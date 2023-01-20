Chengdu Worldcon Changes Dates to October 2023

The Chengdu Worldcon Twitter account announced today that the event is being rescheduled to October 18-22, and that it will be held at a different venue, using different hotels than originally announced.
The event will now be held at the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum in Jingrong Lake, Pidu District, Chengdu. The Sheraton Chengdu Pidu and Wyndham Grand Chengdu will be the new convention headquarters hotels.
The Chengdu Science Fiction Museum venue was described in a January 3 post on the Worldcon’s Chinese language website (“World Science Fiction Convention update: The main venue is taking shape, and Hugo Award nominations are about to open – the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in 2023”). “Nebula” alludes to the venue’s appearance, as shown in the photo above.
The main venue of the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention is… “Nebula”
On the shores of Jingrong Lake in the west of Chengdu, the construction of the World Science Fiction Park is accelerating, and a “nebula”-shaped science fiction museum is taking shape, which is the main venue of the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention. Inside the Science Fiction Museum, the Hugo Awards Theater, Forum Space and other exhibition and supporting functional spaces will be built.
…On the basis of the existing Jingrong Lake Talent Park, the World Science Fiction Park will be built around the lake area, with a total area of more than 1,000 mu. Along the lake, viewing nodes and play nodes related to science fiction and ancient Shu culture will be created, combined with science fiction works IP, presenting immersive interactive scenes….
“the World Science Fiction Park will be built…[by nine months from now] “. Count me curious. I realize China has whole different ways of doing things, but I’ve been involved with retail projects from time to time and the fastest major project I saw take shape was one in Latin America in 14 months. In the US, I wouldn’t want to suggest we’d necessarily get permits needed to break ground in that time frame in a lot of jurisdictions.
There were a number of things I was unhappy with about Discon. HOWEVER, when COVID proved to be a continuing issue, they contacted members, and widely publicized a vote as to when it might be moved to, or if members of the con wanted to keep the original date.
Not that we were going… but we’ve heard NOTHING about this. Given that longtime SMOFs are involved in the con committee, I’m am rather appalled that this appears with no warning, and as a decree by fiat.
This is not acceptable behavior for a Worldcon.
My suspicion is that this is driven by mandates from the Chinese government. I can’t imagine that an entire con is deliberately doing things like this if they had a choice.
It may be being driven by the government, but I have grave doubts that they suddenly got a letter or call from a government official telling them they were doing it… without any warning at all. With no notice, and the con not letting people know that there was an issue.
Regardless of who’s making the decisions, this is not a good sign.
mark: I had seen that the January 3 post on the Chinese language Chengdu Worldcon site which was the basis of my “Hugo X Academy” post had a long passage about the SF Museum at Jingrong Lake, and I spent several hours with Google figuring out where it was in Chengdu, then trying to make sense of how that fit with their announced facilities since they seemed to be far apart. Now that we have today’s announcement to work from, it’s apparent the writer of the January 3 post knew what venue they were really going to use, but failed to identify it as a replacement of the originally announced venue.
There appear to be fewer nearby hotels, too. I’m glad I was able to get my IHG points refunded for the booking I had made at one of the nearby Holiday Inn hotels at the originally announced site. Of course, If I’m unable to go, it doesn’t matter.
Further to Kevin’s point, it looks as if wheelchair/mobility scooter access from the hotel to this new venue may be a touch trickier, just because of the distance – assuming that I am reading Google Maps correctly.