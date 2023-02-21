Barkley — So Glad You (Didn’t) Ask #73

We NEED To Talk About Chengdu: An Opinion

By Chris M. Barkley: For many, many months, I have shied away from commenting on the Chengdu Worldcon, with the exception of reporting any news of the latest updates from the Committee itself, which, as many of you reading this are obviously aware, have been few and far between. I have been following their story from a distance, both physically and emotionally, since their committee won the bid at DisCon 3 in December 2021.

Speaking for myself, I have been feeling pessimistic about the prospects of the Chengdu Worldcon for quite a while now. And as time has passed and we draw closer towards the start of the convention, I find myself awash in feelings of anxiety and dread.

So much so that I feel an urgent need to speak right now about this situation.

Make no mistake about it; each and every Worldcon has had its own set of setbacks, schedule changes, programming nightmares, committee shuffles and personality conflicts. Some have been better run than others and, to my knowledge, there have been no perfectly run Worldcons. I’ve attended thirty-one in various capacities since 1977 so I have an intimate and personal knowledge of how difficult it is to plan and execute all of these non-profit, volunteer affairs.

And knowing that there were several Chengdu bid members shadowing Worldcon committee and staffers for many years this past decade, I did not envy them facing these high risk challenges.

Complicating and confounding the situation even further is the geopolitical tensions between the United States and the PRC.

Among the many burning unanswered questions I have to ask is to what extent the local, provincial and/or the upper echelons of PRC’s government are involved with the Worldcon? Because that is what numerous commentators were afraid of happening during the campaign between Winnipeg and Chengdu leading up to the Site Selection election at DisCon III.

Do they see the Worldcon as a possible propaganda coup or as a political nuisance? Is it possible that they are completely indifferent? No one knows.

On February 18th, I was greeted with an email in my inbox from the Committee announcing the news that the 2023 Hugo Award nomination web page was completing its beta testing and should be open to eligible members by the end of the month.

This is a pleasant piece of news from a Worldcon Committee that has been plagued by membership and payment problems, a troublesome author guest of honor and an intermittent stream of information from the convention runners. This, along with a never ending stream of criticism from fans (mainly based in the United States) about a World Science Fiction Convention being held in the People’s Republic of China.

Whether or not the Chengdu bid won fairly will be a point of contention (and fodder for fannish historians) for many years to come and right now it’s entirely moot. The Chengdu bid won through an open and democratic process. And whether any of us like it or not, as of today, the 81st World Science Fiction Convention is going to be held there.

As divisive as the results have been, I did hold out hope that there was a possibility that a Worldcon being hosted in the largest country in Asia might offer a chance to narrow the cultural gap between eastern and western fans.

But alas, it seems to me that the opposite is coming true.

Unfortunately, in the absence of regular updates from the Chengdu Committee,

It creates a space where rumors, conspiracy theories and outright lies may grow and prosper.

I and a legion of fans were taken by surprise when the Chengdu Committee announced a change of dates last month from August to October with a change of venues and hotels as well. In a recent exchange between myself and a prominent fan from North America, they expressed more than a bit of exasperation when they wrote:

This just sort-of sprang out of nowhere (I literally found out via the Facebook announcement being sent to me). That doesn’t mean that some communication didn’t happen somewhere, but it was very much a surprise to most (if not all) of us as far as I know. The Chengdu committee has not told us a whole lot in general (they mostly just post panda pictures and things like that on their Facebook page), but they aren’t required to tell us very much. I am very curious as to what Ben Yalow (the American on the convention committee) knew and when he knew it regarding this, as he is on this committee and did not tell us anything as far as I know (which is a surprise, as he has been involved in Worldcon things for longer than many of us have been alive).

Another North American fan with contacts in the PRC conveyed to me the anxiety that they heard from other fans in China:

For your reference and you can quote me anonymously on this, the atmosphere seems dire as if there’s no hope for the convention. One of them straight up said “Chinese fandom will be the laughing stock of the world for decades”. There is definitely a lot of resentment that the “floating Worldcon committee” did not come in to help them like they do every Worldcon and every single one of them chalks that up to racism. So, basically, lots of spite for their own fandom but way more for “Western” fandom which they think abandoned them fully.

I can only say that I find these last two comments incredibly distressing. And so should you. Because those sentiments are not what fandom is supposed to represent.

There are legions of fans in the PRC who are just as avid and passionate about their love of fantasy and sf as in their various forms and venues. They have been seeking to be accepted and welcomed by us in the West as their peers and equals for decades. They have been pursuing a Worldcon bid over the past decade in order to show us how enthusiastic they were at the prospect.

In my estimation, the members of the Chengdu Committee have not served their supporting and attending members very well. They have been engulfed in numerous controversies and faux pas, the aforementioned troublesome guest of honor, the various missteps involving taking payments from overseas and memberships, the lack of any regularly scheduled Progress Reports from the committee and most recently, the change of dates of the convention from August to October.

And conversely, western fandom, collectively, hasn’t exactly made it easy for them. It is my opinion that fans in the west who have been shouting the loudest about the Chengdu Worldcon bear some of the responsibility for reacting too negatively towards the Chengdu Committee and Chinese fans. They see our protests and lack of support as positive proof of the racist intentions towards them and we haven’t done enough to persuade them otherwise.

What we have to do is be more cognizant of the fact that the sf fans in the People’s Republic of China are human beings, too.

They have demonstrated that they are no less enthusiastic than we are in their love of genre fiction. Their fandom has grown in leaps and bounds over the past twenty years. Sure, we despise their autocratic form of government. But we need to temper those feelings and recognize that the fans in China are neither uniform nor monolithic in their political beliefs as some of us have made them out to be.

My point here is that all sides NEED to do better.

Everyone involved is under a lot of pressure right now, both personally, socially and lately, as I mentioned earlier, geopolitically, as well.

We all need to step back and reassess what has happened and what we’re going to do in the weeks and months leading up to the 81st World Science Fiction Convention. If the Chengdu Worldcon fails, it is a collective and total failure for fandom all over the world.

I am urging all parties involved to get together and figure this out before it’s too late.

Openly. Honestly. Transparently.

What fandom (and I include my fellow fans in China and elsewhere as well) needs to do are two vital things:



A) We ALL need to know what’s going on with the Chengdu Worldcon. We need regular progress reports and information on potential travel and or visa restrictions, convention venues and hotels.



B) What can we (meaning ALL of us) do to ensure that the Chengdu Worldcon is a successful endeavor? Because if this convention fails, we all fail.



Because, let’s face it, being judgmental, expressing suspicions, rumors, prejudice and outright hate aren’t working very well for us right now.



The main problem with the Chengdu Worldcon is that we are all being ill informed as to what is happening. And no solution can be formulated without more information.

As of this post, there are 239 days before the scheduled start of the 81st World Science Fiction Convention. And what we do in this dwindling amount of time will affect every World Science Fiction Convention that follows in its wake.

Let’s not waste any more time.