor: Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler, written by Ibi Zoboi

The Sydney Taylor Book Award is “presented annually to outstanding books for children and teens that authentically portray the Jewish experience,” Newbery awards and honors the best children’s books, Printz awards and honors the best YA books, Coretta Scott King awards and honors the best books for children and young adults that reflect the African-American experience.

Thanks to N. for identifying the works of genre interest. The complete press release containing all the award winners follows the jump.

A list of all the 2023 award winners and honor selections follows:

John Newbery Medal for the most outstanding contribution to children’s literature: “Freewater,” written by Amina Luqman-Dawson, is the 2023 Newbery Medal winner. The book is published by JIMMY Patterson/Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Three Newbery Honor Books also were named: “Iveliz Explains It All,” written by Andrea Beatriz Arango and published by Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House; “The Last Mapmaker,” written by Christina Soontornvat and published by Candlewick Press; and “Maizy Chen’s Last Chance,” written by Lisa Yee and published by Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House.

Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children: “Hot Dog,” illustrated and written by Doug Salati, is the 2023 Caldecott Medal winner. The book was published by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House.

Four Caldecott Honor Books also were named: “Ain’t Burned All the Bright,” illustrated by Jason Griffin, written by Jason Reynolds and published by Caitlyn Dlouhy Books/Atheneum Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing; “Berry Song,” illustrated and written by Michaela Goade and published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc.; “Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement,” illustrated by Janelle Washington, written by Angela Joy and published by Roaring Brook Press, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group; and “Knight Owl,” illustrated and written by Christopher Denise and published by Christy Ottaviano Books, an imprint of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

Coretta Scott King (Author) Book Award recognizing an African American author and illustrator of outstanding books for children and young adults.

“Freewater,” written by Amina Luqman-Dawson, is the King Author Book winner. The book is published by JIMMY Patterson/Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Three King Author Honor Books were selected: “Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler,” written by Ibi Zoboi and published by Dutton Children’s Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House; “The Talk,” written by Alicia D. Williams, illustrated by Briana Mukodiri Uchendu and published by Atheneum Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Simon and Schuster Children’s Publishing Division; and “Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice,” written by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes, illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile and published by Norton Young Readers, an imprint of W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.

“Standing in the Need of Prayer: A Modern Retelling of the Classic Spiritual,” illustrated by Frank Morrison, is the King Illustrator Book winner. The book is written by Carole Boston Weatherford and published by Crown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House.

Three King Illustrator Honor Books were selected: “Me and the Boss: A Story about Mending and Love,” illustrated by April Harrison, written by Michelle Edwards and published by Anne Schwartz Books, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House; “Swim Team,” illustrated and written by Johnnie Christmas and published by HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; and “Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice,” illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile, written by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes and published by Norton Young Readers, an imprint of W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.

Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Author Award: “We Deserve Monuments,” written by Jas Hammonds, is the Steptoe author award winner. The book is published by Roaring Brook Press, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group.

Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Illustrator Award: “Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement,” illustrated by Janelle Washington, is the Steptoe illustrator award winner. The book is written by Angela Joy and published by Roaring Brook Press, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group.

Coretta Scott King – Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement:

Dr. Claudette McLinn is the winner of the Coretta Scott King – Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award pays tribute to the quality and magnitude of beloved children’s author Virginia Hamilton. Dr. McLinn is the founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Multicultural Children’s Literature (CSMCL). She is a retired district supervising librarian for the LA Unified School District with over 34 years of experience, a former bookseller and a much sought-after book award juror/presenter.

Michael L. Printz Award for excellence in literature written for young adults: “All My Rage,” written by Sabaa Tahir, is the 2023 Printz Award winner. The book is published by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, a division of Penguin Random House.

