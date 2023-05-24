The Ignyte Awards Committee today announced the 2023 Ignyte Awards shortlist. The Awards “seek to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the current and future landscape of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror by recognizing incredible feats in storytelling and outstanding efforts towards inclusivity within the genre.”

The short list is derived from 20 BIPOC+ voters made up of FIYAHCON Staff and previous award winners, of varying genders, sexualities, cultures, disabilities, and locations throughout the world. This year’s awards also sourced 12 judges ages 12-18 for the Middle Grade and Young Adult categories. The collected judges are referred to as the Ignyte Awards Committee. The Committee was not limited to selections authored or otherwise created by BIPOC.

Voting is open to the public here through June 30, 2023 at 11:59PM EDT.

The award ceremony will be held in October, on a date to be determined.

BEST NOVEL: ADULT

for novel-length work (40k words) Works intended for an Adult audience

BABEL – R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

– R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) KAIKEYI – Vaishnavi Patel (Redhook)

– Vaishnavi Patel (Redhook) SIREN QUEEN – Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

– Nghi Vo (Tordotcom) THE BLOOD TRIALS – N. E. Davenport (Harper Voyager)

– N. E. Davenport (Harper Voyager) THE SPEAR CUTS THROUGH WATER – Simon Jimenez (Del Rey)

BEST NOVEL: YOUNG ADULT

for novel-length (40k+ words) works intended for the young adult audience

BALLAD & DAGGER – Daniel José Older (Rick Riordan Presents)

– Daniel José Older (Rick Riordan Presents) BLOODMARKED – Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

– Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers) BLOOD SCION – Deborah Falaye (HarperTeen)

– Deborah Falaye (HarperTeen) LAKELORE – Anna-Marie McLemore (Feiwel & Friends)

– Anna-Marie McLemore (Feiwel & Friends) THE KINDRED – Alechia Dow (Inkyard Press)

BEST IN MIDDLE GRADE

for works intended for the middle grade audience

RUBY FINLEY VS. THE INTERSTELLAR INVASION – K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR)

– K. Tempest Bradford (Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR) THE LAST MAPMAKER – Christina Soontornvat (Candlewick Press)

– Christina Soontornvat (Candlewick Press) THE MARVELLERS – Dhonielle Clayton (Henry Holt & Company)

– Dhonielle Clayton (Henry Holt & Company) WITCHLINGS – Claribel Ortega (Scholastic Press)

– Claribel Ortega (Scholastic Press) YOU ONLY LIVE ONCE, DAVID BRAVO! – Mark Oshiro (HarperCollins)

BEST NOVELLA

for speculative works ranging from 17,500-39,999 words

BISHOP’S OPENING – R.S.A. Garcia (Clarkesworld)

– R.S.A. Garcia (Clarkesworld) EMPIRE OF THE FEAST – Bendi Barrett (Neon Hemlock)

– Bendi Barrett (Neon Hemlock) EVEN THOUGHT I KNEW THE END – C. L. Polk (Tordotcom)

– C. L. Polk (Tordotcom) HELPMEET – Naben Ruthnum (Undertow)

– Naben Ruthnum (Undertow) INTO THE RIVERLANDS – Nghi Vo (Tordotcom)

BEST NOVELETTE

for speculative works ranging from 7,500-17,499 words

IF YOU FIND YOURSELF SPEAKING TO GOD, ADDRESS GOD WITH THE INFORMAL YOU – John Chu ( Uncanny Magazine)

– John Chu ( Uncanny Magazine) MEN, WOMEN, & CHAINSAWS – Stephen Graham Jones (Tor.com Originals)

– Stephen Graham Jones (Tor.com Originals) MURDER BY PIXEL: CRIME AND RESPONSIBILITY IN THE DIGITAL DARKNESS – S. L. Huang (Clarkesworld)

– S. L. Huang (Clarkesworld) THE EPIC OF QU-SHITTU – Tobi Ogundiran (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction)

– Tobi Ogundiran (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction) TO CARVE HOME IN YOUR BONES – Aigner Loren Wilson (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction)

BEST SHORT STORY

for speculative works ranging from 2,000-7,499 words

GIRL OIL – Grace Fong (Tor.com)

– Grace Fong (Tor.com) THE LADY OF THE YELLOW PAINTED LIBRARY – Tobi Ogundiran (Tordotcom)

