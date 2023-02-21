Barkley — So Glad You (Didn’t) Ask #73

We NEED To Talk About Chengdu: An Opinion
By Chris M. Barkley: For many, many months, I have shied away from commenting on the Chengdu Worldcon, with the exception of reporting any news of the latest updates from the Committee itself, which, as many of you reading this are obviously aware, have been few and far between. I have been following their story from a distance, both physically and emotionally, since their committee won the bid at DisCon 3 in December 2021.
Speaking for myself, I have been feeling pessimistic about the prospects of the Chengdu Worldcon for quite a while now. And as time has passed and we draw closer towards the start of the convention, I find myself awash in feelings of anxiety and dread.
So much so that I feel an urgent need to speak right now about this situation.
Make no mistake about it; each and every Worldcon has had its own set of setbacks, schedule changes, programming nightmares, committee shuffles and personality conflicts. Some have been better run than others and, to my knowledge, there have been no perfectly run Worldcons. I’ve attended thirty-one in various capacities since 1977 so I have an intimate and personal knowledge of how difficult it is to plan and execute all of these non-profit, volunteer affairs.
And knowing that there were several Chengdu bid members shadowing Worldcon committee and staffers for many years this past decade, I did not envy them facing these high risk challenges.
Complicating and confounding the situation even further is the geopolitical tensions between the United States and the PRC.
Among the many burning unanswered questions I have to ask is to what extent the local, provincial and/or the upper echelons of PRC’s government are involved with the Worldcon? Because that is what numerous commentators were afraid of happening during the campaign between Winnipeg and Chengdu leading up to the Site Selection election at DisCon III.
Do they see the Worldcon as a possible propaganda coup or as a political nuisance? Is it possible that they are completely indifferent? No one knows.
On February 18th, I was greeted with an email in my inbox from the Committee announcing the news that the 2023 Hugo Award nomination web page was completing its beta testing and should be open to eligible members by the end of the month.
This is a pleasant piece of news from a Worldcon Committee that has been plagued by membership and payment problems, a troublesome author guest of honor and an intermittent stream of information from the convention runners. This, along with a never ending stream of criticism from fans (mainly based in the United States) about a World Science Fiction Convention being held in the People’s Republic of China.
Whether or not the Chengdu bid won fairly will be a point of contention (and fodder for fannish historians) for many years to come and right now it’s entirely moot. The Chengdu bid won through an open and democratic process. And whether any of us like it or not, as of today, the 81st World Science Fiction Convention is going to be held there.
As divisive as the results have been, I did hold out hope that there was a possibility that a Worldcon being hosted in the largest country in Asia might offer a chance to narrow the cultural gap between eastern and western fans.
But alas, it seems to me that the opposite is coming true.
Unfortunately, in the absence of regular updates from the Chengdu Committee,
It creates a space where rumors, conspiracy theories and outright lies may grow and prosper.
I and a legion of fans were taken by surprise when the Chengdu Committee announced a change of dates last month from August to October with a change of venues and hotels as well. In a recent exchange between myself and a prominent fan from North America, they expressed more than a bit of exasperation when they wrote:
This just sort-of sprang out of nowhere (I literally found out via the Facebook announcement being sent to me). That doesn’t mean that some communication didn’t happen somewhere, but it was very much a surprise to most (if not all) of us as far as I know. The Chengdu committee has not told us a whole lot in general (they mostly just post panda pictures and things like that on their Facebook page), but they aren’t required to tell us very much.
I am very curious as to what Ben Yalow (the American on the convention committee) knew and when he knew it regarding this, as he is on this committee and did not tell us anything as far as I know (which is a surprise, as he has been involved in Worldcon things for longer than many of us have been alive).
Another North American fan with contacts in the PRC conveyed to me the anxiety that they heard from other fans in China:
For your reference and you can quote me anonymously on this, the atmosphere seems dire as if there’s no hope for the convention. One of them straight up said “Chinese fandom will be the laughing stock of the world for decades”. There is definitely a lot of resentment that the “floating Worldcon committee” did not come in to help them like they do every Worldcon and every single one of them chalks that up to racism. So, basically, lots of spite for their own fandom but way more for “Western” fandom which they think abandoned them fully.
