By Daniel Dern: I’m not immediately moved to order any for myself — I’ve already got enough interesting (non-magical) card decks (robots, 3D dinosaurs, Alice, etc), but surely some Filers will be bemused, perhaps even moved to acquire. These are the ones that seemed most sfnal, but there’s lots more.

BTW, it looks like you can find many of these decks at significantly better prices (e.g. give or take shipping costs) at MJMagic.com. (Note, I have not yet ordered from this store/shop)

And a deck for credentials: Bicycle Poker Cats Playing Cards.

Additional decks from Daniel Dern’s own collection.

Playing With Full Fannish Decks

