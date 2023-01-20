See Chengdu Science Fiction Museum Photo Gallery

ArchDaily’s January 19 article “Zaha Hadid’s, Under Construction, Chengdu Science Fiction Museum Will Host Worldcon 2023” has an 11-picture gallery showing what the venue is expected to look like when it is finished.
The world’s largest science fiction event Worldcon will take place in the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Under construction, the 59,000 sq. m venue that will host the 81st annual World Science Fiction Convention and the Hugo Awards, is set to become a vibrant center of innovation and gathering place for the “leading incubator of science fiction writing in China”. In fact, the city of Chengdu, home to over 20 million residents, is transforming into an important global center of scientific innovation and research….
The article does not report on the percentage of work already completed.
Gee, none of us has ever attended an SF con in a hotel which didn’t finish the scheduled renovations in time for our con!
Sure, some of us have, isn’t that your point? But this article is about the venue, not the hotels whose websites show they are open for business now. The venue hasn’t opened, it’s still under construction.
Let us hope the venue is finished and in full commission by the time this fall’s Worldcon rolls around. I still recall when I was on the Denvention II committee, and we hung our plans for easy (and free) bus transit between the hotels and the convention center on the new 16th Street Pedestrian/Shuttle Bus mall. It was supposed to be completed and fully operational before the con, but it was nowhere near ready. So, we had to throw together an expensive substitute service using buses chartered from Gray Line. This unforeseen expense contributed to Denvention II just barely breaking even, along with one stolen piece in the Art Show and about two grand worth of rubber checks which were used to buy artwork (we paid the artists involved in full and ate the checks; rubber tastes terrible, doesn’t go down well, and causes indigestion).
Yeah, I’ve covered costs for concerts that went far worse than I expected. Writing out checks to artists for fifteen hundred dollars when the receipts for that night are half of that hurt. It didn’t happen often, thank the Queen of Air and Darkness, but it happened.
The Chinese are famous for quickly completing construction projects. They throw thousands of workers at the project.
I wonder about mosquitoes since the site looks to be surrounded by fresh water.
“Perhaps you’ll believe this artist’s conception!”
Check out the architects’ other projects.
Zaha Hadid is (or was) an amazing architect. Her work is always beautiful and has a fabulous futuristic quality. She died in 2016 so this project must have been in process for quite some time to still be under construction 7 years later.