I can only say that I find these last two comments incredibly distressing. And so should you. Because those sentiments are not what fandom is supposed to represent.
There are legions of fans in the PRC who are just as avid and passionate about their love of fantasy and sf as in their various forms and venues. They have been seeking to be accepted and welcomed by us in the West as their peers and equals for decades. They have been pursuing a Worldcon bid over the past decade in order to show us how enthusiastic they were at the prospect.
In my estimation, the members of the Chengdu Committee have not served their supporting and attending members very well. They have been engulfed in numerous controversies and faux pas, the aforementioned troublesome guest of honor, the various missteps involving taking payments from overseas and memberships, the lack of any regularly scheduled Progress Reports from the committee and most recently, the change of dates of the convention from August to October.
And conversely, western fandom, collectively, hasn’t exactly made it easy for them. It is my opinion that fans in the west who have been shouting the loudest about the Chengdu Worldcon bear some of the responsibility for reacting too negatively towards the Chengdu Committee and Chinese fans. They see our protests and lack of support as positive proof of the racist intentions towards them and we haven’t done enough to persuade them otherwise.
What we have to do is be more cognizant of the fact that the sf fans in the People’s Republic of China are human beings, too.
They have demonstrated that they are no less enthusiastic than we are in their love of genre fiction. Their fandom has grown in leaps and bounds over the past twenty years. Sure, we despise their autocratic form of government. But we need to temper those feelings and recognize that the fans in China are neither uniform nor monolithic in their political beliefs as some of us have made them out to be.
My point here is that all sides NEED to do better.
Everyone involved is under a lot of pressure right now, both personally, socially and lately, as I mentioned earlier, geopolitically, as well.
We all need to step back and reassess what has happened and what we’re going to do in the weeks and months leading up to the 81st World Science Fiction Convention. If the Chengdu Worldcon fails, it is a collective and total failure for fandom all over the world.
I am urging all parties involved to get together and figure this out before it’s too late.
Openly. Honestly. Transparently.
What fandom (and I include my fellow fans in China and elsewhere as well) needs to do are two vital things:
A) We ALL need to know what’s going on with the Chengdu Worldcon. We need regular progress reports and information on potential travel and or visa restrictions, convention venues and hotels.
B) What can we (meaning ALL of us) do to ensure that the Chengdu Worldcon is a successful endeavor? Because if this convention fails, we all fail.
Because, let’s face it, being judgmental, expressing suspicions, rumors, prejudice and outright hate aren’t working very well for us right now.
The main problem with the Chengdu Worldcon is that we are all being ill informed as to what is happening. And no solution can be formulated without more information.
As of this post, there are 239 days before the scheduled start of the 81st World Science Fiction Convention. And what we do in this dwindling amount of time will affect every World Science Fiction Convention that follows in its wake.
Let’s not waste any more time.
It has been a long time since I went to a Worldcon, but given my absolutely happy memories of LonCon 3/Worldcon 72 on my doorstep… This set of opinions feels strong, and I hope people listen.
Yes, there are large geopolitical shadows over all this, and it makes for some very sticky situations. I for one don’t feel comfortable even contemplating getting membership due to the GoH situation, for instance…
For lot of people, the amount of room to shake hands and reach out is… severely limited. However, we are not politicians. We are fans. Let the politicians do what they will, it’d be nice if we all find a way to reach out across the murky terrain, shake hands as firmly as the situation lets us, and share all the joy and success we can.
The amount of room I have to move, given the politicians, the state of the world, is only really to say this isn’t about racial bigotry, this isn’t about cultural imperialism. I have a translated copy of the Water Margin on my shelf and love to see it there, I too enjoyed Three-body Problem, I am very much looking forward to discovering the next amazing work from China that I’ll enjoy and admire. And I really hope that Worldconners with more experience and pull than I do find a way to make more room for other fans to share and enjoy SFF.