– Tobi Ogundiran (Tordotcom) THE LOCKED POD – Malka Older (The Sunday Morning Transport)

– Malka Older (The Sunday Morning Transport) THE VOICE OF A THOUSAND YEARS – Fawaz Al-Matrouk (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction)

– Fawaz Al-Matrouk (The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction) WANDERLUST – LP Kindred (Anathema: Spec From the Margins)

BEST IN SPECULATIVE POETRY

IN STOCK IMAGES OF THE FUTURE, EVERYTHING IS WHITE – Terese Mason Pierre (Uncanny Magazine)

– Terese Mason Pierre (Uncanny Magazine) I SHALL NOT SURRENDER – Beatrice Winifred Iker (Anathema: Spec From the Margins)

– Beatrice Winifred Iker (Anathema: Spec From the Margins) THE RECIPE FOR TIME TRAVEL – Monique Collins (FIYAH)

– Monique Collins (FIYAH) WE SMOKE POLLUTION – Ai Jiang (STAR*LINE)

– Ai Jiang (STAR*LINE) YEAR OF THE UNICORN KIDZ – Jason B. Crawford (Sundress Publications)

CRITICS AWARD

for reviews and analysis of the field of speculative literature

Aigner Loren Wilson

Bogi Takács

Charles Payseur

Christina Orlando

Nerds of a Feather

BEST FICTION PODCAST

for excellence in audio performance and production for speculative fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Black Women Are Scary

Good Morning Antioch

PodCastle

Pseudopod

BEST ARTIST

for contributions in visual speculative storytelling

Aimee Campbell

Terri Chieyni

N’kai DeLauter

Taj Francis

Raymond Sebastien

BEST COMICS TEAM

for comics, graphic novels, and sequential storytelling

Changa And The Jade Obelisk #2 – Matteo Illuminat, Loris Ravina, Massimiliano Veltri & Robert Jeffrey II (MVMedia)

– Matteo Illuminat, Loris Ravina, Massimiliano Veltri & Robert Jeffrey II (MVMedia) Squire – Nadia Shammas & Sara Alfageeh (HarperCollins)

– Nadia Shammas & Sara Alfageeh (HarperCollins) Where Black Stars Rise – Marie Enger & Nadia Shammas (Tor Nightfire)

BEST ANTHOLOGY/COLLECTED WORKS

Lesser Known Monsters of the 21st Century – Kim Fu (Tin House Books)

– Kim Fu (Tin House Books) Night of the Living Rez – Morgan Talty (Tin House Books)

– Morgan Talty (Tin House Books) Reclaim the Stars – Zoraida Córdova, ed. (Wednesday Books)

– Zoraida Córdova, ed. (Wednesday Books) The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer – David Pomerico and Kyle Dargan, eds. (Harper Voyager)

– David Pomerico and Kyle Dargan, eds. (Harper Voyager) Voodoonauts Presents (Re)Living Mythology – Shingai Njeri Kagunda, Yvette Lisa Ndlovu, H.D. Hunter & LP Kindred (Android Press)

BEST CREATIVE NONFICTION

for works related to the field of speculative fiction

Indigeneity in SFF Gaming: The Ongoing Need for Respectful, Native-Centered Storytelling – Chesley Oxendine (SFWA)

– Chesley Oxendine (SFWA) Preliminary Observations From An Incomplete History of African SFF – Wole Talabi (SFWA)

– Wole Talabi (SFWA) The H Word: Horror in a Country that Is Not Afraid of Death – Dante Luiz (Nightmare Magazine)

– Dante Luiz (Nightmare Magazine) The Line Between Science Fiction and Fantasy is Blurring and I’m Into It – Joy Sanchez Taylor (Apex Magazine)

– Joy Sanchez Taylor (Apex Magazine) When Black Boys Find Magic – LaDarrion Williams (FIYAH)

THE EMBER AWARD

for unsung contributions to genre

Afronauts Podcast

Alex Brown

Kate Elliott

Maurice Broaddus

Ruoxi Chen

THE COMMUNITY AWARD

for Outstanding Efforts in Service of Inclusion and Equitable Practice in Genre

Carl Brandon Society

Clarion West

dave ring

Flights of Foundry

Loyalty Bookstore’s Crowdcast

[Lightly thieved from Camestros Felapton. Based on a press release.]