Four Printz Honor Books also were named: “Scout’s Honor,” written by Lily Anderson and published by Henry Holt and Company, an imprint of Macmillan Publishing Group; “Icebreaker,” written by A.L. Graziadei and published by Henry Holt and Company, an imprint of Macmillan Publishing Group; “When the Angels Left the Old Country,” written by Sacha Lamb and published by Arthur A. Levine, an imprint of Levine Querido; and “Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality,” written by Eliot Schrefer and published by Katherine Tegen Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Schneider Family Book Award for books that embody an artistic expression of the disability experience: “Listen: How Evelyn Glennie, a Deaf Girl, Changed Percussion,” written by Shannon Stocker, illustrated by Devon Holzwarth and published by Dial Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, wins the award for young children (ages 0 to 8). One honor book for young children was selected: “In the Blue,” written and illustrated by Erin Hourigan and published by Little, Brown and Company, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

“Wildoak,” written by C.C. Harrington and published by Scholastic Press, an imprint of Scholastic Inc., is the winner for middle grades (ages 9 to 13). Two honor books for middle grades were selected: “Hummingbird,” written by Natalie Lloyd and published by Scholastic Press, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.; and “Honestly Elliott,” written by Gillian McDunn and published by Bloomsbury Children’s Books, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing Inc.

“The Words We Keep,” written by Erin Stewart and published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House, is the winner for teens (ages 14-18). One honor book for teens was selected: “Breathe and Count Back from Ten,” written by Natalia Sylvester and published by Clarion Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Alex Awards for the 10 best adult books that appeal to teen audiences: The 2023 Alex Award winners are: “A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting,” by Sophie Irwin, published by Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House; “Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution,” by R. F. Kuang, published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “Chef’s Kiss,” written by Jarrett Melendez, illustrated by Danica Brine, published by Oni Press, an imprint of Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group; “Daughter of the Moon Goddess,” by Sue Lynn Tan, published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy, published by Simon & Schuster; “Solito: A Memoir,” by Javier Zamora, published by Hogarth, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House; “The High Desert: Black. Punk. Nowhere.,” written and illustrated by James Spooner, published by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “The Kaiju Preservation Society,” by John Scalzi, published by Tor Books, an imprint of Tom Doherty Associates, a division of Macmillan Publishing Group; “True Biz,” by Sara Nović, published by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House; and “Wash Day Diaries,” written by Jamila Rowser, illustrated by Robyn Smith, published by Chronicle Books.

The ALSC Children’s Literature Lecture is an annual event featuring an author, critic, librarian, historian or teacher of children’s literature. Author Rita Williams-Garcia will deliver the 2024 ALSC Children’s Literature Lecture. Williams-Garcia has written over a dozen books for children and teens and is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award, the Scott O’Dell Historical Fiction Award, three Coretta Scott King Author Awards, and a Newbery Honor Award.

Children’s Literature Legacy Award honors an author or illustrator whose books, published in the United States, have made, over a period of years, a substantial and lasting contribution to literature for children through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for all children’s lives and experiences. The 2023 winner is James E. Ransome. His award-winning works include “Uncle Jed’s Barbershop,” which won the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Award, 1994 and “The Creation,” recipient of the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award, 1995. In addition, Ransome has received the IBBY Honor Award for “The Creation,” and the NAACP Image Award for “Let My People Go.”

Margaret A. Edwards Award for lifetime achievement in writing for young adults: The 2023 winner is Jason Reynolds, whose books include: “Long Way Down,” “Ghost,” “All American Boys” and “When I Was the Greatest,” among other titles.

Mildred L. Batchelder Award for an outstanding children’s book originally published in a language other than English in a country other than the United States, and subsequently translated into English for publication in the United States: “Just a Girl: A True Story of World War II” is the 2023 Batchelder Award winner. Originally published in Italian as “Una bambina e basta. Raccontata agli altri bambini e basta,” the book was written by Lia Levi, illustrated by Jess Mason, translated by Sylvia Notini and published by HarperCollins Publishers.

Three Honor Books also were selected: “Different: A Story of the Spanish Civil War,” published by Eerdmans Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Co., written by Mónica Montañés, illustrated by Eva Sánchez Gómez and translated by Lawrence Schimel; “Dragonfly Eyes,” published by Candlewick Press, written by Cao Wenxuan and translated by Helen Wang; and “João by a Thread,” published by Elsewhere Editions, written and illustrated by Roger Mello and translated by Daniel Hahn.