I was interested in going to Chengdu, they lost me with their con presences garnering support for the bid. Those didn’t look and sound like by fans for fans to me, but like by government for PR options. They offered all inclusive sponsored trips to Chengdu in the lead up among other things. And those didn’t sound like options for people who couldn’t afford to go there like fanfunds but like trying to find people with clout to give them a good reputation.
So I’m actually surprised that there seems to have been a perception that this would be a fan con instead the PR con it now openly sounds like and what it sounded like to me from the beginning.
I can feel sympathy for any real fans in China who feel put out by developments, but circumstances are circumstances. However, if their real hope was that the Western SMOFs were going to do most of the heavy lifting, that was truly optimistic under the best case scenario for this event; never mind a world where we’re experiencing a series of mutually reinforcing shocks.
Considering that I see an aging pool of expertise amongst con-runners, which is not being replaced, I wonder about the viability of traditional SF conventions in the United States.
I’m glad to be out of the con-running business, though I tip my hat to those who march forward with the great work.
I think there was always a sense that this event was going to be more akin to a Comic Con, and that was accepted as a necessary reality, considering the dearth of con-running experience on the ground. My question has become whether this bid was always just a front for those building the exhibition center where the event is now going to be held.
I admit that it never crossed my mind to attend — and that has absolutely nothing to do with Chinese politics. Yes, I admit that their politics make me nervous, but the reasons I did not sign up were money and travel. I often don’t get to WorldCon, largely due to long distances, and have only been to 2 outside the country, and only 1 overseas.
So I’d have made the same decision, if the WorldCon were planned for Venice (and, oh, how my heart aches to see Venice someday.) But my heart aches to see some things in China, too (the Stone Forest, the Hidden City, etc.) If I’d had the money — and by the money I mean the money to fly first class on such a long trip — I’d have shrugged off the politics.
I agree with Chris’ remarks completely. While I admit their GOH choice unnerves me, I, too, feel strongly that the pros & fans associated w/Chengdu deserve our support — they are still our people, & we should wish them well, & do what we can to support them in their adventure. The fact that their WorldCon may turn out to be more of an adventure than most should only motivate us to double-down on our support. And Chengdu was voted in legally. Badmouthing it in retrospect sounds suspiciously like a bunch of sore losers.
That said — the operative words are, “do what we can.” Barring resisting the temptation to bad-mouth everyone involved, which I think (or at least hope) I am already doing, I don’t quite know how I’m supposed to help.
As one of the organizers of the Chengdu committe.This article is both a spur and an encouragement for us. and I apologize for our previous mistakes and lack of communication. Communication and mutual participation are the most important parts we have learned from participating in previous conventions?
When running a worldcon that is exactly we were familiar before in a completely new place, the communication gaps and misunderstandings with various groups and organizations were beyond our previous expectations.
But we are also constantly learning, making progress, and adapting. we released a press release and will update preparation information more frequently in the future, providing more accurate conference services. Many people of the community have attended more conventions than we have, so we hope you can give us feedback through email on how we can improve. This is our greatest support and the driving force for us to continuously improve during these 200-plus days. Thank you and please forgive my non-standard English.
At the end of the day, a concom is responsible for how it works and how it communicates to it’s possible pool of attendees.
I have no issues with fans in China wanting a larger presence on the fannish stage.
But, the utter lack of the most basic transparency from the concom is all on them.
In my case, just the cost made my attending very unlikely, and the case of the Two Michaels nailed that slight possibility firmly shut.
And yes, we do need new procedures to prevent such fiascos from taking place again. If a seated US or UK Worldcon had done (In many cases, NOT done) the things this one has, fandom would be just as concerned. Rightly so.
It’s fascinating that fans in China somehow feel Chengdu was abandoned by the floating worldcon committee/long time volunteers. Because I know quite a few people who have been on ten or more worldcon concoms who reached out to Chengdu — early, and often — to ask what they needed and offer theit expertise.
