Australia 2028 Worldcon Bid News

The Australia 2028 Worldcon bid today made its first post on X.com in three years saying they are “live”.
The X.com profile has been partially updated to show the bid’s target year.
The X.com profile says the bid chair is Random Jones. (There was a Chicon 8 (2022) member by that name.)
The bid’s X.com profile still links to a now-defunct Australia in 2025 web page. A copy of the page saved at the Internet Archive in 2023 shows it was launched after CoNZealand in 2020.
For the past several years the only active 2028 bid has been Uganda 2028, to host the Worldcon in Kampala.
Brisbane is a nice city. August is one of the colder months for the city but I think the average August temperature for Brisbane would still be a bit warmer than Glasgow in the same month.
This is excellent news! Just looked up their climate in Wikipedia; it’s about like Denver in May.
I wonder if Random Jones is related to my late friend Anonymous Jones, who published the Australian Emigration Newsletter on his bulletin board system (remember those?) back in the 1980s? (Just kidding, AJ was indeed a pseudonym and I knew him IRL, and the AEN was a running joke.)
I’m still hoping to get someone in Saskatoon Saskatchewan to chair a bid for Saskatoon in 2067. It can’t be me, as I’d be 104.
That’s fabulous news.