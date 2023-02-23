Cats Sleep on SFF: Proud Pink Sky

Cat Rambo’s feline got there first:
Just got this alternate history SF novel, which I’m really looking forward to reading. In the interim, Taco has decided it is her place to sleep.
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
What a lovely tortie!
It’s nice to see one of these where the cat is actually sleeping. 😁
What, David, are you being prescriptive about the behavioral choices of our credentials?! Will you next be complaining that some of them aren’t cats? Tsk, tsk.