And the response was crickets. Or to say everything was handled, they certainly didn’t need more help.
It looks like an inexperienced concom in a challenging city to put on a con in had a certain amount of plan, basically wrote off communication to non-Chinese fans as an optional extra, had zero practical interest in copying strategies that had worked in the past for other cons, and are still managing to convey to their local attendees that the main shortcoming was international fen?
If you lock us out, you don’t get to complain we didn’t show up to help.
And simply because of the transnational setting, it’s not possible to do a fly-in wholesale takeover as has been known to occur now and then in the past (even if they wanted us to, which it’s far from clear that they would). Contracts, the entire legal framework, and so much more is already in place in ways even experienced US conrunners have basically zero context for.
Thanks for this post. I’m not really connected with in-person fandom any more. And maybe Anglophone fen have been very good about translating all communications for Anglophone-run cons into Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Hebrew, and all the other languages spoken by sf/f fan communities around the world. But mostly it seems like Anglophone fen tacitly assume that everyone else in the world needs to speak English, while we don’t need to speak any other languages. Thus, when Anglophone fen complain about the lack of English-language communications from Chengdu, it doesn’t sound good… or at least, not what I’d hope for from sf/f fen, who I’d like to think would place a high value on cross-cultural competence (I mean, that’s what first contact stories are all about, after all).
I feel like there’s a parallel here with the slow progress in-person U.S. fandom has made around welcoming non-white people. One of the reasons I Drifted Away From It All (that’s dafia, not gafia or fafia) many years ago was because of how white sf fandom was, and how unaware most fen seemed to be about how white they were. It seems like fandom has made some progress in becoming less white since the last time I attended a con back c. 2012. Similarly, it would be nice if fandom finally realized that the Anglophone world isn’t the center of the universe.
Sorry to sound like a cranky old man. Oh wait, I am a cranky old man.
Elliott Mason on February 21, 2023 at 9:19 am said:
Sadly, this is not exclusively a Chengdu issue. I haven’t volunteered to work on Worldcons a lot but, usually the only times I get a prompt follow-up or response at all after expressing interest in volunteering is when I’m friends with someone on senior staff who can poke people about it. For those who see no issue with this I assure you this is a bug and not a feature.
I am, frankly, in my waning days of Worldcon attendance. My first worldcon was 1963, when I was 17, and I am a lot older and more infirm now. Although I have the money to attend, my inclination to make a quip about Tianenmen Square programming would disappear me into some re-education camp or far worse situation.
So I’m not going, not planning on ever going to a convention in a country where the rule of law is what the rulers say it is.
I just wish the committee knew what it was doing, and could make the convention happen for those interested in attending a convention on the far side of the world.
And for all those who had been planning to attend, but then found yourselves having to scrap previously set vacation dates and travel because the con unexpectedly moved the dates, you have my greatest sympathies.
Respectfully, one part of the larger problem is that this is not clearly the case. There were multiple memberships purchased with a few credit cards. As a result, we cannot be assured that a “one person/one vote” democratic process produced the winner. Counting of the site ballots indicated multiple votes without an individual name as well as instances of a single address being used for multiple accounts.
Yes, the challenges of using a credit card to purchase a membership from within China are likely a significant part of that issue. It still would have been appropriate to address the issue prior to votes being cast.
Let’s replace “being judgemental” with “having standards”. When standard expectations about communications are not met, suspicions and rumors are all that are left.
And I have only seen people bending over backward to specifically acknowledge and appreciate Chinese fandom. Prejudice and outright hate aren’t really significant features of the discussion.
I believe more than anything else that derailed this convention from the get-go was the Covid procedures. I know I didn’t choose to go to Chengdu Worldcon because I didn’t know what the protocol was going to be for arrival and departure to China/US. I can’t afford a 3-week quarantine or even a 1-week quarantine either in China OR the US.
@ Joy Huang,
Speaking as someone who has absolutely nothing to contribute, I was touched and heartened by your message.
