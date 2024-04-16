Cats Sleep on SFF: The Time War

Shrinking Violet invites us to apply our X-ray vision:

It’s not visible in the photo, but the bag that Casper is resting on contains a copy of This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works (we’ll take your word for it!) are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com

