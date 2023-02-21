2023 Zsoldos Péter Award Finalists

The finalists for the Zsoldos Péter Award for 2022 were announced February 20.
The award was established in 1997 to preserve the memory of Zsoldos Péter, the most prominent Hungarian science fiction writer of the last century. It was reformed in 2020, and now it awards other speculative works also, not just science fiction. Also in 2020, a new category was introduced to acknowledge the work of translators.
A professional jury will select the winners in each category. The award will be presented on April 20.
NOVELS
- Kondor Vilmos: Második magyar köztársaság (Open Books) [Second Hungarian Republic]
- Lőrinczy Judit: Az utolsó tanú (GABO Kiadó) [The Last Witness]
- Moskát Anita: Szerződési szabadság (A hazugság tézisei, GABO Kiadó) [Contractual Freedom]
SHORT STORIES
- Gaura Ágnes: Ha elég mélyre nyúlsz (Az év magyar science fiction és fantasynovellái 2022, GABO Kiadó) [“If You Reach Deep Enough”]
- Kiss Gabriella: Hétszerte (Az év magyar science fiction és fantasynovellái 2022, GABO Kiadó) [“Sevenfold”]
- László Zoltán: Ördöglakat (Az év magyar science fiction és fantasynovellái 2022, GABO Kiadó) [“Devil’s Lock”]
- Moskát Anita: Fekete monitor (A hazugság tézisei, GABO Kiadó) [“Black Monitor”]
- Veres Attila: Tranzisztor (A valóság helyreállítása, Agave Könyvek) [“Transistor”]
BEST TRANSLATED NOVEL
- Kim Stanley Robinson: A Jövő Minisztériuma (Translated by Farkas Veronika, Agave Könyvek) [The Ministry for the Future]
- John Scalzi: A Kaidzsú Állatvédő Társaság (Translated by Rusznyák Csaba, Agave Könyvek) [The Kaiju Preservation Society]
- Jeff VanderMeer: Kolibri szalamandra (Translated by Kleinheincz Csilla, Agave Könyvek) [Hummingbird Salamander: A Novel]
[Thanks to Bence Pintér for the story and title translations.]