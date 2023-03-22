Cats Sleep on SFF: HPL and PDK

These are Sandra Miesel’s grandcats, Roger on the left and Piper on the right.
Sandra says, “Their literary taste makes them a good fit with my son Peter’s family.”
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
Lovely cats! And so nice that their literary taste is shared by their pet humans.
Piper’s whiskers in particular are splendid, but both are fine animals. Roger looks like the feral mom who birthed our Martha — but Martha is a calico. (The momcat’s been spayed since and given a home too.)