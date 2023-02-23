2023 Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire First Round Nominations

The nominations for the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire 2023 have been announced. This is in effect a longlist, and in a few weeks the jurors will issue their shorter second round of nominees. The awards will be presented during the Étonnants Voyageurs festival in Saint-Malo, France to be held May 27-29.

The jurors for the award are Joëlle Wintrebert (president), Jean-Claude Dunyach (treasurer), Sylvie Allouche, Audrey Burki, Lloyd Chéry, Catherine Dufour, Olivier Legendre, Benjamin Spohr, and Nicolas Winter. The Secretary (not a member of the jury) is Sylvie Le Jemtel.

ROMAN FRANCOPHONE / NOVEL IN FRENCH

  • Capitale du Sud (Volumes 1 & 2) by Guillaume Chamanadjian (Aux forges de Vulcain)
  • Je suis le rêve des autres by Christian Chavassieux (Mu)
  • Golden Age by Fabrice Colin (Hachette Heroes)
  • Capitale du Nord (Volumes 1 & 2) by Claire Duvivier (Aux forges de Vulcain)
  • Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)
  • Le Sang des bêtes by Thomas Gunzig (Au diable vauvert)
  • Lazaret 44 by Julien Heylbroeck (Les Moutons électriques)
  • Les Flibustiers de la mer chimique by Marguerite Imbert (Albin Michel)
  • Composite by Olivier Paquet (L’Atalante)
  • Les Reines by Emmanuelle Pirotte (Le Cherche Midi)
  • Les marins ne savent pas nager by Dominique Scali (La Peuplade)

ROMAN ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVEL

  • Andrea Cort (Volumes 1 to 3) by Adam-Troy Castro (Albin Michel) [Andrea Cort series]
  • L’Île de silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages) [Waste Tide]
  • La Cité des nuages et des oiseaux by Anthony Doerr (Albin Michel) [Cloud Cuckoo Land]
  • Le Temps des sorcières by Alix E. Harrow (Hachette Heroes) [The Once and Future Witches]
  • Léopard noir, loup rouge by Marlon James (Albin Michel) [Black Leopard, Red Wolf]
  • Un bon indien est un indien mort by Stephen Graham Jones (Rivages) [The Only Good Indians]
  • Terra Ignota (Volumes 1 to 5) by Ada Palmer (Le Bélial’) [Terra Ignota series]
  • Mordew by Alex Pheby (Inculte) [Mordew]
  • Rendez-vous demain by Christopher Priest (Denoël) [Expect Me Tomorrow]
  • Jusque dans la terre by Sue Rainsford (Aux forges de Vulcain) [Follow Me To Ground]
  • Ou ce que vous voudrez by Jo Walton (Denoël) [Or What You Will]
  • Vers le paradis by Hanya Yanagihara (Grasset) [To Paradise]

NOUVELLE FRANCOPHONE / SHORT FICTION IN FRENCH

  • Mort et Apothéose de Joseph Vissarionovitch Djougachvili, dit Staline by Jean-Pierre Andrevon (Galaxies n°75)
  • ·        Histoire de la ville d’Aurée by Claire Duvivier (in Hypermondes #02, Les Moutons électriques)
  • Opexx by Laurent Genefort (Le Bélial’)
  • Dix légendes des âges sombres (recueil) by Jean-Marc Ligny (L’Atalante)
  • Splines (recueil) by luvan (La Volte)
  • Encore cinq ans by Audrey Pleynet (Bifrost n°107)
  • Le Tango des ombres (recueil) by Jean-François Seignol (Æthalidès)
  • La Course de minuit by Élisabeth Vonarburg (in Hypermondes #02, Les Moutons électriques)

NOUVELLE ÉTRANGÈRE / FOREIGN SHORT FICTION

  • Enfants de sang by Octavia Butler (Bifrost n°108) [Bloodchild]
  • L’Obscurité est un lieu (recueil) by Ariadna Castellarnau (L’Ogre) [collection of stories translated from Spanish by Guillaume Contré]
  • Un psaume pour les recyclés sauvages by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante) [A Psalm for the Wild-Built]
  • Un an dans la Ville-Rue by Paul Di Filippo (Le Bélial’) [A Year in the Linear City]
  • Mal lunés by Florian Heller (Galaxies n°76) (translated from German by Thomas Bauduret]
  • Les Cinq éléments de l’esprit du cœur by Ken Liu (Bifrost n°107) [The Five Elements of the Heart Mind]
  • Le Serpent by Claire North (Le Bélial’) [The Serpent]
  • La Millième nuit by Alastair Reynolds (Le Bélial’) [Thousandth Night]
  • Collatéral by Peter Watts (Bifrost n°108) [Collateral]
  • After Yang (recueil) by Alexander Weinstein (ActuSF) [collection of stories, Children of the New World]

