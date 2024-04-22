2024 Zsoldos Péter Award

The 2024 winners of Hungary’s Zsoldos Péter Award were announced April 20.



The award was established in 1997 to preserve the memory of Zsoldos Péter, the most prominent Hungarian science fiction writer of the last century. It was reformed in 2020, and now it awards other speculative works also, not just science fiction.

BEST NOVEL – JURY AWARD

Rusvai Mónika: Kígyók országa (Country of Snakes) (GABO Könyvkiadó)

BEST NOVEL – FAN AWARD

Markovics Botond: Felfalt kozmosz (Devoured Cosmos) (Agave Könyvek)

BEST SHORT STORY

Gaura Ágnes: “Az erdő szíve” (The Heart of the Forest) (Az év magyar science fiction és fantasynovellái 2023, GABO Könyvkiadó)

BEST TRANSLATION

R. F. Kuang: Bábel, translated by Vivien Horváth

[Thanks to Bence Pintér for the story and title translations.]

