Australia 2028 Worldcon Bid News

The Australia 2028 Worldcon bid today made its first post on X.com in three years saying they are “live”.

The X.com profile has been partially updated to show the bid’s target year.

The X.com profile says the bid chair is Random Jones. (There was a Chicon 8 (2022) member by that name.)

The bid’s X.com profile still links to a now-defunct Australia in 2025 web page. A copy of the page saved at the Internet Archive in 2023 shows it was launched after CoNZealand in 2020.

For the past several years the only active 2028 bid has been Uganda 2028, to host the Worldcon in Kampala.

Share this: Facebook

X

