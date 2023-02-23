2023 Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire First Round Nominations

The nominations for the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire 2023 have been announced. This is in effect a longlist, and in a few weeks the jurors will issue their shorter second round of nominees. The awards will be presented during the Étonnants Voyageurs festival in Saint-Malo, France to be held May 27-29.
The jurors for the award are Joëlle Wintrebert (president), Jean-Claude Dunyach (treasurer), Sylvie Allouche, Audrey Burki, Lloyd Chéry, Catherine Dufour, Olivier Legendre, Benjamin Spohr, and Nicolas Winter. The Secretary (not a member of the jury) is Sylvie Le Jemtel.
ROMAN FRANCOPHONE / NOVEL IN FRENCH
- Capitale du Sud (Volumes 1 & 2) by Guillaume Chamanadjian (Aux forges de Vulcain)
- Je suis le rêve des autres by Christian Chavassieux (Mu)
- Golden Age by Fabrice Colin (Hachette Heroes)
- Capitale du Nord (Volumes 1 & 2) by Claire Duvivier (Aux forges de Vulcain)
- Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)
- Le Sang des bêtes by Thomas Gunzig (Au diable vauvert)
- Lazaret 44 by Julien Heylbroeck (Les Moutons électriques)
- Les Flibustiers de la mer chimique by Marguerite Imbert (Albin Michel)
- Composite by Olivier Paquet (L’Atalante)
- Les Reines by Emmanuelle Pirotte (Le Cherche Midi)
- Les marins ne savent pas nager by Dominique Scali (La Peuplade)
ROMAN ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVEL
- Andrea Cort (Volumes 1 to 3) by Adam-Troy Castro (Albin Michel) [Andrea Cort series]
- L’Île de silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages) [Waste Tide]
- La Cité des nuages et des oiseaux by Anthony Doerr (Albin Michel) [Cloud Cuckoo Land]
- Le Temps des sorcières by Alix E. Harrow (Hachette Heroes) [The Once and Future Witches]
- Léopard noir, loup rouge by Marlon James (Albin Michel) [Black Leopard, Red Wolf]
- Un bon indien est un indien mort by Stephen Graham Jones (Rivages) [The Only Good Indians]
- Terra Ignota (Volumes 1 to 5) by Ada Palmer (Le Bélial’) [Terra Ignota series]
- Mordew by Alex Pheby (Inculte) [Mordew]
- Rendez-vous demain by Christopher Priest (Denoël) [Expect Me Tomorrow]
- Jusque dans la terre by Sue Rainsford (Aux forges de Vulcain) [Follow Me To Ground]
- Ou ce que vous voudrez by Jo Walton (Denoël) [Or What You Will]
- Vers le paradis by Hanya Yanagihara (Grasset) [To Paradise]
NOUVELLE FRANCOPHONE / SHORT FICTION IN FRENCH
- Mort et Apothéose de Joseph Vissarionovitch Djougachvili, dit Staline by Jean-Pierre Andrevon (Galaxies n°75)
- · Histoire de la ville d’Aurée by Claire Duvivier (in Hypermondes #02, Les Moutons électriques)
- Opexx by Laurent Genefort (Le Bélial’)
- Dix légendes des âges sombres (recueil) by Jean-Marc Ligny (L’Atalante)
- Splines (recueil) by luvan (La Volte)
- Encore cinq ans by Audrey Pleynet (Bifrost n°107)
- Le Tango des ombres (recueil) by Jean-François Seignol (Æthalidès)
- La Course de minuit by Élisabeth Vonarburg (in Hypermondes #02, Les Moutons électriques)
NOUVELLE ÉTRANGÈRE / FOREIGN SHORT FICTION
- Enfants de sang by Octavia Butler (Bifrost n°108) [Bloodchild]
- L’Obscurité est un lieu (recueil) by Ariadna Castellarnau (L’Ogre) [collection of stories translated from Spanish by Guillaume Contré]
- Un psaume pour les recyclés sauvages by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante) [A Psalm for the Wild-Built]
- Un an dans la Ville-Rue by Paul Di Filippo (Le Bélial’) [A Year in the Linear City]
- Mal lunés by Florian Heller (Galaxies n°76) (translated from German by Thomas Bauduret]
- Les Cinq éléments de l’esprit du cœur by Ken Liu (Bifrost n°107) [The Five Elements of the Heart Mind]
- Le Serpent by Claire North (Le Bélial’) [The Serpent]
- La Millième nuit by Alastair Reynolds (Le Bélial’) [Thousandth Night]
- Collatéral by Peter Watts (Bifrost n°108) [Collateral]
- After Yang (recueil) by Alexander Weinstein (ActuSF) [collection of stories, Children of the New World]
ROMAN JEUNESSE FRANCOPHONE / NOVELS FOR YOUTH IN FRENCH
