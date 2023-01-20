See Chengdu Science Fiction Museum Photo Gallery

ArchDaily’s January 19 article “Zaha Hadid’s, Under Construction, Chengdu Science Fiction Museum Will Host Worldcon 2023” has an 11-picture gallery showing what the venue is expected to look like when it is finished.

The world’s largest science fiction event Worldcon will take place in the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Under construction, the 59,000 sq. m venue that will host the 81st annual World Science Fiction Convention and the Hugo Awards, is set to become a vibrant center of innovation and gathering place for the “leading incubator of science fiction writing in China”. In fact, the city of Chengdu, home to over 20 million residents, is transforming into an important global center of scientific innovation and research….

The article does not report on the percentage of work already completed.