Cats Sleep on SFF: The Time War

Shrinking Violet invites us to apply our X-ray vision:
It’s not visible in the photo, but the bag that Casper is resting on contains a copy of This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.
Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works (we’ll take your word for it!) are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com
I bought Time War last week at the Sydney bookshop where T Kingfisher was giving an author talk. It was a great event! But I was too slow off the mark. Every physical copy of Ursula’s books had been snapped up, and the only ones I have of hers are on Kindle.
Casper is a handsome fellow, of excellent taste.