- La Sans-Étoiles by Chloé Chevalier (Robert Laffont)
- Portrait au couteau by Malika Ferdjoukh (Bayard)
- La Dragonne et le Drôle by Damien Galisson (Sarbacane)
- Le Jardin des chimères by Johan Heliot (Scrineo)
- La Princesse sans visage by Ariel Holzl (Slalom)
- Bayuk by Justine Niogret (404 Editions)
- Sous-sol by Martine Pouchain (Sarbacane)
ROMAN JEUNESSE ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVELS FOR YOUTH
- L’Ogresse et les orphelins by Kelly Barnhill (Anne Carrière) [The Ogress and the Orphans]
- La Lumière des profondeurs by Frances Hardinge (Gallimard Jeunesse) [Deeplight]
- Rookhaven (Volumes 1 & 2) by Pádraig Kenny (Lumen) [Rookhaven series]
- La Guérisseuse de Zalindov by Lynette Noni (Hachette) [The Prison Healer]
- Vanja et le loup by Margaret Owen (Pocket Jeunesse) [Little Thieves]
- Le Livre bleu de Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros (Actes Sud) [The Blue Book of Nebo]
- Scarlett et Browne by Jonathan Stroud (Gallimard Jeunesse) [The Outlaws]
- Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (La Martinière) [Iron Widow]
TRADUCTION : PRIX JACQUES CHAMBON / JACQUES CHAMBON TRANSLATION PRIZE
- Lise Capitan for Analog/Virtuel by Lavanya Lakshminarayan (Hachette Heroes)
- Hélène Charrier & Yoko Lacour for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)
- Christophe Claro for Mordew by Alex Pheby (Inculte)
- Patrick Couton for Rempart (Volumes 1 to 3) by M.R. Carey (L’Atalante)
- Florence Dolisi for Ou ce que vous voudrez by Jo Walton (Denoël)
- Philippe Forget for Dans la nuit by E.T.A. Hoffmann (Typhon)
- Gwennaël Gaffric for L’Île de Silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages)
- Rose Labourie for Cœurs vides by Julie Zeh (Actes Sud)
- Michel Pagel for Le Serpent by Claire North (Le Bélial’)
- Laurent Queyssi for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)
- Marie Surgers for Un psaume pour les recyclés sauvages by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante)
GRAPHISME : PRIX WOJTEK SIUDMAK / WOJTEK SIUDMAK GRAPHIC DESIGN PRIZE
- Tristan Bonnemain for Dans la nuit by E.T.A. Hoffmann (Typhon)
- Xavier Collette for Un étranger en Olondre by Sofia Samatar (Argyll)
- Kévin Deneufchatel for Sous la lune brisée by Anne-Claire Doly (Mu)
- Josan Gonzales for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)
- Didier Graffet for Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)
- Fanuel Leul for Afrofuturisme, anthologie by Stéphanie Nicot (Mnémos)
- Stephan Martinière for Maître des djinns by Phenderson Djèli Clark (L’Atalante)
- Pedro Oyarbide for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)
- Aurélien Police for Jardins de poussière by Ken Liu (Gallimard)
- Sujil Sukumaran for Le Voyage sur les mers du prince Takaoka by Tatsuhiko Shibusawa (Actes Sud)
ESSAI / NONFICTION
- Dictionnaire du Moyen Âge imaginaire edited by Anne Besson, William Blanc & Vincent Ferré (Vendémiaire)
- Uchronies. Le laboratoire clandestin de l’Histoire by Thierry Camous (Vendémiaire)
- Utopie radicale by Alice Carabédian (Seuil)
- Lénine a marché sur la Lune by Michel Eltchaninoff (Actes Sud)
- Vu des pop cultures by Neil Gaiman (Au diable vauvert)
- Science-fiction ! Voyage dans la modernité edited by Serge Lehman, André-François Ruaud & Natacha Vas-Deyres (Les Moutons électriques)
- Vampirologie by Adrien Party (ActuSF)
- Neuro-Science-Fiction by Laurent Vercueil (Le Bélial’)
PRIX SPÉCIAL
- The publisher Monsieur Toussaint Louverture for the rediscovery and publication in French of the six volumes of Blackwater by Michael McDowell
- Callidor Editions for the quality of their works, in particular the reissue of Abraham Merritt’s Habitants du mirage
- The ArchéoSF collection directed by Philippe Éthuin at publie.net for his work in highlighting old SF
- The anthology Hypermondes #02 Utopies (Les Moutons électriques)
- The anthology Guerres stellaires, autour de P.-J. Hérault (Critic)
- The completed Galaxiales of Michel Demuth, finished by nine authors gathered by Richard Comballot from the plan and initial synopsis (Le Bélial’)