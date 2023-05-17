Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023 ToC Released

Series editor John Joseph Adams and guest editor R. F. Kuang have released their selections for the Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy 2023.

From the large number of stories that series editor John Joseph Adams screened for this year’s collection, he picked the 80 best pieces (forty science fiction and forty fantasy) to submit to editor R. F. Kuang for a blind reading, so that the prestige of the venues or author bylines were not a factor. (The ones Adams designated as notable are shown in a table at the link). Kuang then selected 20 for publication (ten science fiction, ten fantasy.)

The book will be released on October 17, 2023.

Here is the Table of Contents with the 20 stories they thought the best.

FANTASY

Readings in the Slantwise Sciences by Sofia Samatar

from Conjunctions

from Fantasy

from Into Shadow

from Tor.com

from Nightmare

from Reclaim the Stars

from Screams from the Dark

from Lost Worlds & Mythological Kingdoms

from Lightspeed

from Strange Horizons

SCIENCE FICTION

Air to Shape Lungs by Shingai Njeri Kagunda

from Africa Risen

from Asimov’s

from Clarkesworld

from Uncanny

from Clarkesworld

from Lightspeed

from Clarkesworld

from Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century

from Someone in Time

from Bridge to Elsewhere