Odyssey Award for the best audiobooks produced for children and young adults, available in English in the United States: “Stuntboy, in the Meantime,” produced by Taryn Beato for Simon & Schuster Audio, is the 2023 Odyssey Award winner for children. The book is written by Jason Reynolds and narrated by Guy Lockard, Nile Bullock and Angel Pean with a full cast. “The Honeys,” produced by Melissa Ellard for Scholastic Audio, is the 2023 Odyssey Award winner for young adults. The book is written by Ryan La Sala and narrated by Pete Cross.

Four Odyssey Honor Audiobooks were selected: “The Three Billy Goats Gruff,” produced by Melissa Ellard and Paul Gagne for Weston Woods Studios and Scholastic Audio, retold and narrated by Mac Barnett; “Demon in the Wood Graphic Novel,” produced by Steve Wagner and Michelle Altman for Macmillan Young Listeners, an imprint of Macmillan Audio, written by Leigh Bardugo, adaptation by Garet Scott and narrated by Ben Barnes and a full cast; “Inheritance: A Visual Poem,” produced by Caitlin Garing for Quill Books, an imprint of HarperAudio, and written and narrated by Elizabeth Acevedo; and “The First Helping (Lunch Lady Books 1 & 2),” produced by Jarrett J. Krosoczka and Lauren Klein; Executive Producer Nick Martorelli for Listening Library, an imprint of Penguin Random House Audio Publishing Group, written Jarrett J. Krosoczka and narrated by Kate Flannery, the author and a full cast.

Pura Belpré Awards honoring Latinx writers and illustrators whose children’s and young adult books best portray, affirm and celebrate the Latino cultural experience:

“Where Wonder Grows,” illustrated by Adriana M. Garcia, is the 2023 Pura Belpré Youth Illustration Award winner. The book was written by Xelena González and published by Cinco Puntos Press, an imprint of Lee & Low Books Inc.

Six Belpré Youth Illustration Honor Books were named: “The Coquíes Still Sing,” illustrated by Krystal Quiles, written by Karina Nicole González and published by Roaring Brook Press, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group; “A Land of Books: Dreams of Young Mexihcah Word Painters,” illustrated and written by Duncan Tonatiuh and published by Abrams Books for Young Readers, an imprint of ABRAMS; “Magic: Once Upon a Faraway Land,” illustrated and written by Mirelle Ortega and published by Cameron Kids, an imprint of Cameron + Company, a division of ABRAMS; “Phenomenal AOC: The Roots and Rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” illustrated by Loris Lora, written by Anika Aldamuy Denise and published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, a division of HarperCollins Publishers; “Srta. Quinces,” illustrated and written by Kat Fajardo, translated by Scholastic Inc. and published by Graphix, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.; and “Still Dreaming / Seguimos soñando,” illustrated by Magdalena Mora, written by Claudia Guadalupe Martínez, translated by Luis Humberto Crosthwaite and published by Children’s Book Press, an imprint of Lee & Low Books Inc.

“Frizzy,” written by Claribel A. Ortega, is the 2023 Pura Belpré Children’s Author Award winner. The book is illustrated by Rose Bousamra and published by First Second, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group.

Three Belpré Children’s Author Honor Books were named: “The Coquíes Still Sing,” written by Karina Nicole González, illustrated by Krystal Quiles and published by Roaring Brook Press, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group; “The Notebook Keeper: A Story of Kindness from the Border,” written by Stephen Briseño, illustrated by Magdalena Mora and published by Random House Studio, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House; and “Tumble,” written by Celia C. Pérez and published by Kokila, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

“Burn Down, Rise Up,” written by Vincent Tirado, is the 2023 Pura Belpré Young Adult Author Award winner. The book is published by Sourcebooks Fire, an imprint of Sourcebooks.

