Brisbane in 28 Worldcon Bid Comes to Life on the Internet

The Worldcon bid for Brisbane, Australia, which showed renewed signs of life earlier this month, now has a completely revamped online presence.
There’s a new Brisbane in 28 website. And they are represented on these social media platforms:
- Facebook group: Brisbane in 28
- Twitter: @BrisbaneIn28
- Bluesky: @brisbanein28.bsky.social
- Instagram: @brisbanein28
They also invite people to subscribe to their Mailchimp mailing list: Brisbane in 28 (list-manage.com).
The bid committee’s goal is to hold the Worldcon from Thursday, August 24 to Monday, August 28, 2028. The venue would be the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in South Brisbane, with the primary convention hotel being the Rydges South Bank, Brisbane.
The committee, as of this moment, is:
- Random Jones (Chair)
- Yaritji Greene
- Izzy
- Cienan Muir
- Tacks
- Vix Richardson
The advisory committee is:
- Rose Mitchell
- Perry Middlemiss
- PRK
They plan to have a presence at Glasgow 2024 in early August.
There are two active bids for 2028, the other being for Kampala in Uganda.
[Thanks to Chris Barkley for the story.]
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Hopeful for it!
Great news!