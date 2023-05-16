Cats Sleep on SFF: Library of the Sapphire Wind

Jane Lindskold, who had three books out last year, shared this photo of two of her cats — Mei-ling, the tabby in the box, and Persephone — with one of her newer books, Library of the Sapphire Wind.
I read through the two books last year and found them very pleasant reads and would love to read more. My slight criticism was the three human main characters names being very similar so I had to basically memorize which was which instead of organically remembering them. But the world building is really nice and I liked how it got more serious as it went on. I may be crazy but it reminded me of the cozy fantasy of Anne McCaffrey’s Pern books
You have lovely cats, Jane. Mei-ling looks prepared to defend posessession of the box as well as the book, in the face of Persephone’s intrusion. Clearly, they both have excellent taste in reading matter.