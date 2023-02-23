Cats Sleep on SFF: Proud Pink Sky

Posted on by

Cat Rambo’s feline got there first:

Just got this alternate history SF novel, which I’m really looking forward to reading. In the interim, Taco has decided it is her place to sleep.

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com

3 thoughts on “Cats Sleep on SFF: Proud Pink Sky

  3. What, David, are you being prescriptive about the behavioral choices of our credentials?! Will you next be complaining that some of them aren’t cats? Tsk, tsk.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.