I have always felt that fandom is a loving tribe and you and I (and anybody else that raises their hand) are sisters (Excuse me, siblings). Sometimes when we don’t hear from you for awhile, we worry you don’t share that view. But clearly you do. I wish you a happy, prosperous, memorable for a lifetime WorldCon.
“We NEED To Talk About Chengdu: An Opinion”
“We don’t talk about Chengdu, no, no!”
Thank you Chris, as always, you are a voice of wisdom and kindness.
Too often we refer to people of a nation as a monolithic block. China has many provinces with very different and very long histories. There are multiple ethnicities in China that, too many of us, including me, lazily, ignorantly, and repeatedly refer to as “Chinese”. We have to remember that China is a totalitarian state, and the fans there have to be careful. We should be kind and assume they are doing all they can.
I voted for Chengdu, but they made so many mistakes I find it impossible to imagine they will run a good event for foreigners, which is what they need to do to be a true Worldcon. Their PR at 6 months out needs to be full of advice about travel and accomodation. But we learn nothing about visas, covid is not mentioned, and no date or mechanism is promised for hotel booking. We don’t even get the document proof-read.
And the PR desperately needed some light piece on Chinese fan activity to give humanity to the process, to give fannish flavour.
This isn’t a matter of forgiving past mistakes, they keep occuring, and either the organisers can’t see them, or worryingly, they can but aren’t allowed to address them
Ah, I see why they don’t mention visas. It looks like as if the last update on Jan 8 no tourist (L) visas are being issued, the other option, an F visa for study tours, doesn’t really apply. It took me 10 minutes to find out this. I’d rather the organisers were honest about this kind of thing
To that end, I noticed that the overwhelming majority of hotel rooms are at least 3km (most being a bit over 5km) from the venue. I’m not planning on going to Chengdu (if nothing else, it’s just not within my budget this year) but if I were, I would be very curious as to transportation options between the hotels and the venue. Google Transit was unhelpful when I looked.
(In 2021 I stayed at the Days Inn, about 3km from the Omni Shoreham. For me, that was about a half-hour walk, which is still long enough that quite often I just used the Metro. And I don’t have any relevant accessibility needs.)
I’m still disappointed that there’s no Fan Guest of Honor. It’s not too late to add one!
Dann says,
“ And I have only seen people bending over backward to specifically acknowledge and appreciate Chinese fandom. ”
Well, that is interesting, because I have definitely seen people alleging that the whole thing is a government propaganda ploy, that votes were bought, etc. That’s not a fantastic way to acknowledge and appreciate.
I think it is possible to constructively comment on Chengdu without making the false assertion that all Western fans have responded in an exemplary way.
@Nicholas Whyte
Neither of which are the least bit racist. Nor are they out of line when dealing with a dictatorial government that is currently engaging in a pogrom and has a history of engaging in gross propaganda.
Regards,
Dann
I did see Visa information in PR1. There were URLs with links to a variety of visa offices in a variety of countries.
Originally, I was disappointed that the easy to get to Canada bid lost but thought, gee, I have wanted to go to China, I could make trip of it. Then COVID happened and I decided not to go. The extreme site relocation seemed like bait and switch. The original site was a large hotel that could accommodate all of us then it switched to a not yet built site. This was with no transparency. (Most Worldcons open their hotel registration process in January)
I then found out that Google maps and Google earth are forbidden by China so I cannot even look at what construction has been accomplished at the site. (The United States forbids certain sites, for example such as Groom Lake AFB.) China could do the same for sensitive sites but no, opaqueness should be their middle name.
I had never heard that a small number of credit cards purchased the voting memberships but then again, the SF clubs could be doing that because of the difficulties fans may have in using their credit cards. (not necessarily a conspiracy but could be)
Now China may be sending munitions to Russia. If they are, the United States and them are going to be rather testy for a long while. I don’t know if that affects fans wanting to go or not.
I looked it up and tourist visas, at least in the United States are being issued.