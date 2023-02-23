2023 Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire First Round Nominations

The nominations for the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire 2023 have been announced. This is in effect a longlist, and in a few weeks the jurors will issue their shorter second round of nominees. The awards will be presented during the Étonnants Voyageurs festival in Saint-Malo, France to be held May 27-29.

The jurors for the award are Joëlle Wintrebert (president), Jean-Claude Dunyach (treasurer), Sylvie Allouche, Audrey Burki, Lloyd Chéry, Catherine Dufour, Olivier Legendre, Benjamin Spohr, and Nicolas Winter. The Secretary (not a member of the jury) is Sylvie Le Jemtel.

ROMAN FRANCOPHONE / NOVEL IN FRENCH

Capitale du Sud (Volumes 1 & 2) by Guillaume Chamanadjian (Aux forges de Vulcain)

Je suis le rêve des autres by Christian Chavassieux (Mu)

Golden Age by Fabrice Colin (Hachette Heroes)

Capitale du Nord (Volumes 1 & 2) by Claire Duvivier (Aux forges de Vulcain)

Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)

Le Sang des bêtes by Thomas Gunzig (Au diable vauvert)

Lazaret 44 by Julien Heylbroeck (Les Moutons électriques)

Les Flibustiers de la mer chimique by Marguerite Imbert (Albin Michel)

Composite by Olivier Paquet (L’Atalante)

Les Reines by Emmanuelle Pirotte (Le Cherche Midi)

Les marins ne savent pas nager by Dominique Scali (La Peuplade)

ROMAN ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVEL

Andrea Cort (Volumes 1 to 3) by Adam-Troy Castro (Albin Michel) [Andrea Cort series]

L’Île de silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages) [Waste Tide]

La Cité des nuages et des oiseaux by Anthony Doerr (Albin Michel) [Cloud Cuckoo Land]

Le Temps des sorcières by Alix E. Harrow (Hachette Heroes) [The Once and Future Witches]

Léopard noir, loup rouge by Marlon James (Albin Michel) [Black Leopard, Red Wolf]

Un bon indien est un indien mort by Stephen Graham Jones (Rivages) [The Only Good Indians]

Terra Ignota (Volumes 1 to 5) by Ada Palmer (Le Bélial’) [Terra Ignota series]

Mordew by Alex Pheby (Inculte) [Mordew]

Rendez-vous demain by Christopher Priest (Denoël) [Expect Me Tomorrow]

Jusque dans la terre by Sue Rainsford (Aux forges de Vulcain) [Follow Me To Ground]

Ou ce que vous voudrez by Jo Walton (Denoël) [Or What You Will]

Vers le paradis by Hanya Yanagihara (Grasset) [To Paradise]

NOUVELLE FRANCOPHONE / SHORT FICTION IN FRENCH

Mort et Apothéose de Joseph Vissarionovitch Djougachvili, dit Staline by Jean-Pierre Andrevon (Galaxies n°75)

· Histoire de la ville d’Aurée by Claire Duvivier (in Hypermondes #02, Les Moutons électriques)

Opexx by Laurent Genefort (Le Bélial’)

Dix légendes des âges sombres (recueil) by Jean-Marc Ligny (L’Atalante)

Splines (recueil) by luvan (La Volte)

Encore cinq ans by Audrey Pleynet (Bifrost n°107)

Le Tango des ombres (recueil) by Jean-François Seignol (Æthalidès)

La Course de minuit by Élisabeth Vonarburg (in Hypermondes #02, Les Moutons électriques)

NOUVELLE ÉTRANGÈRE / FOREIGN SHORT FICTION

Enfants de sang by Octavia Butler (Bifrost n°108) [Bloodchild]

L’Obscurité est un lieu (recueil) by Ariadna Castellarnau (L’Ogre) [collection of stories translated from Spanish by Guillaume Contré]

Un psaume pour les recyclés sauvages by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante) [A Psalm for the Wild-Built]

Un an dans la Ville-Rue by Paul Di Filippo (Le Bélial’) [A Year in the Linear City]

Mal lunés by Florian Heller (Galaxies n°76) (translated from German by Thomas Bauduret]

Les Cinq éléments de l’esprit du cœur by Ken Liu (Bifrost n°107) [The Five Elements of the Heart Mind]

Le Serpent by Claire North (Le Bélial’) [The Serpent]

La Millième nuit by Alastair Reynolds (Le Bélial’) [Thousandth Night]

Collatéral by Peter Watts (Bifrost n°108) [Collateral]

After Yang (recueil) by Alexander Weinstein (ActuSF) [collection of stories, Children of the New World]

ROMAN JEUNESSE FRANCOPHONE / NOVELS FOR YOUTH IN FRENCH

La Sans-Étoiles by Chloé Chevalier (Robert Laffont)

