Brisbane in 28 Worldcon Bid Comes to Life on the Internet

The Worldcon bid for Brisbane, Australia, which showed renewed signs of life earlier this month, now has a completely revamped online presence.

There’s a new Brisbane in 28 website. And they are represented on these social media platforms:

They also invite people to subscribe to their Mailchimp mailing list: Brisbane in 28 (list-manage.com).

The bid committee’s goal is to hold the Worldcon from Thursday, August 24 to Monday, August 28, 2028. The venue would be the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in South Brisbane, with the primary convention hotel being the Rydges South Bank, Brisbane.

The committee, as of this moment, is:

  • Random Jones (Chair)
  • Yaritji Greene
  • Izzy
  • Cienan Muir
  • Tacks
  • Vix Richardson

The advisory committee is:

  • Rose Mitchell
  • Perry Middlemiss
  • PRK

They plan to have a presence at Glasgow 2024 in early August.

There are two active bids for 2028, the other being for Kampala in Uganda.

[Thanks to Chris Barkley for the story.]