Three Belpré Young Adult Author Honor Book were named: “Breathe and Count Back from Ten,” written by Natalia Sylvester and published by Clarion Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “High Spirits,” written by Camille Gomera-Tavarez and published by Arthur A. Levine, an imprint of Levine Querido; and “The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School,” written by Sonora Reyes and published by Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

The Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Award for most distinguished informational book for children: “Seen and Unseen: What Dorothea Lange, Toyo Miyatake, and Ansel Adams’s Photographs Reveal About the Japanese American Incarceration,” written by Elizabeth Partridge and illustrated by Lauren Tamaki, is the 2023 Sibert Award winner. The book is published by Chronicle Books.

Four Sibert Honor Books were named: “Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement,” written by Angela Joy, illustrated by Janelle Washington and published by Roaring Brook Press, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group; “A Seed Grows,” written and illustrated by Antoinette Portis and published by Neal Porter Books, an imprint of Holiday House; “Sweet Justice: Georgia Gilmore and the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” written by Mara Rockliff, illustrated by R. Gregory Christie and published by Random House Studio, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House; and “The Tower of Life: How Yaffa Eliach Rebuilt Her Town in Stories and Photographs,” written by Chana Stiefel, illustrated by Susan Gal and published by Scholastic Press, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.

Stonewall Book Awards – Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Children’s & Young Adult Literature Award given annually to English-language works of exceptional merit for children or teens relating to the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience.

“Love, Violet,” written by Charlotte Sullivan Wild, illustrated by Charlene Chua and published by Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, is the 2023 recipient of the Stonewall Book Awards – Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Children’s Literature Award.

Four Honor Books for children’s literature were selected: “In the Key of Us,” written by Mariama J. Lockington and published by Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group; “Kapaemahu,” written by Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson, illustrated by Daniel Sousa and published by Kokila, an imprint of Penguin Random House; “The Real Riley Mayes,” written and illustrated by Rachel Elliott and published by Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, and HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; and “Strong,” written by Rob Kearney & Eric Rosswood, illustrated by Nidhi Chanani and published by Little, Brown and Company, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

“When the Angels Left the Old Country,” written by Sacha Lamb and published by Arthur A. Levine, an imprint of Levine Querido, is the 2023 recipient of the Stonewall Book Awards – Mike Morgan & Larry Romans Young Adult Literature Award.

Four Honor Books for Young Adult Literature were selected: “I Kissed Shara Wheeler,” written by Casey McQuiston and published by Wednesday Books, an imprint of St. Martin’s Publishing Group; “Kings of B’more,” written by R. Eric Thomas and published by Kokila, an imprint of Penguin Random House; “Man o’ War,” written by Cory McCarthy and published by Dutton Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House; and “The Summer of Bitter and Sweet,” written by Jen Ferguson (Métis/white) and published by Heartdrum, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Theodor Seuss Geisel Award for the most distinguished beginning reader book: “I Did It!,” written and illustrated by Michael Emberley, is the 2023 Geisel Award winner. The book is published by Holiday House.

Four Geisel Honor Books were named: “Fish and Wave,” written and illustrated by Sergio Ruzzier and published by HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “Gigi and Ojiji,” written and illustrated by Melissa Iwai and published by Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “Owl and Penguin,” written and illustrated by Vikram Madan and published by Holiday House; and “A Seed Grows,” written and illustrated by Antoinette Portis and published by Neal Porter Books, an imprint of Holiday House.

William C. Morris Award for a debut book published by a first-time author writing for teens:

“The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen,” written by Isaac Blum, is the 2023 Morris Award winner. The book is published by Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, a division of Penguin Random House.

Four other books were finalists for the award: “The Summer of Bitter and Sweet,” written by Jen Ferguson (Métis/white) and published by Heartdrum, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books; “Wake the Bones,” written by Elizabeth Kilcoyne and published by Wednesday Books, an imprint of St. Martin’s Publishing Group at Macmillan; “The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School,” written by Sonora Reyes and published by Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; and “Hell Followed with Us,” written by Andrew Joseph White and published by Peachtree Teen, an imprint of Peachtree Publishing Company.

YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults: “Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice,” written by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes, is the 2023 Excellence winner. The book is illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile and published by Norton Young Readers, an imprint of W. W. Norton & Company.

Four other books were finalists for the award: “Abuela, Don’t Forget Me,” written by Rex Ogle and published by Norton Young Readers, an imprint of W. W. Norton & Company; “American Murderer: The Parasite that Haunted the South,” written by Gail Jarrow and published by Calkins Creek; “A Face for Picasso: Coming of Age with Crouzon Syndrome,” written by Ariel Henley and published by Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers, a division of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group; and “Unequal: A Story of America,” written by Michael Eric Dyson and Marc Favreau and published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature. The award promotes Asian/Pacific American culture and heritage and is awarded based on literary and artistic merit. The award offers three youth categories including Picture Book, Children’s Literature and Youth Literature. The award is administered by the Asian Pacific American Librarians Association (APALA), an affiliate of the American Library Association. This year’s winners include:

The Picture Book winner is “From the Tops of the Trees,” written by Kao Kalia Yang, illustrated by Rachel Wada and published by Carolrhoda Books, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group. The committee selected one Picture Book honor title: “Nana, Nenek & Nina” written and illustrated by Liza Ferneyhough and published by Dial Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, a division of Penguin Random House.

The Children’s Literature winner is “Maizy Chen’s Last Chance,” written by Lisa Yee and published by Random House Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, a division of Penguin Random House. The committee selected one Children’s Literature honor title: “Troublemaker,” written by John Cho, with Sarah Suk and published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

The Youth Literature winner is “Himawari House,” written and illustrated by Harmony Becker and published by First Second, an imprint of Macmillan. The committee selected one Youth Literature honor title: “The Silence that Binds Us,” written by Joanna Ho and published by HarperTeen, an imprint of HarperCollins.

The Sydney Taylor Book Award is presented annually to outstanding books for children and teens that authentically portray the Jewish experience. Presented by the Association of Jewish Libraries since 1968, the award encourages the publication and widespread use of quality Judaic literature. This year’s Gold Medalists include: Picture Book winner: “The Tower of Life: How Yaffa Eliach Rebuilt Her Town in Stories and Photographs,” by Chana Stiefel, illustrated by Susan Gal and published by Scholastic Press, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.; Middle Grade winner: “Aviva vs. the Dybbuk,” by Mari Lowe and published by Arthur A. Levine, an imprint of Levine Querido; and Young Adult winner: “When the Angels Left the Old Country,” by Sacha Lamb and published by Arthur A. Levine, an imprint of Levine Querido.

Sydney Taylor Book Award Silver Medalists include: Picture Book honors: “Big Dreams, Small Fish,” written and illustrated by Paula Cohen and published by Arthur A. Levine, an imprint of Levine Querido; “The Very Best Sukkah: A Story from Uganda,” by Shoshana Nambi, illustrated by Moran Yogev and published by Kalaniot Books, an imprint of Endless Mountains Publishing Company; and “Sitting Shiva,” by Erin Silver, illustrated by Michelle Theodore and published by Orca Book Publishers; Middle Grade honors: “Honey and Me,” by Meira Drazin and published by Scholastic Press, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.; “Black Bird, Blue Road,” by Sofiya Pasternack and published by Versify, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; and “Ellen Outside the Lines,” by A. J. Sass and published by Little, Brown and Company, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.; and Young Adult honors: “My Fine Fellow: A Delicious Entanglement,” by Jennieke Cohen and published by HarperTeen, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers; “Some Kind of Hate,” by Sarah Darer Littman and published by Scholastic Press, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.; and “Eight Nights of Flirting,” by Hannah Reynolds and published by Razorbill, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Recognized worldwide for the high quality they represent, ALA awards guide parents, educators, librarians and others in selecting the best materials for youth. Selected by judging committees of librarians and other children’s experts, the awards encourage original and creative work. For more information on the ALA youth media awards and notables, please visit www.ala.org/yma.