Portrait au couteau by Malika Ferdjoukh (Bayard)

La Dragonne et le Drôle by Damien Galisson (Sarbacane)

Le Jardin des chimères by Johan Heliot (Scrineo)

La Princesse sans visage by Ariel Holzl (Slalom)

Bayuk by Justine Niogret (404 Editions)

Sous-sol by Martine Pouchain (Sarbacane)

ROMAN JEUNESSE ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVELS FOR YOUTH

L’Ogresse et les orphelins by Kelly Barnhill (Anne Carrière) [The Ogress and the Orphans]

La Lumière des profondeurs by Frances Hardinge (Gallimard Jeunesse) [Deeplight]

Rookhaven (Volumes 1 & 2) by Pádraig Kenny (Lumen) [Rookhaven series]

La Guérisseuse de Zalindov by Lynette Noni (Hachette) [The Prison Healer]

Vanja et le loup by Margaret Owen (Pocket Jeunesse) [Little Thieves]

Le Livre bleu de Nebo by Manon Steffan Ros (Actes Sud) [The Blue Book of Nebo]

Scarlett et Browne by Jonathan Stroud (Gallimard Jeunesse) [The Outlaws]

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (La Martinière) [Iron Widow]

TRADUCTION : PRIX JACQUES CHAMBON / JACQUES CHAMBON TRANSLATION PRIZE

Lise Capitan for Analog/Virtuel by Lavanya Lakshminarayan (Hachette Heroes)

Hélène Charrier & Yoko Lacour for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)

Christophe Claro for Mordew by Alex Pheby (Inculte)

Patrick Couton for Rempart (Volumes 1 to 3) by M.R. Carey (L’Atalante)

Florence Dolisi for Ou ce que vous voudrez by Jo Walton (Denoël)

Philippe Forget for Dans la nuit by E.T.A. Hoffmann (Typhon)

Gwennaël Gaffric for L’Île de Silicium by Qiufan Chen (Rivages)

Rose Labourie for Cœurs vides by Julie Zeh (Actes Sud)

Michel Pagel for Le Serpent by Claire North (Le Bélial’)

Laurent Queyssi for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)

Marie Surgers for Un psaume pour les recyclés sauvages by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante)

GRAPHISME : PRIX WOJTEK SIUDMAK / WOJTEK SIUDMAK GRAPHIC DESIGN PRIZE

Tristan Bonnemain for Dans la nuit by E.T.A. Hoffmann (Typhon)

Xavier Collette for Un étranger en Olondre by Sofia Samatar (Argyll)

Kévin Deneufchatel for Sous la lune brisée by Anne-Claire Doly (Mu)

Josan Gonzales for La Trilogie neuromantique (Volumes 1 to 3) by William Gibson (Au diable vauvert)

Didier Graffet for Les Temps ultramodernes by Laurent Genefort (Albin Michel)

Fanuel Leul for Afrofuturisme, anthologie by Stéphanie Nicot (Mnémos)

Stephan Martinière for Maître des djinns by Phenderson Djèli Clark (L’Atalante)

Pedro Oyarbide for Blackwater (Volumes 1 to 6) by Michael McDowell (Monsieur Toussaint Louverture)

Aurélien Police for Jardins de poussière by Ken Liu (Gallimard)

Sujil Sukumaran for Le Voyage sur les mers du prince Takaoka by Tatsuhiko Shibusawa (Actes Sud)

ESSAI / NONFICTION

Dictionnaire du Moyen Âge imaginaire edited by Anne Besson, William Blanc & Vincent Ferré (Vendémiaire)

Uchronies. Le laboratoire clandestin de l’Histoire by Thierry Camous (Vendémiaire)

Utopie radicale by Alice Carabédian (Seuil)

Lénine a marché sur la Lune by Michel Eltchaninoff (Actes Sud)

Vu des pop cultures by Neil Gaiman (Au diable vauvert)

Science-fiction ! Voyage dans la modernité edited by Serge Lehman, André-François Ruaud & Natacha Vas-Deyres (Les Moutons électriques)

Vampirologie by Adrien Party (ActuSF)

Neuro-Science-Fiction by Laurent Vercueil (Le Bélial’)

PRIX SPÉCIAL

The publisher Monsieur Toussaint Louverture for the rediscovery and publication in French of the six volumes of Blackwater by Michael McDowell

Callidor Editions for the quality of their works, in particular the reissue of Abraham Merritt’s Habitants du mirage

The ArchéoSF collection directed by Philippe Éthuin at publie.net for his work in highlighting old SF

The anthology Hypermondes #02 Utopies (Les Moutons électriques)

The anthology Guerres stellaires, autour de P.-J. Hérault (Critic)

The completed Galaxiales of Michel Demuth, finished by nine authors gathered by Richard Comballot from the plan and initial synopsis (Le Bélial’)