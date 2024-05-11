Cat Eldridge Review: Funko’s Rock Candy Lady Thor Figure

Review by Cat Eldridge: I spotted this Lady Thor (aka Jane Foster in Marvel Comics) figure in a local comics shop that happens to carry a wide selection of the Funko figures. Now no one locally carries them all, as there are thousands, and the ones I’m interested in are not the big headed ones that most fans collect. I’ve got the masked Spider-Gwen, Captain Marvel and the Thirteenth Doctor, all Funko products in this scale.

Neither is close to the complexity of Lady Thor, though each is spot-on to her character. Her costuming rivals of much more expensive action figures – she cost just ten dollars — as she looks damn good from her boots and leg wrappings to her winged helmet. Even her face, what we can see of it is fairly realistic with a nice set of eyes and quite cute lips.

The blue eye design is, by the way, something that carries across most of the female Funko Rock Candy figures, and all of the ones I have share it. No, they’re certainly realistic and they certainly give the female figures a distinct design motif.

Keep in mind that’s she’s only five-and-a-half inches tall. That cape is remarkably good-looking considering that it is solid plastic and doesn’t move at all save the head. Her costume is spot on to what Jane Foster wore during her run in Thor. Just look at her helmet — perfectly detailed. As is Mjölnir, Thor’s Hammer.

All in all, a most excellent figure.

