Beneath Ceaseless Skies Permanently Recuses From Best Semiprozine Hugo Award

Beneath Ceaseless Skies has recused itself from all future consideration for the Best Semiprozine Hugo Award. However, publisher and editor Scott H. Andrews invites readers to consider him for Best Editor Short Form.

The November 18 announcement said the decision about the magazine is not due to it having exceeded the eligibility requirements for revenue (the reason some other publications have left the category), but to open the opportunity to others. “There are many other indie zines, run by dedicated staff and publishing great and important stories, whose work in our opinion deserves a Best Semiprozine finalist and the boost in reach and support it can provide. We want to see them get it.”

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, a 10-time Best Semiprozine Hugo finalist, has never won the award although it is the winner of a World Fantasy Award (2019) and British Fantasy Award (2016).

Uncanny Magazine has won the Best Semiprozine Hugo six of the past seven years, with Fiyah winning in 2021.

Beneath Ceaseless Skies October 8, 2020 edited by Scott H. Andrews, art by Vladimir Manyukhin