BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 Finalists

The finalists for the BBC Audio Drama Awards 2023 have been revealed. They include several productions and performances of genre interest.

Best Original Single Drama

Daughter by Testament, producer Gary Brown, BBC Audio Drama North

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan, producer Karen Rose, Sweet Talk

Best Actor

Anton Lesser, One Five Seven Years, director Nicolas Jackson, Afonica

Tinniswood Award 2023

End of Transmission by Anita Sullivan, producer Karen Rose, Sweet Talk Productions for BBC Radio 4

The complete list of finalists is here. The winners will be announced on Sunday March 19 in London.