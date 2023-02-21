Chengdu Worldcon Distributes First Progress Report

Members of the 2023 Worldcon are receiving emails with the convention’s first progress report attached.

You can also download a copy here.

The committee’s cover email recommends that Chengdu Worldcon members who don’t receive the email should take this step:

Finally, we recognize that it is possible that some people’s information got lost between Discon and now. This mailing should be going to everyone who is a member of this Worldcon. We will be publicizing the mailing on our social media accounts, but, if you know of anyone who believes they should be a member, and doesn’t receive this mailing, please let them know to contact us at [email protected] and we will try to resolve the problem.

However, bear in mind that it took most of a day for the recent Hugo update email to be fully distributed. Some time should be allowed for delivery before contacting the committee.