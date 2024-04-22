Cats Sleep on SFF: Worlds Beyond Time

Patricia Bryan is introducing a cat to sff:

This is my new cat, Ollie, learning about my favourite genre.

We are still getting used to each (only been a month) so I try not to compare him with Mooglie.

(Patricia shared a photo of Mooglie in January.)

Photos of your felines (or whatever you’ve got!) resting on genre works are welcome. Send to mikeglyer (at) cs (dot) com

One thought on “Cats Sleep on SFF: Worlds Beyond Time

  1. He looks like my Casper, and going by the expression, has the same nature – feisty. I’ve been told that black cats tend to have strong personalities. Certainly true of Casper!

    Is Mooglie still with you?

