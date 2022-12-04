Catching Up With Crime Fiction Awards

2022 AN POST IRISH BOOK AWARDS

The winners of the 2022 An Post Irish Book Awards have been announced. They don’t have an SFF category, but they do have a crime fiction category:

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Breaking Point by Edel Coffey

LE PRIX POINTS

Snow Blind by Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson has been voted the best crime novel published in France in the past 50 years.

Not long ago the French publisher Points, which specializes in paperbacks and the magazine Le Point decided to present special literary awards to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the magazine. Eighteen books í three categories of literary works, crime novels and non fiction were nominated. The decision was then handed over to the readers of said categories….

2022 VIKTOR CRIME AWARD

The winner of the 2022 Viktor Crime Award, a German crime fiction award sponsored by thriller author Sebastian Fitzek and awarded at the crime fiction con Mord am Hellweg, is Stuart Turton for Der Tod und das dunkle Meer [The Devil and the Dark Water]. The prize is worth 6,666 euros.

[Thanks to Cora Buhlert for these stories.]