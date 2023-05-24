Cats Sleep on SFF: Aurora Borealis Bridge

Jane Lindskold, who had three books out last year, recently shared a photo of her cats Mei-Ling and Persephone admiring Library of the Sapphire Wind. Based on a comment that those cats were awake, we decided to push the envelope even further with this beautiful guinea pig.

Here is Dandy (short for Dandelion) in a photo my husband took last year with her admiring all three of my last year’s releases. Please note, she is wide awake and lovely.

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com