ROMAN JEUNESSE FRANCOPHONE / NOVELS FOR YOUTH IN FRENCH

  • La Sans-Étoiles by Chloé Chevalier (Robert Laffont)
  • Portrait au couteau by Malika Ferdjoukh (Bayard)
  • La Dragonne et le Drôle by Damien Galisson (Sarbacane)
  • Le Jardin des chimères by Johan Heliot (Scrineo)
  • La Princesse sans visage by Ariel Holzl (Slalom)
  • Bayuk by Justine Niogret (404 Editions)
  • Sous-sol by Martine Pouchain (Sarbacane)

ROMAN JEUNESSE ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVELS FOR YOUTH

  • L’Ogresse et les orphelins by Kelly Barnhill (Anne Carrière) [The Ogress and the Orphans]
  • La Lumière des profondeurs by Frances Hardinge (Gallimard Jeunesse) [Deeplight]
  • Rookhaven (Volumes 1 & 2) by Pádraig Kenny (Lumen) [Rookhaven series]
  • La Guérisseuse de Zalindov by Lynette Noni (Hachette) [The Prison Healer]
  • Vanja et le loup by Margaret Owen (Pocket Jeunesse) [Little Thieves]
  • Le Livre bleu de Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros (Actes Sud) [The Blue Book of Nebo]
  • Scarlett et Browne by Jonathan Stroud (Gallimard Jeunesse) [The Outlaws]
  • Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (La Martinière) [Iron Widow]

TRADUCTION : PRIX JACQUES CHAMBON / JACQUES CHAMBON TRANSLATION PRIZE

  • Lise Capitan for Analog/Virtuel by Lavanya Lakshminarayan (Hachette Heroes)
  • Hélène Charrier & Yoko Lacour for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)
  • Christophe Claro for Mordew by Alex Pheby (Inculte)
  • Patrick Couton for Rempart (Volumes 1 to 3) by M.R. Carey (L’Atalante)
  • Florence Dolisi for Ou ce que vous voudrez by Jo Walton (Denoël)
  • Philippe Forget for Dans la nuit by E.T.A. Hoffmann (Typhon)
  • Gwennaël Gaffric for L’Île de Silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages)
  • Rose Labourie for Cœurs vides by Julie Zeh (Actes Sud)
  • Michel Pagel for Le Serpent by Claire North (Le Bélial’)
  • Laurent Queyssi for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)
  • Marie Surgers for Un psaume pour les recyclés sauvages by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante)

GRAPHISME : PRIX WOJTEK SIUDMAK / WOJTEK SIUDMAK GRAPHIC DESIGN PRIZE

  • Tristan Bonnemain for Dans la nuit by E.T.A. Hoffmann (Typhon)
  • Xavier Collette for Un étranger en Olondre by Sofia Samatar (Argyll)
  • Kévin Deneufchatel for Sous la lune brisée by Anne-Claire Doly (Mu)
  • Josan Gonzales for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)
  • Didier Graffet for Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)
  • Fanuel Leul for Afrofuturisme, anthologie by Stéphanie Nicot (Mnémos)
  • Stephan Martinière for Maître des djinns by Phenderson Djèli Clark (L’Atalante)
  • Pedro Oyarbide for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)
  • Aurélien Police for Jardins de poussière by Ken Liu (Gallimard)
  • Sujil Sukumaran for Le Voyage sur les mers du prince Takaoka by Tatsuhiko Shibusawa (Actes Sud)

ESSAI / NONFICTION

  • Dictionnaire du Moyen Âge imaginaire edited by Anne Besson, William Blanc & Vincent Ferré (Vendémiaire)
  • Uchronies. Le laboratoire clandestin de l’Histoire by Thierry Camous (Vendémiaire)
  • Utopie radicale by Alice Carabédian (Seuil)
  • Lénine a marché sur la Lune by Michel Eltchaninoff (Actes Sud)
  • Vu des pop cultures by Neil Gaiman (Au diable vauvert)
  • Science-fiction ! Voyage dans la modernité edited by Serge Lehman, André-François Ruaud & Natacha Vas-Deyres (Les Moutons électriques)
  • Vampirologie by Adrien Party (ActuSF)
  • Neuro-Science-Fiction by Laurent Vercueil (Le Bélial’)

PRIX SPÉCIAL

  • The publisher Monsieur Toussaint Louverture for the rediscovery and publication in French of the six volumes of Blackwater by Michael McDowell
  • Callidor Editions for the quality of their works, in particular the reissue of Abraham Merritt’s Habitants du mirage
  • The ArchéoSF collection directed by Philippe Éthuin at publie.net for his work in highlighting old SF
  • The anthology Hypermondes #02 Utopies (Les Moutons électriques)
  • The anthology Guerres stellaires, autour de P.-J. Hérault (Critic)
  • The completed Galaxiales of Michel Demuth, finished by nine authors gathered by Richard Comballot from the plan and initial synopsis (Le Bélial’)

